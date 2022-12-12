Golden Globes 2023 : la liste complète des nominations, catégorie par catégorie

Le film Les Banshees d'Inisherin a dominé les nominations des Golden Globes en pleine quête de rédemption après les scandales de racisme, sexisme et de corruption ayant détruit leur prestige. En piste dans huit catégories, cette comédie irlandaise grinçante va notamment concourir pour le titre de meilleure comédie de l'année lors de la cérémonie qui aura lieu le 10 janvier. Son acteur principal, Colin Farrell, et son réalisateur, Martin McDonagh, ont également une chance de remporter une statuette.

Avec six nominations, la comédie surréaliste Everything Everywhere All At Once, où Michelle Yeoh campe une mère de famille lessivée par la paperasse et les tracas quotidiens, soudainement plongée dans des univers parallèles, sera un sérieux concurrent.

Le long-métrage Babylon sur l'âge d'or d'Hollywood et le très intime The Fabelmans de Steven Spielberg ont aussi récolté cinq nominations chacun.

Et les nommés sont...

Meilleur drame

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Meilleure comédie

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Meilleur réalisateur

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Meilleur scénario

Tár

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Meilleure musique

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Meilleur film en langue non-anglaise

All Quiet on the Western Front (Allemagne)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentine)

Close (Belgique)

Decision to Leave (Corée du Sud)

RRR (Inde)

Meilleure chanson

Carolina de Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa de Pinocchio (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand de Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

Lift Me Up de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu de RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Meilleur film d'animation

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)

Turning Red (Pixar)

Du côté des séries

Meilleure série dramatique

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)



Meilleure série comique

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)



Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)



Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)



Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)



Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)



Meilleur acteur dans un rôle secondaire

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)



Meilleure actrice dans un rôle secondaire

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)



Meilleure mini-série

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)



Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)