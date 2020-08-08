Beach Party du 08 août 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 08 août 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 8 août 2020 :
1ère heure :
Bama lama bama loo – LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Single
My boyfriend’s back – The ANGELS / Album : My Boyfriend’s Back
Ride a wild surf – JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf
The warmth of a sun – The BEACH BOYS / Album : The Warmth Of The Sun
Get a job – The SILHOUETTES / Album : B.O American Graffiti
Chains – COOKIE / Album : Single
He’s so fine – The CHIFFONS / Album : Single
At the hop – DANNY & THE JUNIORS / Album : At The Hop
Little darling – The DIAMONDS / Album : America’s Famous Song Stylists
Good luck charm – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Something For Everybody
(You’re) The devil in disguise – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Single
I got you babe – SONNY & CHER / Album : Look At Us
Cuttin’ in – Timi YURO / Album : The Amazing Timi Yuro The Mercury Years
Happy together – The TURTLES / Album : Happy Together
I want to hold your hand – The BEATLES / Album : Meet The Beatles !
Mary Anne with the shaky hand – The WHO / Album : The Who Sell Out
She she little sheila – Gene VINCENT / Album : Single
I was made to love her – Stevie WONDER / Album : I Was Made To Love Her
Where did our love go – The SUPREMES / Album : Where Did Our Love Go
Respect – Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You
Apache (instrumental) – The SHADOWS / Album : Meeting With The Shadows
2ème heure :
Come on – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Single
I’m crying – The ANIMALS / Album : The Animals On Tour
Louie louie – The KINKS / Album : Kinks-Size
Carry Anne – The HOLLIES / Album : Evolution
Cherrystone – The ADDRISI BROTHERS / Album : Single
Last train to Clarksville – The MONKEYS / Album : The Monkees
Be my baby – The RONETTES / Album : Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes featuring Veronica
Since I don’t have you – The SKYLINERS / Album : Since I Don’t Have You
Sixteen candles – The CRESTS / Album : Sixteen Candles
Put your head on my shoulder – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
Are you lonesome tonight (Live) – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Elvis Live In Las Vegas
Straight shooter – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears
Hanky panky – Tommy JAMES / Album : Hanky Panky
Let’s dance – Chris MONTEZ / Album : Let’s Dance And Have Some Kinda Fun !!
Brown eyed girl – Van MORRISON / Album : Blowin’ Your Mind !
It’s up to you – Ricky NELSON / Album : Million Sellers
Goodnight sweetheart goodnight – The SPANIELS / Album : Single
My prayer – The PLATTERS / Album : The Platters
Peter gunn (instrumental) – Dick DALE / Album : Summertime Blues