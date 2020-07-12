Beach Party du 12 juillet 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 12 juil. 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 12 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :
All you need is love – The BEATLES / Album : Magical Mystery Tour
The game of love – Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS / Album : The Game Of Love
Ride the wild surf – JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf
The warmth of the sun – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Shut Down Vol. 2
Sleep walk (instrumental) – SANTO & JOHNNY / Album : Santo & Johnny
California dreamin’ – WILSON PHILLIPS / Album : Dedicated
Louie louie – The KINGSMEN / Album : The Kingsmen In Person
Barbara Ann – The REGENTS / Album : Single
I only want to be with you – Dusty SPRINGFIELD / Album : A Girl Called Dusty
I heard it through the grapevine – Marvin GAYE / Album : I Heard It Through The Grapevine !
If i were a carpenter – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Reach Out
Let’s stay together – Al GREEN / Album : Let’s Stay Together
Never my love – The ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out
Love and mercy – Brian WILSON / Album : Brian Wilson
Creeque alley – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : Deliver
Venus – Frankie AVALON / Album : Single
The lion sleeps tonight – The TOKENS / Album : The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Get a job – The SILHOUETTES / Album : Single
Ghost riders in the sky – The RAMRODS / Album : Riders In The Sky
2ème heure :
Crazy love – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
Lucille – PETER & GORDON / Album : A World Without Love
Made to love – The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : A Date With The Everly Brothers
My whole world is falling down – Brenda LEE / Album : By Resquest
Ha ! Ha ! Said the clown – MANFRED MANN / Album : Mighty Garvey !
Summer in the city – The LOVIN’ SPOONFUL / Album : Hums Of The Lovin’ Spoonful
Book of love – The MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O American Graffiti
Jenny take a ride – Mitch RYDER & The DETROIT WHEELS / Album : Jenny Take A Ride
Hey gyp – The ANIMALS / Album : Animalism
His latest flame – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Loving You
Let’s go to San Francisco – The FLOWER POT MEN / Album : Let’s Go To San Francisco
Tender years – GEORGE JONES / Album : Single
In the still of the night – The FIVE SATINS / Album : In The Still Of The Night Featuring Fred Parris
Only you – The PLATTERS / Album : The Platters
I remember you – Frank IFIELD / Album : I’ll Remember You
Ruby Tuesday – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Between The Buttons
Lonesome town – Ricky NELSON / Album : Ricky Sings Again
I’m sorry – Brenda LEE / Album : Brenda Lee
Born on the bayou – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Bayou Country