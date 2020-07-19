Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Beach Party du 19 juillet 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 19 juil. 2020.

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 19 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :

It’s my partyLesley GORE / Album : I’ll Cry If I Want To
SheilaTommy ROE / Album : Sheila
Peggy SueBuddy HOLLY & The CRICKETS / Album : Buddy Holly
In the summertimeMUNGO JERRY / Album : Electronically Tested
Winchester cathedralThe NEW VAUDEVILLE BAND / Album : Winchester Cathedral
No milk todayHERMAN’S HERMITS / Album : There’s A Kind Of Hush
Last train to ClarksvilleThe MONKEES / Album : The Monkees
The shoop shoop song (It’s in his kiss)Betty EVERETT / Album : It’s In His Kiss
Bye bye loveThe EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : The Everly Brothers
My girlThe TEMPTATIONS / Album : The Temptations Sings Smokey
My guyMary WELLS / Album : My Guy
Please, Mr. Postman - The MARVELETTES / Album : Please, Mr. Postman
Standing in the shadow of loveThe FOUR TOPS / Album : Reach Out
See you later alligatorBill HALEY / Album : Rock Around The Clock
That’s when your heartache beginsElvis PRESLEY / Album : Loving You
You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS / Album : You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’
Put your head on my shoulderPaul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
The beat goes onSONNY & CHER / Album : In Case You’re In Love
The young onesCliff RICHARD / Album : The Young Ones

2ème heure :

Nobody but meThe HUMAN BEINZ / Album : Nobody But Me
Shout (Parts 1 & 2)The ISLEY BROTHERS / Album : Shout !
Shakin’ all overJohnny KIDD & The PIRATES / Album : Out Of Their Skulls
Creeque alleyThe MAMAS & The PAPAS / Album : Deliver
Da doo ron ronThe CRYSTALS / Album : Twist Uptown
Runaround SueDION / Album : Runaround Sue
Leader of the packThe SHANGRI-LAS / Album : Leader Of The Pack
Help me RhondaThe BEACH BOYS / Album : The Beach Boys Today !
Never be anyone else but youRicky NELSON / Album : It’s Late / Never Be Anyone Else But You
Surf city JAN & DEAN / Album : Surf City
Stand by meBen E. KING / Album : Don’t Play That Song !
(Sittin’ on) the dock of the bayOtis REDDING / Album : The Dock of The Bay
Baby I love you Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : Aretha Arrives
If I had a hammerTrini LOPEZ / Album : If I Had A Hammer
FeverPeggy LEE / Album : Fever
96 TearsQUESTION MARK & The MYSTERIANS / Album : 96 Tears
PersonalityLloyd PRICE / Album : Personality
What becomes of the broken heartedJimmy RUFFIN / Album : What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted
For once in my lifeStevie WONDER / Album : For Once In My Life

