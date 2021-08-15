Fil info
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. Beach Party
  Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du 15 août 2021
Georges Lang

Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du 15 août 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 59m06s
Programmation de Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du Dimanche 15 août 2021 :

Welcome to my world - Elvis
If I can dream - Elvis
That's when your heartache begins - Elvis
Love me tender - Elvis
Don't - Elvis
I want to be free - Elvis
Trying to get to you - Elvis
Don't be cruel - Elvis
Hound dog - Elvis
Jailhouse rock - Elvis
Blue suede Shoes - Elvis
Tutti Frutti - Elvis
My baby left me - Elvis
Heartbreak hotel - Elvis
That's alright Mama - Elvis
Can't help fallin in love - Elvis
Crying in the chapel - Elvis
Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis
An american Trilogy (Live) - Elvis
Amazing grace - Elvis
Peace in the valley - Elvis
