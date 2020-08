Even amidst the chaos there is hope. This woman is playing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ on the piano in her home that was damaged by the huge explosion in Beirut, #Lebanon yesterday. Our thoughts are with everybody impacted by this tragedy. 🙏🏽❤️

.

🎥 Courtesy and permission: Hoda Melki pic.twitter.com/QdPDCzbPp2