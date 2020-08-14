Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
3 min de lecture

Beach Party du 14 août 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 14 août 2020.

musique Beach Party Georges Lang iTunes RSS
>
Beach Party du 14 août 2020 Crédit Image : RTL | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 14 août 2020 :
1ère heure :

Good rockin’ tonight Elvis PRESLEY / Album : King Creole
The boy from New York cityThe AD-LIBS / Album : Single
Little deuce coupeThe BEACH BOYS / Album : Little Deuce Coupe
Surf cityJAN & DEAN / Album : Surf City And Other Swingin’ Cities
Barbara AnnThe REGENTS / Album : Barbara Ann
Sha la la laThe SHIRELLES / Album : Sha la la la la
One fine dayThe CHIFFONS / Album : One Fine Day
Then he kissed meThe CRYSTALS / Album : Single
The wanderer DION / Album : Single
Mama-oom-mow-mowThe RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Bird
Tutti fruttiLITTLE RICHARD & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti
The game of loveWayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS / Album : The Game Of Love
Bend me, shape meThe AMEN CORNER / Album : Single
I’m a believerThe MONKEES / Album : More Of The Monkees
No milk todayHERMAN’S HERMITS / Album : There’s A Kind Of Hush All Over The World
SympathyRARE BIRD / Album : Rare Bird
I put a spell on youALAN PRICE SET / Album : French 60’s EP & SP Collection
I heart it through the grapevineCREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Cosmo’s Factory

2ème heure :

That’s alright mamaElvis PRESLEY / Album : The Memphis Flash
(You’re so square) Baby I don’t care – Buddy HOLLY / Album : Buddy Holly & The Picks
Baby blueGene VINCENT / Album : Single
C’mon everybodyEddie COCHRAN / Album : C’mon Everybody
VenusFrankie AVALON / Album : Single
Tonight I fell in love The TOKENS / Album : At The Hop
Why do fools fall in loveFrankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS / Album : Single
California dreamin’The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears
Mr. Tambourine manThe BYRDS / Album : Mr. Tambourine Man
Never my loveThe ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out
GirlThe BEATLES / Album : Rubber Soul
Crazy love – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
The great pretenderThe PLATTERS / Album : Single
Walk like a manThe FOUR SEASONS / Album : Big Girls Don’t Cry And Twelve Others…
Twistin’ USAChubby CHECKER / Album : Single
Maybe I knowLesley GORE / Album : Girl Talk
I can’t stay mad at youSKEETER DAVIS / Album : Let Me Get Close To You
SunnyBobby HEBB / Album : Sunny
Tell it like it is – Aaron NEVILLE / Album : Tell It Like It Is
Papa was a rolling stoneThe TEMPTATIONS / Album : All Directions

Elvis PRESLEY Date : 17/08/2020
38 >
fermer
Elvis PRESLEY
The AD-LIBS
The BEACH BOYS
JAN & DEAN
The REGENTS
The SHIRELLES
The CHIFFONS
The CRYSTALS
DION
The RIVINGTONS
LITTLE RICHARD
Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS
The AMEN CORNER
The MONKEES
HERMAN'S HERMITS
RARE BIRD
ALAN PRICE SET
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL
Elvis PRESLEY - The Memphis Flash
Buddy HOLLY
Gene VINCENT
Eddie COCHRAN
Frankie AVALON
The TOKENS
Frankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS
The MAMAS & THE PAPAS
The BYRDS
The ASSOCIATION
The BEATLES
Paul ANKA
The PLATTERS
The FOUR SEASONS
Chubby CHECKER
Lesley GORE
SKEETER DAVIS
Bobby HEBB
Aaron NEVILLE
The TEMPTATIONS
Elvis PRESLEY Date : 17/08/2020
The AD-LIBS Date : 17/08/2020
The BEACH BOYS Date : 17/08/2020
JAN & DEAN Date : 17/08/2020
The REGENTS Date : 17/08/2020
The SHIRELLES Date : 17/08/2020
The CHIFFONS Date : 17/08/2020
The CRYSTALS Date : 17/08/2020
DION Date : 17/08/2020
The RIVINGTONS Date : 17/08/2020
LITTLE RICHARD Date : 17/08/2020
Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS Date : 17/08/2020
The AMEN CORNER Date : 17/08/2020
The MONKEES Date : 17/08/2020
HERMAN'S HERMITS Date : 17/08/2020
RARE BIRD Date : 17/08/2020
ALAN PRICE SET Date : 17/08/2020
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Date : 17/08/2020
Elvis PRESLEY - The Memphis Flash Date : 17/08/2020
Buddy HOLLY Date : 17/08/2020
Gene VINCENT Date : 17/08/2020
Eddie COCHRAN Date : 17/08/2020
Frankie AVALON Date : 17/08/2020
The TOKENS Date : 17/08/2020
Frankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS Date : 17/08/2020
The MAMAS & THE PAPAS Date : 17/08/2020
The BYRDS Date : 17/08/2020
The ASSOCIATION Date : 17/08/2020
The BEATLES Date : 17/08/2020
Paul ANKA Date : 17/08/2020
The PLATTERS Date : 17/08/2020
The FOUR SEASONS Date : 17/08/2020
Chubby CHECKER Date : 17/08/2020
Lesley GORE Date : 17/08/2020
SKEETER DAVIS Date : 17/08/2020
Bobby HEBB Date : 17/08/2020
Aaron NEVILLE Date : 17/08/2020
The TEMPTATIONS Date : 17/08/2020
1/1
Georges Lang vous recommande aussi
Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants