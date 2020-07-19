Beach Party du 19 juillet 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 19 juil. 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 19 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :
It’s my party – Lesley GORE / Album : I’ll Cry If I Want To
Sheila – Tommy ROE / Album : Sheila
Peggy Sue – Buddy HOLLY & The CRICKETS / Album : Buddy Holly
In the summertime – MUNGO JERRY / Album : Electronically Tested
Winchester cathedral – The NEW VAUDEVILLE BAND / Album : Winchester Cathedral
No milk today – HERMAN’S HERMITS / Album : There’s A Kind Of Hush
Last train to Clarksville – The MONKEES / Album : The Monkees
The shoop shoop song (It’s in his kiss) – Betty EVERETT / Album : It’s In His Kiss
Bye bye love – The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : The Everly Brothers
My girl – The TEMPTATIONS / Album : The Temptations Sings Smokey
My guy – Mary WELLS / Album : My Guy
Please, Mr. Postman - The MARVELETTES / Album : Please, Mr. Postman
Standing in the shadow of love – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Reach Out
See you later alligator – Bill HALEY / Album : Rock Around The Clock
That’s when your heartache begins – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Loving You
You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’ – The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS / Album : You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’
Put your head on my shoulder – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
The beat goes on – SONNY & CHER / Album : In Case You’re In Love
The young ones – Cliff RICHARD / Album : The Young Ones
2ème heure :
Nobody but me – The HUMAN BEINZ / Album : Nobody But Me
Shout (Parts 1 & 2) – The ISLEY BROTHERS / Album : Shout !
Shakin’ all over – Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES / Album : Out Of Their Skulls
Creeque alley – The MAMAS & The PAPAS / Album : Deliver
Da doo ron ron – The CRYSTALS / Album : Twist Uptown
Runaround Sue – DION / Album : Runaround Sue
Leader of the pack – The SHANGRI-LAS / Album : Leader Of The Pack
Help me Rhonda – The BEACH BOYS / Album : The Beach Boys Today !
Never be anyone else but you – Ricky NELSON / Album : It’s Late / Never Be Anyone Else But You
Surf city – JAN & DEAN / Album : Surf City
Stand by me – Ben E. KING / Album : Don’t Play That Song !
(Sittin’ on) the dock of the bay – Otis REDDING / Album : The Dock of The Bay
Baby I love you – Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : Aretha Arrives
If I had a hammer – Trini LOPEZ / Album : If I Had A Hammer
Fever – Peggy LEE / Album : Fever
96 Tears – QUESTION MARK & The MYSTERIANS / Album : 96 Tears
Personality – Lloyd PRICE / Album : Personality
What becomes of the broken hearted – Jimmy RUFFIN / Album : What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted
For once in my life – Stevie WONDER / Album : For Once In My Life