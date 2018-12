Londres : grosse pagaille à l'aéroport de Gatwick paralysé à cause de drones

Flight from Kiev to #Gatwick was due to land last night at 21.45. We landed in Birmingham airport. Now almost 4am, still on the plane, no food or updates from our crew. Not allowed to disembark. Bodies sleeping on every seat and across the floors. ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ #GatwickAirport pic.twitter.com/nBrPquEGFM