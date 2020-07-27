Beach Party du 26 juillet 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de du 27 juil. 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 26 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :
(Get your kicks) On route 66 – The ROLLING STONES / Album : The Rolling Stones
Twenty flight rock – Eddie COCHRAN / Album : Single
What’d I say – Jerry Lee LEWIS / Album : Great Balls Of Fire
In the midnight hour – Wilson PICKETT / Album : In The Midnight Hour
See saw – Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : Aretha Now
I can’t help myself – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Second Album
Stop ! In the name of love – The SUPREMES / Album : More Hits By The Supremes
Sloop John B – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Pet Sounds
I can’t go on (Rosalie) – DION / Album : Presenting Dion And The Belmonts
Yakety yak – The COASTERS / Album : Single
California dreamin’ – Jose FELICIANO / Album : Feliciano !
Dedicated to the one I love – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : Deliver
Rhythm of the rain – The CASCADES / Album : Rhythm Of The Rain
Over the rainbow – Gene VINCENT / Album : Sounds Like Gene Vincent
Holiday – The BEE GEES / Album : Bee Gees’ 1st
I saw her standing there – The BEATLES / Album : Please Please Me
Rock around the clock – Bill HALEY & The COMETS / Album : Rock Around The Clock
Green river – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Green River
Sex machine – James BROWN / Album : Sex Machine
Misirlou (Instrumental) – Dick DALE / Album : Surfer’s Choice
2ème heure :
Sunny – Bobby HEBB / Album : Sunny
Drag city – JAN & DEAN / Album : Drag City
Papa-oom-mow-mow – The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Bird
Chantilly lace – The BIG BOPPER / Album : Chantilly Lace
Save me – Julie DRISCOLL & Brian AUGER / Album : Save Me
Twist and shout – The ISLEY BROTHERS / Album : Shout !
Skinnie minnie – Jimmy & The RACKETS / Album : Single
Sha la la lee – The SMALL FACES / Album : Small Faces
Till the end of the day – The KINKS / Album : The Kink Kontroversy
Heart full of soul – The YARDBIRDS / Album : Heart Full Of Soul
Big boss man – The PRETTY THINGS / Album : The Pretty Things
Baby let me take you home – The ANIMALS / Album : The Animals
I’m free – The WHO / Album : Tommy
Devoted to you – The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : Single
Crying – Roy ORBISON / Album : Crying
If I can dream – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : If I Can Dream
Unchained melody – The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS / Album : Just Once In My Life
Tell it like it is – Aaron NEVILLE / Album : Tell It Like It Is
A whiter shade of pale – PROCOL HARUM / Album : Procol Harum