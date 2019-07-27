Beach Party du 26 juillet 2019
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 26 juil. 2019.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
The Leller - The Box Tops (1967) / Album : The Letter/Neon Rainbow
Hanky Panky - Tommy James & The Shondells (1966) / Album : Hanky Panky
Drag City - Jan & Dean (1963) / Album : Drag City
King Of The Sun - The Trashmen (1963)
Let's Go - Routers (1962)
Hang On Sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack (1965) / Album : Hang On Sloopy
It's My Party - Lesley Gore (1963) / Album : I'll Cry If I Want To
Black Is Black - Los Bravos (1965) / Album : Black Is Black
Walk Don't Run - The Ventures (1960) / Album : Walk, Don't Run
Breaking Up In Hard To Do - Neil Sedaka (1975) / Album : Overnight Sucess
Will You Love Me Tomorrow - The Shirelles (1960) / Album : Tonight's the Night
I'm A Believer - The Monkees (1967) / Album : More of the Monkees
Show Me - Joe Tex (1968) / Album : Live and Lively
In The Midnight Hour - Wilson Pickett (1966) / Album : The Exciting Wilson Pickett
Knock On Wood - Eddie Floyd (1967) / Album : Knock On Wood
5-4-3-2-1 - Manfred Mann (1964) / Album : The Five Faces of Manfred Mann
Baby, Please Don't Go - Them (1935)
Papa Oom Mow Mow - The Rivingtons (1962)
Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys (1966) / Album : Pet Sounds
Palisades Park - Freddy Cannon (1962)
Juanita Banana - The Peels (1966)
Wooly Bully - Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs (1965) / Album : Wooly Bully
Indian Reservation - Don Fardon (1968)
Please, Please Me - The Beatles (1963) / Album : Please Please Me
Carol - The Rolling Stones (1964) / Album : The Rolling Stones
That's All Right - Elvis Presley (1954)
His Latest Flame - Elvis Presley (1961) / Album : Something for Everybody
Let's Go To San Francisco - The Flower Pot Men (1967)