Incredibly emotional display of the famous #NewZealand Haka performed to honor the victims of the #NewZealandMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/v66ACLq7Fx

Students in #NewZealand perform a traditional Maori haka in tribute to the victims of the Christchurch shootings outside one of the mosques where the massacre took place pic.twitter.com/HNv09szqwM