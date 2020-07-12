publié le 12/07/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 12 juillet 2020 :

1ère heure :



All you need is love – The BEATLES / Album : Magical Mystery Tour

The game of love – Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS / Album : The Game Of Love

Ride the wild surf – JAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf

The warmth of the sun – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Shut Down Vol. 2

Sleep walk (instrumental) – SANTO & JOHNNY / Album : Santo & Johnny

California dreamin’ – WILSON PHILLIPS / Album : Dedicated

Louie louie – The KINGSMEN / Album : The Kingsmen In Person

Barbara Ann – The REGENTS / Album : Single

I only want to be with you – Dusty SPRINGFIELD / Album : A Girl Called Dusty

I heard it through the grapevine – Marvin GAYE / Album : I Heard It Through The Grapevine !

If i were a carpenter – The FOUR TOPS / Album : Reach Out

Let’s stay together – Al GREEN / Album : Let’s Stay Together

Never my love – The ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out

Love and mercy – Brian WILSON / Album : Brian Wilson

Creeque alley – The MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : Deliver

Venus – Frankie AVALON / Album : Single

The lion sleeps tonight – The TOKENS / Album : The Lion Sleeps Tonight

Get a job – The SILHOUETTES / Album : Single

Ghost riders in the sky – The RAMRODS / Album : Riders In The Sky



2ème heure :



Crazy love – Paul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15

Lucille – PETER & GORDON / Album : A World Without Love

Made to love – The EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : A Date With The Everly Brothers

My whole world is falling down – Brenda LEE / Album : By Resquest

Ha ! Ha ! Said the clown – MANFRED MANN / Album : Mighty Garvey !

Summer in the city – The LOVIN’ SPOONFUL / Album : Hums Of The Lovin’ Spoonful

Book of love – The MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O American Graffiti

Jenny take a ride – Mitch RYDER & The DETROIT WHEELS / Album : Jenny Take A Ride

Hey gyp – The ANIMALS / Album : Animalism

His latest flame – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Loving You

Let’s go to San Francisco – The FLOWER POT MEN / Album : Let’s Go To San Francisco

Tender years – GEORGE JONES / Album : Single

In the still of the night – The FIVE SATINS / Album : In The Still Of The Night Featuring Fred Parris

Only you – The PLATTERS / Album : The Platters

I remember you – Frank IFIELD / Album : I’ll Remember You

Ruby Tuesday – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Between The Buttons

Lonesome town – Ricky NELSON / Album : Ricky Sings Again

I’m sorry – Brenda LEE / Album : Brenda Lee

Born on the bayou – CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Bayou Country



