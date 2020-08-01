Beach Party du 01 août 2020

publié le 01/08/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 1er août 2020 :

1ère heure :



Lucille – LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Little Richard

Tonight i fell in love – The TOKENS / Album : Tonight I Fell In Love

Chapel of love – The DIXIE CUPS / Album : Chapel Of Love

It’s my party – Lesley GORE / Album : I’ll Cry If I Want To

It’s the same old song – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Second Album

The way you do the things you do – The TEMPTATIONS / Album : Meet The Temptations

Tell him – The EXCITERS / Album : Tell Him

Summer means fun – JAN & DEAN / Album : The Little Old Lady From Pasadena

Rock and roll music – The BEACH BOYS / Album : The 15 Big Ones

Roll over beethoven – The BEATLES / Album : With The Beatles

Johnny B. Goode – Chuck BERRY / Album : Chuck Berry Is On Top

Sweet Suzie – Johnny BURNETTE / Album : That’s The Way I Feel

You talk too much – Joe JONES / Album : Single

Wooden heart – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : B.O G.I. Blues

G.I. Blues – Elvis PRESLEY / Album :B.O G.I Blues

You really got a hold on me – Percy SLEDGE / Album : Warm & Tender Soul

I heard it through the grapevine – Marvin GAYE / Album : In The Groove

I want you to be my girl – Frankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS / Album : The Teenagers Featuring Frankie Lymon

Blue moon – The MARCELS / Album : Blue Moon

Suzie Q – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Suzie Q



2ème heure :



Cherrystone – The ADDRISI BROTHERS / Album : Single

Save the last dance – The DRIFTERS / Album : Save The Last Dance For Me

How do you do – GERRY & THE PACEMAKERS / Album : Second Album

Windy – The ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out

Book of love – The MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O American Graffiti

Hang on sloopy – The McCOYS & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti

Well all right – Bobby VEE / Album : Take Good Care Of My Baby

Indian reservation – Don FARDON / Album : Indian Reservation

Witch queen of New Orleans – REDBONE / Album : Witch Queen Of New Orleans

Remember (Walkin’ in the sand) – The SHANGRI-LAS / Album : Leader Of The Pack

She’d rather with me – The TURTLES / Album : Happy Together

Mighty quinn – MANFRED MANN / Album : Mighty Garvey !

Cuttin’ in – Timi YURO / Album : The Amazing Timi Yuro The Mercury Years

Sugar sugar – The ARCHIES / Album : Everything’s Archie

Rescue me – Fontella BASS / Album : The New Look

This will be (an everlasting love) – Natalie COLE / Album : Inseparable

Boogaloo down broadway – The FANTASTIC JOHNNY C / Album : Boogaloo Down Broadway

Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on – Jerry Lee LEWIS / Album : Single

Blue jean bop – Gene VINCENT & HIS BLUE CAPS / Album : Bluejean Bop !

Everybody loves to cha-cha-cha – Sam COOKE / Album : Hit Kit

Hip hug her – BOOKER T. & The MG’s / Album : Hip Hug Her

