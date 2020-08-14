Beach Party du 14 août 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 14 août 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 14 août 2020 :
1ère heure :
Good rockin’ tonight – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : King Creole
The boy from New York city – The AD-LIBS / Album : Single
Little deuce coupe – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Little Deuce Coupe
Surf city – JAN & DEAN / Album : Surf City And Other Swingin’ Cities
Barbara Ann – The REGENTS / Album : Barbara Ann
Sha la la la – The SHIRELLES / Album : Sha la la la la
One fine day – The CHIFFONS / Album : One Fine Day
Then he kissed me – The CRYSTALS / Album : Single
The wanderer – DION / Album : Single
Mama-oom-mow-mow – The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Bird
Tutti frutti – LITTLE RICHARD & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti
The game of love – Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS / Album : The Game Of Love
Bend me, shape me – The AMEN CORNER / Album : Single
I’m a believer – The MONKEES / Album : More Of The Monkees
No milk today – HERMAN’S HERMITS / Album : There’s A Kind Of Hush All Over The World
Sympathy – RARE BIRD / Album : Rare Bird
I put a spell on you – ALAN PRICE SET / Album : French 60’s EP & SP Collection
I heart it through the grapevine – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Cosmo’s Factory
2ème heure :
That’s alright mama – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : The Memphis Flash
(You’re so square) Baby I don’t care – Buddy HOLLY / Album : Buddy Holly & The Picks
Baby blue – Gene VINCENT / Album : Single
C’mon everybody – Eddie COCHRAN / Album : C’mon Everybody
Venus – Frankie AVALON / Album : Single
Tonight I fell in love – The TOKENS / Album : At The Hop
Why do fools fall in love – Frankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS / Album : Single
California dreamin’ – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears
Mr. Tambourine man – The BYRDS / Album : Mr. Tambourine Man
Never my love – The ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out
Girl – The BEATLES / Album : Rubber Soul
Crazy love – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
The great pretender – The PLATTERS / Album : Single
Walk like a man – The FOUR SEASONS / Album : Big Girls Don’t Cry And Twelve Others…
Twistin’ USA – Chubby CHECKER / Album : Single
Maybe I know – Lesley GORE / Album : Girl Talk
I can’t stay mad at you – SKEETER DAVIS / Album : Let Me Get Close To You
Sunny – Bobby HEBB / Album : Sunny
Tell it like it is – Aaron NEVILLE / Album : Tell It Like It Is
Papa was a rolling stone – The TEMPTATIONS / Album : All Directions