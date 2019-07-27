Beach Party du 26 juillet 2019

publié le 27/07/2019 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



The Leller - The Box Tops (1967) / Album : The Letter/Neon Rainbow

Hanky Panky - Tommy James & The Shondells (1966) / Album : Hanky Panky

Drag City - Jan & Dean (1963) / Album : Drag City

King Of The Sun - The Trashmen (1963)

Let's Go - Routers (1962)

Hang On Sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack (1965) / Album : Hang On Sloopy

It's My Party - Lesley Gore (1963) / Album : I'll Cry If I Want To

Black Is Black - Los Bravos (1965) / Album : Black Is Black

Walk Don't Run - The Ventures (1960) / Album : Walk, Don't Run

Breaking Up In Hard To Do - Neil Sedaka (1975) / Album : Overnight Sucess

Will You Love Me Tomorrow - The Shirelles (1960) / Album : Tonight's the Night

I'm A Believer - The Monkees (1967) / Album : More of the Monkees

Show Me - Joe Tex (1968) / Album : Live and Lively

In The Midnight Hour - Wilson Pickett (1966) / Album : The Exciting Wilson Pickett

Knock On Wood - Eddie Floyd (1967) / Album : Knock On Wood

5-4-3-2-1 - Manfred Mann (1964) / Album : The Five Faces of Manfred Mann

Baby, Please Don't Go - Them (1935)

Papa Oom Mow Mow - The Rivingtons (1962)

Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys (1966) / Album : Pet Sounds

Palisades Park - Freddy Cannon (1962)

Juanita Banana - The Peels (1966)

Wooly Bully - Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs (1965) / Album : Wooly Bully

Indian Reservation - Don Fardon (1968)

Please, Please Me - The Beatles (1963) / Album : Please Please Me

Carol - The Rolling Stones (1964) / Album : The Rolling Stones

That's All Right - Elvis Presley (1954)

His Latest Flame - Elvis Presley (1961) / Album : Something for Everybody

Let's Go To San Francisco - The Flower Pot Men (1967)



The Box Tops Date : 29/07/2019 28 > Facebook Twitter GG+ LinkedIn fermer < > The Box Tops Date : Tommy James & The Shondells Date : Jan & Dean Date : The Trashmen Date : The Routers Date : The McCoys Date : Lesley Gore Date : Los Bravos Date : The Ventures Date : Neil Sedaka Date : The Shirelles Date : The Monkees Date : Joe Tex Date : Wilson Pickett Date : Eddie Floyd Date : Manfred Mann Date : Them Date : The Rivingtons Date : The Beach Boys Date : Freddy Cannon Date : The Peels Date : Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs Date : Don Fardon Date : The Beatles Date : The Rolling Stones Date : Elvis Presley Date : His Latest Flame Date : The Flower Pot Men Date : 1 / 1 < > +