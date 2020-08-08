Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
3 min de lecture

Beach Party du 08 août 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 08 août 2020.

musique Beach Party Georges Lang iTunes RSS
>
Beach Party du 8 août 2020 Crédit Image : RTL | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 8 août 2020 :
1ère heure :

Bama lama bama looLITTLE RICHARD / Album : Single
My boyfriend’s backThe ANGELS / Album : My Boyfriend’s Back
Ride a wild surfJAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf
The warmth of a sunThe BEACH BOYS / Album : The Warmth Of The Sun
Get a jobThe SILHOUETTES / Album : B.O American Graffiti
ChainsCOOKIE / Album : Single
He’s so fineThe CHIFFONS / Album : Single
At the hopDANNY & THE JUNIORS / Album : At The Hop
Little darlingThe DIAMONDS / Album : America’s Famous Song Stylists
Good luck charmElvis PRESLEY / Album : Something For Everybody
(You’re) The devil in disguiseElvis PRESLEY / Album : Single
I got you babeSONNY & CHER / Album : Look At Us
Cuttin’ inTimi YURO / Album : The Amazing Timi Yuro The Mercury Years
Happy togetherThe TURTLES / Album : Happy Together
I want to hold your handThe BEATLES / Album : Meet The Beatles !
Mary Anne with the shaky handThe WHO / Album : The Who Sell Out
She she little sheila Gene VINCENT / Album : Single
I was made to love her Stevie WONDER / Album : I Was Made To Love Her
Where did our love go The SUPREMES / Album : Where Did Our Love Go
RespectAretha FRANKLIN / Album : I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You
Apache (instrumental)The SHADOWS / Album : Meeting With The Shadows

2ème heure :

Come on – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Single
I’m cryingThe ANIMALS / Album : The Animals On Tour
Louie louieThe KINKS / Album : Kinks-Size
Carry AnneThe HOLLIES / Album : Evolution
CherrystoneThe ADDRISI BROTHERS / Album : Single
Last train to ClarksvilleThe MONKEYS / Album : The Monkees
Be my babyThe RONETTES / Album : Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes featuring Veronica
Since I don’t have youThe SKYLINERS / Album : Since I Don’t Have You
Sixteen candlesThe CRESTS / Album : Sixteen Candles
Put your head on my shoulderPaul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
Are you lonesome tonight (Live)Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Elvis Live In Las Vegas
Straight shooterThe MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears
Hanky pankyTommy JAMES / Album : Hanky Panky
Let’s danceChris MONTEZ / Album : Let’s Dance And Have Some Kinda Fun !!
Brown eyed girlVan MORRISON / Album : Blowin’ Your Mind !
It’s up to youRicky NELSON / Album : Million Sellers
Goodnight sweetheart goodnightThe SPANIELS / Album : Single
My prayerThe PLATTERS / Album : The Platters
Peter gunn (instrumental)Dick DALE / Album : Summertime Blues

LITTLE RICHARD Date : 10/08/2020
40 >
fermer
LITTLE RICHARD
The ANGELS
JAN & DEAN
The BEACH BOYS
The SILHOUETTES
COOKIES
The CHIFFONS
DANNY & THE JUNIORS
The DIAMONDS
Elvis PRESLEY - Good luck charm
Elvis PRESLEY - (You're the) Devil In Disguise
SONNY & CHER
Timi YURO
The TURTLES
The BEATLES
The WHO
Gene VINCENT
Stevie WONDER
The SUPREMES
Aretha FRANKLIN
The SHADOWS
The ROLLING STONES
The ANIMALS
The KINKS
The HOLLIES
The ADDRISI BROTHERS
The MONKEES
The RONETTES
The SKYLINERS
The CRESTS
Paul ANKA
Elvis PRESLEY - Are you lonesome tonight
The MAMAS & THE PAPAS
Tommy JAMES
Chris MONTEZ
Van MORRISON
Ricky NELSON
The SPANIELS
The PLATTERS
Dick DALE
LITTLE RICHARD Date : 10/08/2020
The ANGELS Date : 10/08/2020
JAN & DEAN Date : 10/08/2020
The BEACH BOYS Date : 10/08/2020
The SILHOUETTES Date : 10/08/2020
COOKIES Date : 10/08/2020
The CHIFFONS Date : 10/08/2020
DANNY & THE JUNIORS Date : 10/08/2020
The DIAMONDS Date : 10/08/2020
Elvis PRESLEY - Good luck charm Date : 10/08/2020
Elvis PRESLEY - (You're the) Devil In Disguise Date : 10/08/2020
SONNY & CHER Date : 10/08/2020
Timi YURO Date : 10/08/2020
The TURTLES Date : 10/08/2020
The BEATLES Date : 10/08/2020
The WHO Date : 10/08/2020
Gene VINCENT Date : 10/08/2020
Stevie WONDER Date : 10/08/2020
The SUPREMES Date : 10/08/2020
Aretha FRANKLIN Date : 10/08/2020
The SHADOWS Date : 10/08/2020
The ROLLING STONES Date : 10/08/2020
The ANIMALS Date : 10/08/2020
The KINKS Date : 10/08/2020
The HOLLIES Date : 10/08/2020
The ADDRISI BROTHERS Date : 10/08/2020
The MONKEES Date : 10/08/2020
The RONETTES Date : 10/08/2020
The SKYLINERS Date : 10/08/2020
The CRESTS Date : 10/08/2020
Paul ANKA Date : 10/08/2020
Elvis PRESLEY - Are you lonesome tonight Date : 10/08/2020
The MAMAS & THE PAPAS Date : 10/08/2020
Tommy JAMES Date : 10/08/2020
Chris MONTEZ Date : 10/08/2020
Van MORRISON Date : 10/08/2020
Ricky NELSON Date : 10/08/2020
The SPANIELS Date : 10/08/2020
The PLATTERS Date : 10/08/2020
Dick DALE Date : 10/08/2020
1/1
Georges Lang vous recommande aussi
Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants