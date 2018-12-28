Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Le Best of du Grand Studio RTL en 2018

VIDÉOS - Revivez les grands moments de l'année écoulée dans l'émission présentée par Eric Jean-Jean.

Sting & Shaggy - Every Breath You Take (Live) Le Grand Studio RTL Crédit Image : Fred Bukajlo / SIPA / RTL | Date :
Ils sont encore nombreux à être passé par Le Grand Studio RTL cette année. Ce soir, Eric Jean-Jean vous propose de revivre les meilleurs moments de l'année 2018 en vidéo.
L'inauguration de nouveau Grand Studio à Neuilly sur Seine dans les nouveaux locaux de RTL avec Sting, Shaggy et Calogero, la venue d'Indochine mais aussi d'AngèleThomas Dutronc, le Secteur AVanessa ParadisJainPatrick Bruel , Nolwenn Leroy et bien d'autres...
Bonne émission à tous et toute l'équipe du Grand Studio RTL vous souhaite de belles fêtes de fin d'année !
Exceptionnellement, Le Grand Studio RTL est diffusé ce samedi à 14h00.

Playlist Le grand studio rtl Vidéo
