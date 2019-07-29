publié le 29/07/2019 à 01:12

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 28 juillet 2019



Happy Days - Pratt & McClain (1955)

Little Deuce Coupe - The Beach Boys (1963) / Album : Little Deuce Coupe

Help Me Rhonda - The Beach Boys (1965) / Album : The Beach Boys Today!

Wild Thing - The Troggs (1966) / Album : From Nowhere... The Troggs

I'm A Boy - The Who (1966) / Album : Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy

All My Loving - The Beatles (1963) / Album : With the Beatles

No Particular Place To Go - Chuck Berry (1964) / Album : St. Louis to Liverpool

Oh Boy - Buddy Holly (1958) / Album : That'll Be the Day

Ooby Doobie - Creedence Clearwater Revival (1970) / Album : Cosmo's Factory

Yakety Yak - The Coasters (1958)

Shake Rattle and Roll - Bill Haley & The Comets (1954)

Mony Mony - Tommy James & The Shondells (1968) / Album : Mony Mony

Yummy, Yummy, Yummy - Ohio Express (1968) / Album : Ohio Express

Money (That's What I Want) - Barett Strong (1959)

Hush - Billy Joe Royal (1965) / Album : Down in the Boondocks

Call My Name - Billy Joe Royal (1967)

Eloise - Barry Ryan (1969) / Album : Barry Ryan Sings Paul Ryan

MR. Tambourine Man - The Byrds (1965) / Album : MR. Tambourine Man

Bang Bang - Cher (1966) / Album : The Sonny Side of Cher

Blueberry Hill - Fats Domino (1956)

Promised Land - Elvis Presley (1975) / Album : Promised Land

Guitar Man - Elvis Presley (1968) / Album : Elvis

G.I. Blues - Elvis Presley (1960) / Album : G.I. Blues

Wooden Heart - Elvis Presley (1960)

My Happiness - Elvis Presley (1956) / Album : Elvis Presley

Donna - Ritchie Valens (1958)

Crazy Love - Paul Anka (1958)

Sixteen Candless - The Crests (1958)



