Grammy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des nominations

Le programme des Grammy Awards 2020 s'annonce chargé. La cérémonie, qui se tiendra dans la nuit du 26 au 27 janvier au Staples Center de Los Angeles, sera présentée par la chanteuse Alicia Keys.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey ou encore Ariana Grande seront bien évidemment très attendues. Mais cette année, ce sont les nouveaux visages du rap et de l'électro-pop qui ont obtenu le plus de nominations.

Le rappeur Lil Nas X est ainsi nommé dans six catégories, comme la chanteuse Billie Eilish, qui interprétera la bande-originale du nouveau James Bond. Mais c'est Lizzo, de son vrai nom Melissa Jefferson, qui obtient le record cette année avec pas moins de huit nominations. Cette jeune femme de 31 ans, qui prône le self-love (l'amour de soi) fait un carton auprès des jeunes.



Découvrez la liste complète des nommés

Album de l'année :

- I, I - Bon Iver

- Norman Fuck*** Rockwell ! - Lana del Rey

- thank u, next - Ariana Grande

- I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.

- 7 - Lil Nas X

- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

- Father of The Bride - Vampire Weekend

Chanson de l'année :

- Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga

- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

- Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

- Hard Place - H.E.R.

- Lover - Taylor Swift

- Norman Fuck*** Rockwell - Lana del Rey

- Someone You Love - Lewis Capaldi

- Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Révélation de l'année :

- Black Pumas

- Billie Eilish

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Maggie Rogers

- Rosalia

- Tank and the Bangas

- Yola

Enregistrement de l'année :

- Hey Ma, Bon Iver

- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

- Hard Place - H.E.R.

- Talk - Khalid

- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

- Truth Hurts - Lizzo

- Sunflower - Post Malone et Swaelee

Meilleure prestation pop solo :

- Spirit - Beyoncé

- bad guy - Billie Eilish

- 7 rings - Ariana Grande

- Truth Hurts - Lizzo

- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Meilleur album urbain contemporain :

- Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy

- Cuz I Love You - Lizzo

- Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow

- Saturn - NAO

- Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez

Meilleure prestation R&B :

- Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

- Could've Been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

- Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

- Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

- Come Home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Meilleure chanson R&B de l'année :

- Could’ve Been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

- Look at Me Now - Emily King

- No Guidance - Chris Brown Featuring Drake

- Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

- Sayso - PJ Morton Featuring JoJo

Meilleur album R&B de l'année :

- 1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid

- Painted - Lucky Daye

- Ella Mai - Ella Mai

- Paul - PJ Morton

- Ventura - Anderson .Paak

Meilleure prestation vocale R&B traditionnel :

- Time Today - BJ The Chicago Kid

- Steady Love - India.Arie

- Jerome - Lizzo

- Real Games - Lucky Daye

- Built For Love - PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Meilleur album rap :

- Revenge of the Dreamers III - Dreamville

- Championships - Meek Mill

- I Am Greater Than I Was - 21 Savage

- Igor - Tyler the Creator

- The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae

Meilleure chanson rap de l'année :

- Bad Idea - YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper

- Gold Roses - Rick Ross Featuring Drake

- A Lot - 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole

- Racks in the Middle - Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

- Suge - DaBaby

Meilleure chanson country :

- Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

- Girls Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde

- It All Comes Out in the Wash - Miranda Lambert

- Some Of It - Eric Church

- Speechless - Dan and Shay

Meilleur album country :

- Desperate Man - Eric Church

- Stronger Than The Truth - Reba McEntire

- Interstate Gospel - Pistol Annies

- Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett

- While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker

Meilleur clip de l'année :

- We’ve Got to Try - The Chemical Brothers

- This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

- Cellophane - FKA twigs

- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

- Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo

Meilleure musique de film de l'année :

- Homecoming - Beyoncé

- Remember My Name - David Crosby

- Birth Of The Cool (Miles Davis)

- Shangri-La (Various Artists)

- Anima - Thom Yorke

Meilleur album New Age :

- Fairy Dreams - David Arkenstone

- Homage To Kindness - David Darling

- Wings - Peter Kater

- Verve - Sebastian Plano

- Deva - Deva Premal

Bande originale de l'année :

- Avengers : Endgame

- Chernobyl

- Game of Thrones : saison 8

- The Lion King

- Mary Poppins Returns

Producteur de l'année :

- Jack Antonoff

- Dan Auerbach

- John Hill

- Finneas

- Ricky Reed