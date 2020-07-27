publié le 27/07/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 26 juillet 2020 :

1ère heure :



(Get your kicks) On route 66 – The ROLLING STONES / Album : The Rolling Stones

Twenty flight rock – Eddie COCHRAN / Album : Single

What’d I say – Jerry Lee LEWIS / Album : Great Balls Of Fire

In the midnight hour – Wilson PICKETT / Album : In The Midnight Hour

See saw – Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : Aretha Now

I can’t help myself – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Second Album

Stop ! In the name of love – The SUPREMES / Album : More Hits By The Supremes

Sloop John B – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Pet Sounds

I can’t go on (Rosalie) – DION / Album : Presenting Dion And The Belmonts

Yakety yak – The COASTERS / Album : Single

California dreamin’ – Jose FELICIANO / Album : Feliciano !

Dedicated to the one I love – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : Deliver

Rhythm of the rain – The CASCADES / Album : Rhythm Of The Rain

Over the rainbow – Gene VINCENT / Album : Sounds Like Gene Vincent

Holiday – The BEE GEES / Album : Bee Gees’ 1st

I saw her standing there – The BEATLES / Album : Please Please Me

Rock around the clock – Bill HALEY & The COMETS / Album : Rock Around The Clock

Green river – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Green River

Sex machine – James BROWN / Album : Sex Machine

Misirlou (Instrumental) – Dick DALE / Album : Surfer’s Choice



2ème heure :



Sunny – Bobby HEBB / Album : Sunny

Drag city – JAN & DEAN / Album : Drag City

Papa-oom-mow-mow – The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Bird

Chantilly lace – The BIG BOPPER / Album : Chantilly Lace

Save me – Julie DRISCOLL & Brian AUGER / Album : Save Me

Twist and shout – The ISLEY BROTHERS / Album : Shout !

Skinnie minnie – Jimmy & The RACKETS / Album : Single

Sha la la lee – The SMALL FACES / Album : Small Faces

Till the end of the day – The KINKS / Album : The Kink Kontroversy

Heart full of soul – The YARDBIRDS / Album : Heart Full Of Soul

Big boss man – The PRETTY THINGS / Album : The Pretty Things

Baby let me take you home – The ANIMALS / Album : The Animals

I’m free – The WHO / Album : Tommy

Devoted to you – The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : Single

Crying – Roy ORBISON / Album : Crying

If I can dream – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : If I Can Dream

Unchained melody – The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS / Album : Just Once In My Life

Tell it like it is – Aaron NEVILLE / Album : Tell It Like It Is

A whiter shade of pale – PROCOL HARUM / Album : Procol Harum

