The #DigitalEU wallet will also make it easier for you to:



✈️ Book a flight

🚗 Rent a car

💳 Open a bank account

🎓 Apply for a university

🛎️ Check-in to a hotel

...in the EU in only a few clicks!



Discover more here: https://t.co/T5fGpMJaTv #EUdigitalidentity pic.twitter.com/8TTEkucpms