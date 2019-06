After decades of just pretending to fly in the Millennium Falcon-Making the #SmugglersRun at #GalaxysEdge was a thrilling revelation!

Thanks to all the fans (or I wouldn't be here) & thank you @WaltDisneyCo & especially George, for teaching the world new ways to dream. ¿¿-Mar¿ pic.twitter.com/l6xmQhXrIL