Beach Party du 01 août 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 01 août 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 1er août 2020 :
1ère heure :
Lucille – LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Little Richard
Tonight i fell in love – The TOKENS / Album : Tonight I Fell In Love
Chapel of love – The DIXIE CUPS / Album : Chapel Of Love
It’s my party – Lesley GORE / Album : I’ll Cry If I Want To
It’s the same old song – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Second Album
The way you do the things you do – The TEMPTATIONS / Album : Meet The Temptations
Tell him – The EXCITERS / Album : Tell Him
Summer means fun – JAN & DEAN / Album : The Little Old Lady From Pasadena
Rock and roll music – The BEACH BOYS / Album : The 15 Big Ones
Roll over beethoven – The BEATLES / Album : With The Beatles
Johnny B. Goode – Chuck BERRY / Album : Chuck Berry Is On Top
Sweet Suzie – Johnny BURNETTE / Album : That’s The Way I Feel
You talk too much – Joe JONES / Album : Single
Wooden heart – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : B.O G.I. Blues
G.I. Blues – Elvis PRESLEY / Album :B.O G.I Blues
You really got a hold on me – Percy SLEDGE / Album : Warm & Tender Soul
I heard it through the grapevine – Marvin GAYE / Album : In The Groove
I want you to be my girl – Frankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS / Album : The Teenagers Featuring Frankie Lymon
Blue moon – The MARCELS / Album : Blue Moon
Suzie Q – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Suzie Q
2ème heure :
Cherrystone – The ADDRISI BROTHERS / Album : Single
Save the last dance – The DRIFTERS / Album : Save The Last Dance For Me
How do you do – GERRY & THE PACEMAKERS / Album : Second Album
Windy – The ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out
Book of love – The MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O American Graffiti
Hang on sloopy – The McCOYS & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti
Well all right – Bobby VEE / Album : Take Good Care Of My Baby
Indian reservation – Don FARDON / Album : Indian Reservation
Witch queen of New Orleans – REDBONE / Album : Witch Queen Of New Orleans
Remember (Walkin’ in the sand) – The SHANGRI-LAS / Album : Leader Of The Pack
She’d rather with me – The TURTLES / Album : Happy Together
Mighty quinn – MANFRED MANN / Album : Mighty Garvey !
Cuttin’ in – Timi YURO / Album : The Amazing Timi Yuro The Mercury Years
Sugar sugar – The ARCHIES / Album : Everything’s Archie
Rescue me – Fontella BASS / Album : The New Look
This will be (an everlasting love) – Natalie COLE / Album : Inseparable
Boogaloo down broadway – The FANTASTIC JOHNNY C / Album : Boogaloo Down Broadway
Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on – Jerry Lee LEWIS / Album : Single
Blue jean bop – Gene VINCENT & HIS BLUE CAPS / Album : Bluejean Bop !
Everybody loves to cha-cha-cha – Sam COOKE / Album : Hit Kit
Hip hug her – BOOKER T. & The MG’s / Album : Hip Hug Her