Quand Harry Styles aide une fan à faire son coming-out

“TINA SHE’S GAY”

I SHOWED MY MOM THE VIDEOS FROM TONIGHT. SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT “YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE” SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me :)

Thank you @Harry_Styles ¿ pic.twitter.com/vB0kpAImUv