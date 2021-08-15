Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du 15 août 2021

Programmation de Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du Dimanche 15 août 2021 :
Welcome to my world - Elvis If I can dream - Elvis That's when your heartache begins - Elvis Love me tender - Elvis Don't - Elvis I want to be free - Elvis Trying to get to you - Elvis Don't be cruel - Elvis Hound dog - Elvis Jailhouse rock - Elvis Blue suede Shoes - Elvis Tutti Frutti - Elvis My baby left me - Elvis Heartbreak hotel - Elvis That's alright Mama - Elvis Can't help fallin in love - Elvis Crying in the chapel - Elvis Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis An american Trilogy (Live) - Elvis Amazing grace - Elvis Peace in the valley - Elvis