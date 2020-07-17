Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Beach Party du 17 juillet 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 17 juil. 2020.

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 17 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :

Bird dance beatThe TRASHMEN / Album :  Surfin’ Birds
Mama-oom mow-mowThe RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Birds
Sweets for my sweetThe SEARCHERS / Album : Meet The Searchers
Papa’s got a brand new bagJames BROWN / Album : James Brown Plays James Brown Today & Yesterday
Mustang Sally - Wilson PICKETT / Album : Mustang Sally
SoulmanSAM & DAVE / Album : Soul Men
The happeningThe SUPREMES / Album : The Happening
Tonight I fell in loveThe TOKENS / Album : Single
Well I told youThe CHANTELS / Album : Well I Told You
Hey ! babyBruce CHANNEL / Album : Hey ! Baby
Love me doThe BEATLES / Album : Please, Please Me
Blue suede shoesCarl PERKINS / Album : Single
Shake rattle and rollElvis PRESLEY / Album : Shake Rattle And Roll
Baby, it’s youThe SHIRELLES / Album : Baby It’s You
He’s the great imposterThe FLEETWOODS / Album : He’s The Great Imposter
Rag dollThe FOUR SEASONS / Album : Rag Doll
Words of loveBuddy HOLLY / Album : Words Of Love
Monday Monday – The MAMAS & The PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears
Sidewalk surfin’JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf
Mrs. RobinsonSIMON & GARFUNKEL / Album : Bookends

2ème heure :

Somebody to loveJEFFERSON AIRPLANE / Album : Surrealistic Pillow
Piece of my heartJanis JOPLIN / Album : Cheap Thrills (Big Brother & The Holding Company)
Sticks and stonesRay CHARLES / Album : Sticks & Stones & Hits
You are my destinyPaul ANKA / Album : Single
WhenThe KALIN TWINS / Album : The Kalin Twins
LollipopThe CHORDETTES / Album : Single
Charlie brownThe COASTERS / Album : Charlie Brown
The wandererDION / Album : Single
Hey little girlDee CLARK (The Real Don Steele) / Album : Single
California dreamin’José FELICIANO / Album : Feliciano !
Speedy gonzales – Pat BOONE / Album : Single
La bambaRitchie VALENS / Album : Ritchie Valens
Black is blackLOS BRAVOS / Album : Black is Black
Elle est terribleJohnny HALLYDAY / Album : Les Bras En Croix
Twist a Saint-TropezLES CHATS SAUVAGES / Album : Est-ce que tu le sais ?
Dactylo rockLES CHAUSSETTES NOIRES / Album : Les Chaussettes Noires Story
Ma bicheFrank ALAMO / Album : Biche, Ma Biche
J’irai twister le bluesRichard ANTHONY / Album : J’entends Siffler Le Train
Le loco-motionSylvie VARTAN / Album : Sylvie Vartan
Last nightThe MAR-KEYS / Album : Last Night !

