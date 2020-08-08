Beach Party du 08 août 2020

publié le 08/08/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 8 août 2020 :

1ère heure :



Bama lama bama loo – LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Single

My boyfriend’s back – The ANGELS / Album : My Boyfriend’s Back

Ride a wild surf – JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf

The warmth of a sun – The BEACH BOYS / Album : The Warmth Of The Sun

Get a job – The SILHOUETTES / Album : B.O American Graffiti

Chains – COOKIE / Album : Single

He’s so fine – The CHIFFONS / Album : Single

At the hop – DANNY & THE JUNIORS / Album : At The Hop

Little darling – The DIAMONDS / Album : America’s Famous Song Stylists

Good luck charm – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Something For Everybody

(You’re) The devil in disguise – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Single

I got you babe – SONNY & CHER / Album : Look At Us

Cuttin’ in – Timi YURO / Album : The Amazing Timi Yuro The Mercury Years

Happy together – The TURTLES / Album : Happy Together

I want to hold your hand – The BEATLES / Album : Meet The Beatles !

Mary Anne with the shaky hand – The WHO / Album : The Who Sell Out

She she little sheila – Gene VINCENT / Album : Single

I was made to love her – Stevie WONDER / Album : I Was Made To Love Her

Where did our love go – The SUPREMES / Album : Where Did Our Love Go

Respect – Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You

Apache (instrumental) – The SHADOWS / Album : Meeting With The Shadows



2ème heure :



Come on – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Single

I’m crying – The ANIMALS / Album : The Animals On Tour

Louie louie – The KINKS / Album : Kinks-Size

Carry Anne – The HOLLIES / Album : Evolution

Cherrystone – The ADDRISI BROTHERS / Album : Single

Last train to Clarksville – The MONKEYS / Album : The Monkees

Be my baby – The RONETTES / Album : Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes featuring Veronica

Since I don’t have you – The SKYLINERS / Album : Since I Don’t Have You

Sixteen candles – The CRESTS / Album : Sixteen Candles

Put your head on my shoulder – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15

Are you lonesome tonight (Live) – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Elvis Live In Las Vegas

Straight shooter – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears

Hanky panky – Tommy JAMES / Album : Hanky Panky

Let’s dance – Chris MONTEZ / Album : Let’s Dance And Have Some Kinda Fun !!

Brown eyed girl – Van MORRISON / Album : Blowin’ Your Mind !

It’s up to you – Ricky NELSON / Album : Million Sellers

Goodnight sweetheart goodnight – The SPANIELS / Album : Single

My prayer – The PLATTERS / Album : The Platters

Peter gunn (instrumental) – Dick DALE / Album : Summertime Blues



LITTLE RICHARD Date : 10/08/2020 40 > Facebook Twitter GG+ LinkedIn fermer < > LITTLE RICHARD Date : The ANGELS Date : JAN & DEAN Date : The BEACH BOYS Date : The SILHOUETTES Date : COOKIES Date : The CHIFFONS Date : DANNY & THE JUNIORS Date : The DIAMONDS Date : Elvis PRESLEY - Good luck charm Date : Elvis PRESLEY - (You're the) Devil In Disguise Date : SONNY & CHER Date : Timi YURO Date : The TURTLES Date : The BEATLES Date : The WHO Date : Gene VINCENT Date : Stevie WONDER Date : The SUPREMES Date : Aretha FRANKLIN Date : The SHADOWS Date : The ROLLING STONES Date : The ANIMALS Date : The KINKS Date : The HOLLIES Date : The ADDRISI BROTHERS Date : The MONKEES Date : The RONETTES Date : The SKYLINERS Date : The CRESTS Date : Paul ANKA Date : Elvis PRESLEY - Are you lonesome tonight Date : The MAMAS & THE PAPAS Date : Tommy JAMES Date : Chris MONTEZ Date : Van MORRISON Date : Ricky NELSON Date : The SPANIELS Date : The PLATTERS Date : Dick DALE Date : 1 / 1 < > +