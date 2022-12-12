Fil info
5 min de lecture

Golden Globes 2023 : la liste complète des nominations, catégorie par catégorie

"The Banshees of Inisherin", "Tár" ou les séries "The Crown", "The White Lotus" ou "House of the Dragon" ont été honorés cette année. Mais les Golden Globes pourront-ils se relever après les scandales passés...

Quels sont les films et les séries nommés aux Golden Globes ?
Crédit : Montage RTL.fr
Aymeric Parthonnaud & AFP

Le film Les Banshees d'Inisherin a dominé les nominations des Golden Globes en pleine quête de rédemption après les scandales de racisme, sexisme et de corruption ayant détruit leur prestige. En piste dans huit catégories, cette comédie irlandaise grinçante va notamment concourir pour le titre de meilleure comédie de l'année lors de la cérémonie qui aura lieu le 10 janvier. Son acteur principal, Colin Farrell, et son réalisateur, Martin McDonagh, ont également une chance de remporter une statuette.

Avec six nominations, la comédie surréaliste Everything Everywhere All At Once, où Michelle Yeoh campe une mère de famille lessivée par la paperasse et les tracas quotidiens, soudainement plongée dans des univers parallèles, sera un sérieux concurrent. 

Le long-métrage Babylon sur l'âge d'or d'Hollywood et le très intime The Fabelmans de Steven Spielberg ont aussi récolté cinq nominations chacun.

Et les nommés sont...

Meilleur drame
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) 
Elvis (Warner Bros.) 
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) 
Tár (Focus Features) 
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Meilleure comédie
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) 
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) 
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) 
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) 
Triangle of Sadness (Neon) 

Meilleur réalisateur
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Meilleur scénario
Tár
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) 
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) 

Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique 
Austin Butler (Elvis
Brendan Fraser (The Whale
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique 
Cate Blanchett (Tár
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light
Viola Davis (The Woman King
Ana de Armas (Blonde
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)  

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie (Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie
Diego Calva (Babylon
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Meilleure musique 
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat 
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir 
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz 
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — John Williams  

Meilleur film en langue non-anglaise
All Quiet on the Western Front (Allemagne) 
Argentina, 1985 (Argentine) 
Close (Belgique) 
Decision to Leave (Corée du Sud) 
RRR (Inde) 

Meilleure chanson
Carolina de Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift 
Ciao Papa de Pinocchio (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro 
Hold My Hand de Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop 
Lift Me Up de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler 
Naatu Naatu de RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj 

Meilleur film d'animation 
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) 
Inu-Oh (GKIDS) 
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) 
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation) 
Turning Red (Pixar) 

Du côté des séries

Meilleure série dramatique 
Better Call Saul (AMC) 
The Crown (Netflix) 
House of the Dragon (HBO) 
Ozark (Netflix) 
Severance (Apple TV+) 

Meilleure série comique 
Abbott Elementary (ABC) 
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) 
Wednesday (Netflix) 

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique 
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique 
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon
Laura Linney (Ozark
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique 
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday
Jean Smart (Hacks

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique 
Donald Glover (Atlanta
Bill Hader (Barry
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle secondaire
John Lithgow (The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown
John Turturro (Severance
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler (Barry)

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle secondaire
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks
Julia Garner (Ozark
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary

Meilleure mini-série
Black Bird (Apple TV+) 
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 
The Dropout (Hulu) 
Pam & Tommy (Hulu) 
The White Lotus (HBO) 

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série
Taron Egerton (Black Bird
Colin Firth (The Staircase
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven