Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du 15 août 2021

Lecture - 59m06s

Programmation de Beach Party (Spécial Anniversaire de la Mort d'Elvis Presley) du Dimanche 15 août 2021 :



Welcome to my world - Elvis

If I can dream - Elvis

That's when your heartache begins - Elvis

Love me tender - Elvis

Don't - Elvis

I want to be free - Elvis

Trying to get to you - Elvis

Don't be cruel - Elvis

Hound dog - Elvis

Jailhouse rock - Elvis

Blue suede Shoes - Elvis

Tutti Frutti - Elvis

My baby left me - Elvis

Heartbreak hotel - Elvis

That's alright Mama - Elvis

Can't help fallin in love - Elvis

Crying in the chapel - Elvis

Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis

An american Trilogy (Live) - Elvis

Amazing grace - Elvis

Peace in the valley - Elvis

