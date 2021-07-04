Fil info
  La Collection Georges Lang du 4 juillet 2021
Georges Lang

La Collection Georges Lang du 4 juillet 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 1h57
Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 4 juillet 2021 :

Saturday in the park - CHICAGO
4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy) - Bruce SPRINGSTEEN & The E. STREET BAND
Only in America - BROOKS & DUNN
Kid in America - Billie Joe ARMSTONG & GREENDAY
For America - Jackson BROWNE
It's a beautiful day - Michael BUBLE
Living in America - James BROWN
Black and White America - Lenny KRAVITZ
Breakfast in America - SUPERTRAMP
An American dream - The NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND
Back in the USA - Linda RONSTADT
(Get you kicks on) Route 66 - John MAYER
Why I love her - John WAYNE
An American Trilogy - Mickey NEWBURY
Mon Amérique à moi - Johnny HALLYDAY
America - CHICAGO

All summer long - KID ROCK
Don't stop believing - JOURNEY
Don't look back - BOSTON
Carry on wayward son - KANSAS
The best of Times - STYX
Sailing - Christopher CROSS
I don't want to talk about it - Rod STEWART
Midnight blues - Gary MOORE
Crying - Roy ORBISSON & KD LANG
Slip slidin' away - Paul SIMON
Prochaine diffusion
Vendredi 9 juillet 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
Georges Lang
La Collection Georges Lang
Georges Lang
