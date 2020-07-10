Beach Party du 10 juillet 2020
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 10 juil. 2020.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation
Beach Party du 10 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :
The loco-motion – LITTLE EVA / Album : Llllloco-Motion
Da doo ron ron – The CRYTALS / Album : Twist Uptown
Lucille – LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Little Richard
5-4-3-2-1 – MANFRED MANN / Album : Cock-A-Hoop
King of the surf – The TRASHMEN / Album : Surfin’ Bird
My friend Jack – The SMOKE / Album : It’s Smoke Time
Sugaree – Rusty YORK / Album : Rock & Roll Memories
Beach boys medley – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Beach Boys Medley
Sugar shack – Jimmy GILMER & The FIREBALLS / Album : Sugar Shack
I fought the law – The BOBBY FULLER FOUR / Album : I Fought The Law
Oh boy – Buddy HOLLY & The CRICKETS / Album : The « Chirping » Crickets
Susie Q – Dale HAWKINS / Album : Single
Great balls of fire – Jerry Lee LEWIS / Album : B.O Great Balls Of Fire
All shook up – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Single
Pretty woman – Roy ORBISON / Album : Orbisongs
Venus – SHOCKING BLUE / Album : At Home
Come on, let’s go – Ritchie VALENS / Album : Ritchie Valens
Twist and shout – The BEATLES / Album : Please Please Me
Sweet Suzie – Johnny BURNETTE / Album : That’s The Way I Feel
Wipe out – The SURFARIS / Album : Wipe Out
2ème heure :
Friday on my mind – The EASYBEATS / Album : Easy
Lazy Sunday – The SMALL FACES / Album : Odgens’ Nut Gone Flake
Hang on sloopy – The McCOYS w/ Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti
Breaking up is hard to do – Neil SEDAKA / Album : Circulate
Soldier boy – The SHIRELLES / Album : Baby It’s You
You don’t know – Helen SHAPIRO / Album : Single
Keep on running – The SPENCER DAVIS GROUP / Album : The Second Album
A lover’s concerto – The TOYS / Album : The Toys Sing « A Lover’s Concerto » and « Attack ! »
Eloise – Barry RYAN / Album : Barry Ryan Sings Paul Ryan
Fire – Arthur BROWN / Album : The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown
(I can’t get no) Satisfaction – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Out Of Our Heads
See see rider – The ANIMALS / Album : Animalisms
Sealed with a kiss – Bryan HYLAND / Album : Sealed With A Kiss
The end of the world – SKEETER DAVIS / Album : Skeeter Davis Sings The End Of The World
Chapel of love – The DIXIE CUPS / Album : Chapel Of Love
Teenager in love – DION / Album : Single
Moon dawg (instrumental) – The GAMBLERS / Album : Single