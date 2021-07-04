La Collection Georges Lang du 4 juillet 2021

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 4 juillet 2021 :
Saturday in the park - CHICAGO 4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy) - Bruce SPRINGSTEEN & The E. STREET BAND Only in America - BROOKS & DUNN Kid in America - Billie Joe ARMSTONG & GREENDAY For America - Jackson BROWNE It's a beautiful day - Michael BUBLE Living in America - James BROWN Black and White America - Lenny KRAVITZ Breakfast in America - SUPERTRAMP An American dream - The NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND Back in the USA - Linda RONSTADT (Get you kicks on) Route 66 - John MAYER Why I love her - John WAYNE An American Trilogy - Mickey NEWBURY Mon Amérique à moi - Johnny HALLYDAY America - CHICAGO
All summer long - KID ROCK Don't stop believing - JOURNEY Don't look back - BOSTON Carry on wayward son - KANSAS The best of Times - STYX Sailing - Christopher CROSS I don't want to talk about it - Rod STEWART Midnight blues - Gary MOORE Crying - Roy ORBISSON & KD LANG Slip slidin' away - Paul SIMON