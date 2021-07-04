La Collection Georges Lang du 4 juillet 2021

Lecture - 1h57

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 4 juillet 2021 :



Saturday in the park - CHICAGO

4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy) - Bruce SPRINGSTEEN & The E. STREET BAND

Only in America - BROOKS & DUNN

Kid in America - Billie Joe ARMSTONG & GREENDAY

For America - Jackson BROWNE

It's a beautiful day - Michael BUBLE

Living in America - James BROWN

Black and White America - Lenny KRAVITZ

Breakfast in America - SUPERTRAMP

An American dream - The NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

Back in the USA - Linda RONSTADT

(Get you kicks on) Route 66 - John MAYER

Why I love her - John WAYNE

An American Trilogy - Mickey NEWBURY

Mon Amérique à moi - Johnny HALLYDAY

America - CHICAGO



All summer long - KID ROCK

Don't stop believing - JOURNEY

Don't look back - BOSTON

Carry on wayward son - KANSAS

The best of Times - STYX

Sailing - Christopher CROSS

I don't want to talk about it - Rod STEWART

Midnight blues - Gary MOORE

Crying - Roy ORBISSON & KD LANG

Slip slidin' away - Paul SIMON