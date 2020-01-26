Grammy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des nominations
ÉCLAIRAGE - La 62e cérémonie des Grammy Awards se tiendra dans la nuit du 26 au 27 janvier. Voici la liste de tous les nommés, catégorie par catégorie.
Le programme des Grammy Awards 2020 s'annonce chargé. La cérémonie, qui se tiendra dans la nuit du 26 au 27 janvier au Staples Center de Los Angeles, sera présentée par la chanteuse Alicia Keys.
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey ou encore Ariana Grande seront bien évidemment très attendues. Mais cette année, ce sont les nouveaux visages du rap et de l'électro-pop qui ont obtenu le plus de nominations.
Le rappeur Lil Nas X est ainsi nommé dans six catégories, comme la chanteuse Billie Eilish,
qui interprétera la bande-originale du nouveau James Bond. Mais c'est Lizzo, de
son vrai nom Melissa Jefferson, qui obtient le record cette année avec pas moins
de huit nominations. Cette jeune femme de 31 ans, qui prône le self-love
(l'amour de soi) fait un carton auprès des jeunes.
Découvrez la liste complète des nommés
Album
de l'année :
- I, I - Bon Iver
- Norman Fuck*** Rockwell ! - Lana del Rey
- thank u, next - Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.
- 7 - Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
- Father of The Bride - Vampire Weekend
Chanson
de l'année :
- Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
- Hard Place - H.E.R.
- Lover - Taylor Swift
- Norman Fuck*** Rockwell - Lana del Rey
- Someone You Love - Lewis Capaldi
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Révélation
de l'année :
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Enregistrement
de l'année :
- Hey Ma, Bon Iver
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Hard Place - H.E.R.
- Talk - Khalid
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
- Sunflower - Post Malone et Swaelee
Meilleure
prestation pop solo :
- Spirit - Beyoncé
- bad guy - Billie Eilish
- 7 rings - Ariana Grande
- Truth Hurts - Lizzo
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Meilleur
album urbain contemporain :
- Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy
- Cuz I Love You - Lizzo
- Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Saturn - NAO
- Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez
Meilleure
prestation R&B :
- Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- Could've Been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
- Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
- Come Home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Meilleure
chanson R&B de l'année :
- Could’ve Been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Look at Me Now - Emily King
- No Guidance - Chris Brown Featuring Drake
- Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
- Sayso - PJ Morton Featuring JoJo
Meilleur
album R&B de l'année :
- 1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid
- Painted - Lucky Daye
- Ella Mai - Ella Mai
- Paul - PJ Morton
- Ventura - Anderson .Paak
Meilleure
prestation vocale R&B traditionnel :
- Time Today - BJ The Chicago Kid
- Steady Love - India.Arie
- Jerome - Lizzo
- Real Games - Lucky Daye
- Built For Love - PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Meilleur
album rap :
- Revenge of the Dreamers III - Dreamville
- Championships - Meek Mill
- I Am Greater Than I Was - 21 Savage
- Igor - Tyler the Creator
- The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae
Meilleure
chanson rap de l'année :
- Bad Idea - YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper
- Gold Roses - Rick Ross Featuring Drake
- A Lot - 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole
- Racks in the Middle - Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- Suge - DaBaby
Meilleure
chanson country :
- Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
- Girls Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde
- It All Comes Out in the Wash - Miranda Lambert
- Some Of It - Eric Church
- Speechless - Dan and Shay
Meilleur
album country :
- Desperate Man - Eric Church
- Stronger Than The Truth - Reba McEntire
- Interstate Gospel - Pistol Annies
- Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
- While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker
Meilleur
clip de l'année :
- We’ve Got to Try - The Chemical Brothers
- This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
- Cellophane - FKA twigs
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo
Meilleure
musique de film de l'année :
- Homecoming - Beyoncé
- Remember My Name - David Crosby
- Birth Of The Cool (Miles Davis)
- Shangri-La (Various Artists)
- Anima - Thom Yorke
Meilleur
album New Age :
- Fairy Dreams - David Arkenstone
- Homage To Kindness - David Darling
- Wings - Peter Kater
- Verve - Sebastian Plano
- Deva - Deva Premal
Bande
originale de l'année :
- Avengers : Endgame
- Chernobyl
- Game of Thrones : saison 8
- The Lion King
- Mary Poppins Returns
Producteur
de l'année :
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- John Hill
- Finneas
- Ricky Reed