publié le 14/08/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 14 août 2020 :

1ère heure :



Good rockin’ tonight – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : King Creole

The boy from New York city – The AD-LIBS / Album : Single

Little deuce coupe – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Little Deuce Coupe

Surf city – JAN & DEAN / Album : Surf City And Other Swingin’ Cities

Barbara Ann – The REGENTS / Album : Barbara Ann

Sha la la la – The SHIRELLES / Album : Sha la la la la

One fine day – The CHIFFONS / Album : One Fine Day

Then he kissed me – The CRYSTALS / Album : Single

The wanderer – DION / Album : Single

Mama-oom-mow-mow – The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Bird

Tutti frutti – LITTLE RICHARD & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti

The game of love – Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS / Album : The Game Of Love

Bend me, shape me – The AMEN CORNER / Album : Single

I’m a believer – The MONKEES / Album : More Of The Monkees

No milk today – HERMAN’S HERMITS / Album : There’s A Kind Of Hush All Over The World

Sympathy – RARE BIRD / Album : Rare Bird

I put a spell on you – ALAN PRICE SET / Album : French 60’s EP & SP Collection

I heart it through the grapevine – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Cosmo’s Factory



2ème heure :



That’s alright mama – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : The Memphis Flash

(You’re so square) Baby I don’t care – Buddy HOLLY / Album : Buddy Holly & The Picks

Baby blue – Gene VINCENT / Album : Single

C’mon everybody – Eddie COCHRAN / Album : C’mon Everybody

Venus – Frankie AVALON / Album : Single

Tonight I fell in love – The TOKENS / Album : At The Hop

Why do fools fall in love – Frankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS / Album : Single

California dreamin’ – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears

Mr. Tambourine man – The BYRDS / Album : Mr. Tambourine Man

Never my love – The ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out

Girl – The BEATLES / Album : Rubber Soul

Crazy love – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15

The great pretender – The PLATTERS / Album : Single

Walk like a man – The FOUR SEASONS / Album : Big Girls Don’t Cry And Twelve Others…

Twistin’ USA – Chubby CHECKER / Album : Single

Maybe I know – Lesley GORE / Album : Girl Talk

I can’t stay mad at you – SKEETER DAVIS / Album : Let Me Get Close To You

Sunny – Bobby HEBB / Album : Sunny

Tell it like it is – Aaron NEVILLE / Album : Tell It Like It Is

Papa was a rolling stone – The TEMPTATIONS / Album : All Directions

