I took this pic on March 8th, 2018, when my film screened @ the French National Assembly. This #DiRosa frescoe “celebrates” the 1794 abolition of slavery in ¿¿ . This is at the French National Assembly. #palaisbourbon #france #blackfrance #FranceNoire #howdoyousaycrazyinFrench pic.twitter.com/y3KHZkeGQ3