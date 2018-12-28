Le Best of du Grand Studio RTL en 2018
VIDÉOS - Revivez les grands moments de l'année écoulée dans l'émission présentée par Eric Jean-Jean.
- Sting & Shaggy - Every Breath You Take (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Laurent Gerra & Thomas Dutronc - Mademoiselle (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Kimberose - Smile (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Hoshi - Ta Marinière (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Florent Pagny - Ma liberté de penser (LIVE) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Zazie - Speed (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Cats on trees - Keep on dancing (LIVE) Grand Studio RTL
- Boulevard des Airs - Je me dis que toi aussi (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Melody Gardot - Baby I'm a fool (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Laurent Voulzy & Keren Ann - Somerset Maugham (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Angèle - Jalousie (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Jérémy Frerot - Revoir (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Neg'marrons - Le Bilan (LIVE) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Calogero - Voler de nuit (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Louane - On était beau (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Jain - Alright (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Patrick Bruel - Pas eu le Temps (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Slimane - Viens on s'aime (LIVE) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Marc Lavoine - Je reviens à toi (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Jacob Banks - Unknown (to you) (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Nolwenn Leroy & Nicolas Peyrac - So Far Away From L.A. (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Coeur de Pirate - Prémonition (LIVE) Le Grand Studio RTL
- Katie Melua - Wonderful Life (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Vanessa Paradis - Ces Mots Simples (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Clara Luciani - La Grenade (Live) - Le Grand Studio RTL
- Indochine - Un été français (LIVE) Le Grand Studio RTL
Ils sont encore nombreux à être passé par Le Grand Studio RTL cette année. Ce soir, Eric Jean-Jean vous propose de revivre les meilleurs moments de l'année 2018 en vidéo.
L'inauguration de nouveau Grand Studio à Neuilly sur Seine dans les nouveaux locaux de RTL avec Sting, Shaggy et Calogero, la venue d'Indochine mais aussi d'Angèle, Thomas Dutronc, le Secteur A, Vanessa Paradis, Jain, Patrick Bruel , Nolwenn Leroy et bien d'autres...
Bonne émission à tous et toute l'équipe du Grand Studio RTL vous souhaite de belles fêtes de fin d'année !
Exceptionnellement, Le Grand Studio RTL est diffusé ce samedi à 14h00.