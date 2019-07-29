Beach Party du 28 juillet 2019
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 28 juil. 2019.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation Beach Party du 28 juillet 2019
Happy Days - Pratt & McClain (1955)
Little Deuce Coupe - The Beach Boys (1963) / Album : Little Deuce Coupe
Help Me Rhonda - The Beach Boys (1965) / Album : The Beach Boys Today!
Wild Thing - The Troggs (1966) / Album : From Nowhere... The Troggs
I'm A Boy - The Who (1966) / Album : Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy
All My Loving - The Beatles (1963) / Album : With the Beatles
No Particular Place To Go - Chuck Berry (1964) / Album : St. Louis to Liverpool
Oh Boy - Buddy Holly (1958) / Album : That'll Be the Day
Ooby Doobie - Creedence Clearwater Revival (1970) / Album : Cosmo's Factory
Yakety Yak - The Coasters (1958)
Shake Rattle and Roll - Bill Haley & The Comets (1954)
Mony Mony - Tommy James & The Shondells (1968) / Album : Mony Mony
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy - Ohio Express (1968) / Album : Ohio Express
Money (That's What I Want) - Barett Strong (1959)
Hush - Billy Joe Royal (1965) / Album : Down in the Boondocks
Call My Name - Billy Joe Royal (1967)
Eloise - Barry Ryan (1969) / Album : Barry Ryan Sings Paul Ryan
MR. Tambourine Man - The Byrds (1965) / Album : MR. Tambourine Man
Bang Bang - Cher (1966) / Album : The Sonny Side of Cher
Blueberry Hill - Fats Domino (1956)
Promised Land - Elvis Presley (1975) / Album : Promised Land
Guitar Man - Elvis Presley (1968) / Album : Elvis
G.I. Blues - Elvis Presley (1960) / Album : G.I. Blues
Wooden Heart - Elvis Presley (1960)
My Happiness - Elvis Presley (1956) / Album : Elvis Presley
Donna - Ritchie Valens (1958)
Crazy Love - Paul Anka (1958)
Sixteen Candless - The Crests (1958)