publié le 19/07/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 19 juillet 2020 :

1ère heure :



It’s my party – Lesley GORE / Album : I’ll Cry If I Want To

Sheila – Tommy ROE / Album : Sheila

Peggy Sue – Buddy HOLLY & The CRICKETS / Album : Buddy Holly

In the summertime – MUNGO JERRY / Album : Electronically Tested

Winchester cathedral – The NEW VAUDEVILLE BAND / Album : Winchester Cathedral

No milk today – HERMAN’S HERMITS / Album : There’s A Kind Of Hush

Last train to Clarksville – The MONKEES / Album : The Monkees

The shoop shoop song (It’s in his kiss) – Betty EVERETT / Album : It’s In His Kiss

Bye bye love – The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : The Everly Brothers

My girl – The TEMPTATIONS / Album : The Temptations Sings Smokey

My guy – Mary WELLS / Album : My Guy

Please, Mr. Postman - The MARVELETTES / Album : Please, Mr. Postman

Standing in the shadow of love – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Reach Out

See you later alligator – Bill HALEY / Album : Rock Around The Clock

That’s when your heartache begins – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Loving You

You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’ – The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS / Album : You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’

Put your head on my shoulder – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15

The beat goes on – SONNY & CHER / Album : In Case You’re In Love

The young ones – Cliff RICHARD / Album : The Young Ones



2ème heure :



Nobody but me – The HUMAN BEINZ / Album : Nobody But Me

Shout (Parts 1 & 2) – The ISLEY BROTHERS / Album : Shout !

Shakin’ all over – Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES / Album : Out Of Their Skulls

Creeque alley – The MAMAS & The PAPAS / Album : Deliver

Da doo ron ron – The CRYSTALS / Album : Twist Uptown

Runaround Sue – DION / Album : Runaround Sue

Leader of the pack – The SHANGRI-LAS / Album : Leader Of The Pack

Help me Rhonda – The BEACH BOYS / Album : The Beach Boys Today !

Never be anyone else but you – Ricky NELSON / Album : It’s Late / Never Be Anyone Else But You

Surf city – JAN & DEAN / Album : Surf City

Stand by me – Ben E. KING / Album : Don’t Play That Song !

(Sittin’ on) the dock of the bay – Otis REDDING / Album : The Dock of The Bay

Baby I love you – Aretha FRANKLIN / Album : Aretha Arrives

If I had a hammer – Trini LOPEZ / Album : If I Had A Hammer

Fever – Peggy LEE / Album : Fever

96 Tears – QUESTION MARK & The MYSTERIANS / Album : 96 Tears

Personality – Lloyd PRICE / Album : Personality

What becomes of the broken hearted – Jimmy RUFFIN / Album : What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted

For once in my life – Stevie WONDER / Album : For Once In My Life

