Beach Party du 28 juillet 2019

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 28 juil. 2019.

Beach Party du 28/07/2019
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 28 juillet 2019

Happy Days - Pratt & McClain (1955)
Little Deuce Coupe - The Beach Boys (1963) / Album : Little Deuce Coupe
Help Me Rhonda - The Beach Boys (1965) / Album : The Beach Boys Today!
Wild Thing - The Troggs (1966) / Album : From Nowhere... The Troggs
I'm A Boy - The Who (1966) / Album : Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy 
All My Loving - The Beatles (1963) / Album : With the Beatles
No Particular Place To Go - Chuck Berry (1964) / Album : St. Louis to Liverpool
Oh Boy - Buddy Holly (1958) / Album : That'll Be the Day
Ooby Doobie - Creedence Clearwater Revival (1970) / Album : Cosmo's Factory 
Yakety Yak - The Coasters (1958) 
Shake Rattle and Roll - Bill Haley & The Comets (1954) 
Mony Mony - Tommy James & The Shondells (1968) / Album : Mony Mony
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy - Ohio Express (1968) / Album : Ohio Express
Money (That's What I Want) - Barett Strong (1959)
Hush - Billy Joe Royal (1965) / Album : Down in the Boondocks
Call My Name - Billy Joe Royal (1967) 
Eloise - Barry Ryan (1969) / Album : Barry Ryan Sings Paul Ryan
MR. Tambourine Man - The Byrds (1965) / Album : MR. Tambourine Man
Bang Bang - Cher (1966) / Album : The Sonny Side of Cher
Blueberry Hill - Fats Domino (1956) 
Promised Land - Elvis Presley (1975) / Album : Promised Land
Guitar Man - Elvis Presley (1968) / Album : Elvis
G.I. Blues - Elvis Presley (1960) / Album : G.I. Blues
Wooden Heart - Elvis Presley (1960) 
My Happiness - Elvis Presley (1956) / Album : Elvis Presley 
Donna - Ritchie Valens (1958)
Crazy Love - Paul Anka (1958) 
Sixteen Candless - The Crests (1958)  

Pratt & McClain Date : 31/07/2019
Beach Party du 28 juillet 2019
