Beach Party du 01 août 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 01 août 2020.

Beach Party du 1er août 2020
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 1er août 2020 :
1ère heure :

LucilleLITTLE RICHARD / Album : Little Richard
Tonight i fell in love The TOKENS / Album : Tonight I Fell In Love
Chapel of love The DIXIE CUPS / Album : Chapel Of Love
It’s my party Lesley GORE / Album : I’ll Cry If I Want To
It’s the same old song The FOUR TOPS / Album : Second Album
The way you do the things you do The TEMPTATIONS / Album : Meet The Temptations
Tell him The EXCITERS / Album : Tell Him
Summer means fun JAN & DEAN / Album : The Little Old Lady From Pasadena
Rock and roll music The BEACH BOYS / Album : The 15 Big Ones
Roll over beethoven The BEATLES / Album : With The Beatles
Johnny B. Goode Chuck BERRY / Album : Chuck Berry Is On Top
Sweet Suzie Johnny BURNETTE / Album : That’s The Way I Feel
You talk too muchJoe JONES / Album : Single
Wooden heartElvis PRESLEY / Album : B.O G.I. Blues
G.I. Blues Elvis PRESLEY / Album :B.O G.I Blues
You really got a hold on mePercy SLEDGE / Album : Warm & Tender Soul
I heard it through the grapevineMarvin GAYE / Album : In The Groove
I want you to be my girlFrankie LYMON & The TEENAGERS / Album : The Teenagers Featuring Frankie Lymon
Blue moonThe MARCELS / Album : Blue Moon
Suzie QCREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Suzie Q

2ème heure :

CherrystoneThe ADDRISI BROTHERS / Album : Single
Save the last danceThe DRIFTERS / Album : Save The Last Dance For Me
How do you doGERRY & THE PACEMAKERS / Album : Second Album
WindyThe ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out
Book of loveThe MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O American Graffiti
Hang on sloopyThe McCOYS & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti
Well all rightBobby VEE / Album : Take Good Care Of My Baby
Indian reservationDon FARDON / Album : Indian Reservation
Witch queen of New OrleansREDBONE / Album : Witch Queen Of New Orleans
Remember (Walkin’ in the sand)The SHANGRI-LAS / Album : Leader Of The Pack
She’d rather with meThe TURTLES / Album : Happy Together
Mighty quinnMANFRED MANN / Album : Mighty Garvey !
Cuttin’ inTimi YURO / Album : The Amazing Timi Yuro The Mercury Years
Sugar sugarThe ARCHIES / Album : Everything’s Archie
Rescue meFontella BASS / Album : The New Look
This will be (an everlasting love)Natalie COLE / Album : Inseparable
Boogaloo down broadwayThe FANTASTIC JOHNNY C / Album : Boogaloo Down Broadway
Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ onJerry Lee LEWIS / Album : Single
Blue jean bopGene VINCENT & HIS BLUE CAPS / Album : Bluejean Bop !
Everybody loves to cha-cha-chaSam COOKE / Album : Hit Kit
Hip hug herBOOKER T. & The MG’s / Album : Hip Hug Her

