Beach Party du 17 juillet 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 17 juil. 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 17 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :
Bird dance beat – The TRASHMEN / Album : Surfin’ Birds
Mama-oom mow-mow – The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Birds
Sweets for my sweet – The SEARCHERS / Album : Meet The Searchers
Papa’s got a brand new bag – James BROWN / Album : James Brown Plays James Brown Today & Yesterday
Mustang Sally - Wilson PICKETT / Album : Mustang Sally
Soulman – SAM & DAVE / Album : Soul Men
The happening – The SUPREMES / Album : The Happening
Tonight I fell in love – The TOKENS / Album : Single
Well I told you – The CHANTELS / Album : Well I Told You
Hey ! baby – Bruce CHANNEL / Album : Hey ! Baby
Love me do – The BEATLES / Album : Please, Please Me
Blue suede shoes – Carl PERKINS / Album : Single
Shake rattle and roll – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Shake Rattle And Roll
Baby, it’s you – The SHIRELLES / Album : Baby It’s You
He’s the great imposter – The FLEETWOODS / Album : He’s The Great Imposter
Rag doll – The FOUR SEASONS / Album : Rag Doll
Words of love – Buddy HOLLY / Album : Words Of Love
Monday Monday – The MAMAS & The PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears
Sidewalk surfin’ – JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf
Mrs. Robinson – SIMON & GARFUNKEL / Album : Bookends
2ème heure :
Somebody to love – JEFFERSON AIRPLANE / Album : Surrealistic Pillow
Piece of my heart – Janis JOPLIN / Album : Cheap Thrills (Big Brother & The Holding Company)
Sticks and stones – Ray CHARLES / Album : Sticks & Stones & Hits
You are my destiny – Paul ANKA / Album : Single
When – The KALIN TWINS / Album : The Kalin Twins
Lollipop – The CHORDETTES / Album : Single
Charlie brown – The COASTERS / Album : Charlie Brown
The wanderer – DION / Album : Single
Hey little girl – Dee CLARK (The Real Don Steele) / Album : Single
California dreamin’ – José FELICIANO / Album : Feliciano !
Speedy gonzales – Pat BOONE / Album : Single
La bamba – Ritchie VALENS / Album : Ritchie Valens
Black is black – LOS BRAVOS / Album : Black is Black
Elle est terrible – Johnny HALLYDAY / Album : Les Bras En Croix
Twist a Saint-Tropez – LES CHATS SAUVAGES / Album : Est-ce que tu le sais ?
Dactylo rock – LES CHAUSSETTES NOIRES / Album : Les Chaussettes Noires Story
Ma biche – Frank ALAMO / Album : Biche, Ma Biche
J’irai twister le blues – Richard ANTHONY / Album : J’entends Siffler Le Train
Le loco-motion – Sylvie VARTAN / Album : Sylvie Vartan
Last night – The MAR-KEYS / Album : Last Night !