In George Lucas’ February 1981 rough draft of #ReturnoftheJedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi & Yoda return from “the netherworld” to aid Luke Skywalker in his battle with the Emperor. The Jedi, including Luke’s father Anakin, are later seen resurrected at the Ewak [sic] celebration. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/AKHCzbmH1S