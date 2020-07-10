Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Beach Party du 10 juillet 2020

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 10 juil. 2020.

Beach Party du 10 juillet 2020
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 10 juillet 2020 :
1ère heure :

The loco-motionLITTLE EVA / Album : Llllloco-Motion
Da doo ron ronThe CRYTALS / Album : Twist Uptown
Lucille LITTLE RICHARD / Album : Little Richard
5-4-3-2-1MANFRED MANN / Album : Cock-A-Hoop
King of the surfThe TRASHMEN / Album : Surfin’ Bird
My friend JackThe SMOKE / Album : It’s Smoke Time
SugareeRusty YORK / Album : Rock & Roll Memories
Beach boys medleyThe BEACH BOYS / Album : Beach Boys Medley
Sugar shackJimmy GILMER & The FIREBALLS / Album : Sugar Shack
I fought the lawThe BOBBY FULLER FOUR / Album : I Fought The Law
Oh boyBuddy HOLLY & The CRICKETS / Album : The « Chirping » Crickets
Susie QDale HAWKINS / Album : Single
Great balls of fireJerry Lee LEWIS / Album : B.O Great Balls Of Fire
All shook upElvis PRESLEY / Album : Single
Pretty womanRoy ORBISON / Album : Orbisongs
VenusSHOCKING BLUE / Album : At Home
Come on, let’s goRitchie VALENS / Album : Ritchie Valens
Twist and shoutThe BEATLES / Album : Please Please Me
Sweet SuzieJohnny BURNETTE / Album : That’s The Way I Feel
Wipe outThe SURFARIS / Album : Wipe Out

2ème heure :

Friday on my mindThe EASYBEATS / Album : Easy
Lazy SundayThe SMALL FACES / Album : Odgens’ Nut Gone Flake
Hang on sloopyThe McCOYS w/ Wolfman Jack / Album : B.O More American Graffiti
Breaking up is hard to doNeil SEDAKA / Album : Circulate
Soldier boyThe SHIRELLES / Album : Baby It’s You
You don’t knowHelen SHAPIRO / Album : Single
Keep on runningThe SPENCER DAVIS GROUP / Album : The Second Album
A lover’s concertoThe TOYS / Album : The Toys Sing « A Lover’s Concerto » and « Attack ! »
EloiseBarry RYAN / Album : Barry Ryan Sings Paul Ryan
FireArthur BROWN / Album : The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown
(I can’t get no) SatisfactionThe ROLLING STONES / Album : Out Of Our Heads
See see riderThe ANIMALS / Album : Animalisms
Sealed with a kissBryan HYLAND / Album : Sealed With A Kiss
The end of the worldSKEETER DAVIS / Album : Skeeter Davis Sings The End Of The World
Chapel of loveThe DIXIE CUPS / Album : Chapel Of Love
Teenager in love – DION / Album : Single
Moon dawg (instrumental)The GAMBLERS / Album : Single

