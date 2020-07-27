Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Beach Party du 26 juillet 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de du 27 juil. 2020.

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 26 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :

(Get your kicks) On route 66The ROLLING STONES / Album : The Rolling Stones
Twenty flight rockEddie COCHRAN / Album : Single
What’d I sayJerry Lee LEWIS / Album : Great Balls Of Fire
In the midnight hourWilson PICKETT / Album : In The Midnight Hour
See sawAretha FRANKLIN / Album : Aretha Now
I can’t help myselfThe FOUR TOPS / Album : Second Album
Stop ! In the name of loveThe SUPREMES / Album : More Hits By The Supremes
Sloop John BThe BEACH BOYS / Album : Pet Sounds
I can’t go on (Rosalie) DION / Album : Presenting Dion And The Belmonts
Yakety yakThe COASTERS / Album : Single
California dreamin’Jose FELICIANO / Album : Feliciano !
Dedicated to the one I loveThe MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : Deliver
Rhythm of the rainThe CASCADES / Album : Rhythm Of The Rain
Over the rainbowGene VINCENT / Album : Sounds Like Gene Vincent
HolidayThe BEE GEES / Album : Bee Gees’ 1st
I saw her standing thereThe BEATLES / Album : Please Please Me
Rock around the clockBill HALEY & The COMETS / Album : Rock Around The Clock
Green riverCREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Green River
Sex machineJames BROWN / Album : Sex Machine
Misirlou (Instrumental)Dick DALE / Album : Surfer’s Choice

2ème heure :

SunnyBobby HEBB / Album : Sunny
Drag city JAN & DEAN / Album : Drag City
Papa-oom-mow-mow The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Bird
Chantilly lace The BIG BOPPER / Album : Chantilly Lace
Save me Julie DRISCOLL & Brian AUGER / Album : Save Me
Twist and shout The ISLEY BROTHERS / Album : Shout !
Skinnie minnie Jimmy & The RACKETS / Album : Single
Sha la la lee The SMALL FACES / Album : Small Faces
Till the end of the day – The KINKS / Album : The Kink Kontroversy
Heart full of soul The YARDBIRDS / Album : Heart Full Of Soul
Big boss man The PRETTY THINGS / Album : The Pretty Things
Baby let me take you home The ANIMALS / Album : The Animals
I’m free The WHO / Album : Tommy
Devoted to you The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : Single
CryingRoy ORBISON / Album : Crying
If I can dream Elvis PRESLEY / Album : If I Can Dream
Unchained melody The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS / Album : Just Once In My Life
Tell it like it is Aaron NEVILLE / Album : Tell It Like It Is
A whiter shade of pale PROCOL HARUM / Album : Procol Harum

