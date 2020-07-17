publié le 17/07/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 17 juillet 2020 :

1ère heure :



Bird dance beat – The TRASHMEN / Album : Surfin’ Birds

Mama-oom mow-mow – The RIVINGTONS / Album : Doin’ The Birds

Sweets for my sweet – The SEARCHERS / Album : Meet The Searchers

Papa’s got a brand new bag – James BROWN / Album : James Brown Plays James Brown Today & Yesterday

Mustang Sally - Wilson PICKETT / Album : Mustang Sally

Soulman – SAM & DAVE / Album : Soul Men

The happening – The SUPREMES / Album : The Happening

Tonight I fell in love – The TOKENS / Album : Single

Well I told you – The CHANTELS / Album : Well I Told You

Hey ! baby – Bruce CHANNEL / Album : Hey ! Baby

Love me do – The BEATLES / Album : Please, Please Me

Blue suede shoes – Carl PERKINS / Album : Single

Shake rattle and roll – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Shake Rattle And Roll

Baby, it’s you – The SHIRELLES / Album : Baby It’s You

He’s the great imposter – The FLEETWOODS / Album : He’s The Great Imposter

Rag doll – The FOUR SEASONS / Album : Rag Doll

Words of love – Buddy HOLLY / Album : Words Of Love

Monday Monday – The MAMAS & The PAPAS / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears

Sidewalk surfin’ – JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf

Mrs. Robinson – SIMON & GARFUNKEL / Album : Bookends



2ème heure :



Somebody to love – JEFFERSON AIRPLANE / Album : Surrealistic Pillow

Piece of my heart – Janis JOPLIN / Album : Cheap Thrills (Big Brother & The Holding Company)

Sticks and stones – Ray CHARLES / Album : Sticks & Stones & Hits

You are my destiny – Paul ANKA / Album : Single

When – The KALIN TWINS / Album : The Kalin Twins

Lollipop – The CHORDETTES / Album : Single

Charlie brown – The COASTERS / Album : Charlie Brown

The wanderer – DION / Album : Single

Hey little girl – Dee CLARK (The Real Don Steele) / Album : Single

California dreamin’ – José FELICIANO / Album : Feliciano !

Speedy gonzales – Pat BOONE / Album : Single

La bamba – Ritchie VALENS / Album : Ritchie Valens

Black is black – LOS BRAVOS / Album : Black is Black

Elle est terrible – Johnny HALLYDAY / Album : Les Bras En Croix

Twist a Saint-Tropez – LES CHATS SAUVAGES / Album : Est-ce que tu le sais ?

Dactylo rock – LES CHAUSSETTES NOIRES / Album : Les Chaussettes Noires Story

Ma biche – Frank ALAMO / Album : Biche, Ma Biche

J’irai twister le blues – Richard ANTHONY / Album : J’entends Siffler Le Train

Le loco-motion – Sylvie VARTAN / Album : Sylvie Vartan

Last night – The MAR-KEYS / Album : Last Night !

