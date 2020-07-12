Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
2 min de lecture

Beach Party du 12 juillet 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 12 juil. 2020.

musique Beach Party Georges Lang iTunes RSS
>
Beach Party du 12 juillet 2020 Crédit Image : RTL | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 12 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :

All you need is loveThe BEATLES / Album : Magical Mystery Tour
The game of loveWayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS / Album : The Game Of Love
Ride the wild surfJAN & DEAN / Album : Ride The Wild Surf
The warmth of the sunThe BEACH BOYS / Album : Shut Down Vol. 2
Sleep walk (instrumental)SANTO & JOHNNY / Album : Santo & Johnny
California dreamin’WILSON PHILLIPS / Album : Dedicated
Louie louieThe KINGSMEN / Album : The Kingsmen In Person
Barbara AnnThe REGENTS / Album : Single
I only want to be with youDusty SPRINGFIELD / Album : A Girl Called Dusty
I heard it through the grapevineMarvin GAYE / Album : I Heard It Through The Grapevine !
If i were a carpenterThe FOUR TOPS / Album : Reach Out
Let’s stay togetherAl GREEN / Album : Let’s Stay Together
Never my loveThe ASSOCIATION / Album : Insight Out
Love and mercyBrian WILSON / Album : Brian Wilson
Creeque alleyThe MAMAS & THE PAPAS / Album : Deliver
VenusFrankie AVALON / Album : Single
The lion sleeps tonightThe TOKENS / Album : The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Get a jobThe SILHOUETTES / Album : Single
Ghost riders in the skyThe RAMRODS / Album : Riders In The Sky

2ème heure :

Crazy lovePaul ANKA / Album : Paul Anka Sings His Big 15
LucillePETER & GORDON / Album : A World Without Love
Made to loveThe EVERLY BROTHERS / Album : A Date With The Everly Brothers
My whole world is falling down Brenda LEE / Album : By Resquest
Ha ! Ha ! Said the clownMANFRED MANN / Album : Mighty Garvey !
Summer in the cityThe LOVIN’ SPOONFUL / Album : Hums Of The Lovin’ Spoonful
Book of loveThe MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O American Graffiti
Jenny take a rideMitch RYDER & The DETROIT WHEELS / Album : Jenny Take A Ride
Hey gypThe ANIMALS / Album : Animalism
His latest flameElvis PRESLEY / Album : Loving You
Let’s go to San FranciscoThe FLOWER POT MEN / Album : Let’s Go To San Francisco
Tender yearsGEORGE JONES / Album : Single
In the still of the nightThe FIVE SATINS / Album : In The Still Of The Night Featuring Fred Parris
Only youThe PLATTERS / Album : The Platters
I remember youFrank IFIELD / Album : I’ll Remember You
Ruby TuesdayThe ROLLING STONES / Album : Between The Buttons
Lonesome townRicky NELSON / Album : Ricky Sings Again
I’m sorryBrenda LEE / Album : Brenda Lee
Born on the bayouCREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL / Album : Bayou Country

The BEATLES Date : 15/07/2020
38 >
fermer
The BEATLES
Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS
JAN & DEAN
The BEACH BOYS
SANTO & JOHNNY
WILSON PHILLIPS
The KINGSMEN
The REGENTS
Dusty SPRINGFIELD
Marvin GAYE
The FOUR TOPS
Al GREEN
The ASSOCIATION
Brian WILSON
The MAMAS & THE PAPAS
Frankie AVALON
The TOKENS
The SILHOUETTES
The RAMRODS
Paul ANKA
PETER & GORDON
The EVERLY BROTHERS
Brenda LEE - By Request
MANFRED MANN
LOVIN' SPOONFUL
The MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack
Mitch RYDER & The DETROIT WHEELS
The ANIMALS
Elvis PRESLEY
The FLOWER POT MEN
George JONES
The FIVE SATINS
The PLATTERS
Frank IFIELD
The ROLLING STONES
Ricky NELSON
Brenda LEE - Brenda Lee
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL
The BEATLES Date : 15/07/2020
Wayne FONTANA & MINDBENDERS Date : 15/07/2020
JAN & DEAN Date : 15/07/2020
The BEACH BOYS Date : 15/07/2020
SANTO & JOHNNY Date : 15/07/2020
WILSON PHILLIPS Date : 15/07/2020
The KINGSMEN Date : 15/07/2020
The REGENTS Date : 15/07/2020
Dusty SPRINGFIELD Date : 15/07/2020
Marvin GAYE Date : 15/07/2020
The FOUR TOPS Date : 15/07/2020
Al GREEN Date : 15/07/2020
The ASSOCIATION Date : 15/07/2020
Brian WILSON Date : 15/07/2020
The MAMAS & THE PAPAS Date : 15/07/2020
Frankie AVALON Date : 15/07/2020
The TOKENS Date : 15/07/2020
The SILHOUETTES Date : 15/07/2020
The RAMRODS Date : 15/07/2020
Paul ANKA Date : 15/07/2020
PETER & GORDON Date : 15/07/2020
The EVERLY BROTHERS Date : 15/07/2020
Brenda LEE - By Request Date : 15/07/2020
MANFRED MANN Date : 15/07/2020
LOVIN' SPOONFUL Date : 15/07/2020
The MONOTONES & Wolfman Jack Date : 15/07/2020
Mitch RYDER & The DETROIT WHEELS Date : 15/07/2020
The ANIMALS Date : 15/07/2020
Elvis PRESLEY Date : 15/07/2020
The FLOWER POT MEN Date : 15/07/2020
George JONES Date : 15/07/2020
The FIVE SATINS Date : 15/07/2020
The PLATTERS Date : 15/07/2020
Frank IFIELD Date : 15/07/2020
The ROLLING STONES Date : 15/07/2020
Ricky NELSON Date : 15/07/2020
Brenda LEE - Brenda Lee Date : 15/07/2020
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Date : 15/07/2020
1/1
George Lang vous recommande aussi
Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants