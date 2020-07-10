publié le 10/07/2020 à 00:00

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 10 juillet 2020 :

1ère heure :



The loco-motion – LITTLE EVA / Album : Llllloco-Motion

Da doo ron ron – The CRYTALS / Album : Twist Uptown

Lucille – LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Little Richard

5-4-3-2-1 – MANFRED MANN / Album : Cock-A-Hoop

King of the surf – The TRASHMEN / Album : Surfin’ Bird

My friend Jack – The SMOKE / Album : It’s Smoke Time

Sugaree – Rusty YORK / Album : Rock & Roll Memories

Beach boys medley – The BEACH BOYS / Album : Beach Boys Medley

Sugar shack – Jimmy GILMER & The FIREBALLS / Album : Sugar Shack

I fought the law – The BOBBY FULLER FOUR / Album : I Fought The Law

Oh boy – Buddy HOLLY & The CRICKETS / Album : The « Chirping » Crickets

Susie Q – Dale HAWKINS / Album : Single

Great balls of fire – Jerry Lee LEWIS / Album : B.O Great Balls Of Fire

All shook up – Elvis PRESLEY / Album : Single

Pretty woman – Roy ORBISON / Album : Orbisongs

Venus – SHOCKING BLUE / Album : At Home

Come on, let’s go – Ritchie VALENS / Album : Ritchie Valens

Twist and shout – The BEATLES / Album : Please Please Me

Sweet Suzie – Johnny BURNETTE / Album : That’s The Way I Feel

Wipe out – The SURFARIS / Album : Wipe Out



2ème heure :



Friday on my mind – The EASYBEATS / Album : Easy

Lazy Sunday – The SMALL FACES / Album : Odgens’ Nut Gone Flake

Hang on sloopy – The McCOYS w/ Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti

Breaking up is hard to do – Neil SEDAKA / Album : Circulate

Soldier boy – The SHIRELLES / Album : Baby It’s You

You don’t know – Helen SHAPIRO / Album : Single

Keep on running – The SPENCER DAVIS GROUP / Album : The Second Album

A lover’s concerto – The TOYS / Album : The Toys Sing « A Lover’s Concerto » and « Attack ! »

Eloise – Barry RYAN / Album : Barry Ryan Sings Paul Ryan

Fire – Arthur BROWN / Album : The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown

(I can’t get no) Satisfaction – The ROLLING STONES / Album : Out Of Our Heads

See see rider – The ANIMALS / Album : Animalisms

Sealed with a kiss – Bryan HYLAND / Album : Sealed With A Kiss

The end of the world – SKEETER DAVIS / Album : Skeeter Davis Sings The End Of The World

Chapel of love – The DIXIE CUPS / Album : Chapel Of Love

Teenager in love – DION / Album : Single

Moon dawg (instrumental) – The GAMBLERS / Album : Single



LITTLE EVA Date : 13/07/2020 37 > Facebook Twitter GG+ LinkedIn fermer < > LITTLE EVA Date : The CRYSTALS Date : LITTLE RICHARD Date : MANFRED MANN Date : The TRASHMEN Date : The SMOKE Date : Rusty YORK Date : The BEACH BOYS Date : Jimmy GILMER & The FIREBALLS Date : The BOBBY FULLER FOUR Date : Buddy HOLLY and The CRICKETS Date : Dale HAWKINS Date : Jerry Lee LEWIS Date : Elvis PRESLEY Date : Roy ORBISON Date : SHOCKING BLUE Date : Ritchie VALENS Date : The BEATLES Date : Johnny BURNETTE Date : The SURFARIS Date : The EASYBEATS Date : The SMALL FACES Date : The McCOYS with Wolfman Jack Date : Neil SEDAKA Date : The SHIRELLES Date : Helen SHAPIRO Date : The SPENCER DAVIS GROUP Date : The TOYS Date : Barry RYAN Date : Arthur BROWN Date : The ROLLING STONES Date : The ANIMALS Date : Brian HYLAND Date : SKEETER DAVIS Date : The DIXIE CUPS Date : DION Date : The GAMBLERS Date : 1 / 1 < > +