Bafta 2021 : "Nomadland", "Rocks"... Découvrez la liste complète des nominations
Les noms des gagnants seront annoncés le 11 avril dans une cérémonie sans public, en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus.
Les films Nomadland et Rocks sont désormais les grands favoris des Bafta, les Oscars britanniques avec sept nominations chacun, a annoncé mardi 9 mars 2021 l'organisation dont la sélection est beaucoup plus diverse que celle de l'an dernier. Après son triomphe aux Golden Globes, Nomadland, hymne à la gloire de hippies modernes sillonnant les Etats-Unis dans leurs camionnettes, a été nommé dans la catégorie meilleur film. Il y côtoie The Father, avec Anthony Hopkins en vieillard sombrant dans la démence, Désigné coupable, sur une avocate acharnée prenant la défense d'un Mauritanien accusé à tort de terrorisme par les Etats-Unis, le thriller féministe Promising Young Woman et le drame Les Sept de Chicago.
Cumulant lui aussi sept nominations, le film Rocks de la Britannique Sarah Gavron (Brick Lane, Suffragette) suit une adolescente londonienne de 15 ans abandonnée comme son jeune frère par sa mère mais soutenue par sa bande d'amies. Bukky Bakray est retenue dans la catégorie meilleure actrice ainsi que Kosar Ali dans la catégorie meilleur second rôle féminin dans ce film loué pour son casting rafraichissant.
Mank, film en noir et blanc sur l'âge d'or d'Hollywood, Minari, qui évoque l'histoire d'une famille américaine d'origine sud-coréenne à la recherche d'une nouvelle vie à la campagne, The Father et Promising Young Woman ont obtenu chacun six nominations.
L'an dernier, la sélection avait été critiquée pour son manque de diversité. Les nominations pour les prix du film 2020 ne comportaient aucun acteur non blanc dans les quatre principales catégories, et aucune réalisatrice n'avait été retenue. Depuis, l'organisation a introduit un nouveau tour de scrutin dans toutes les catégories afin de viser une plus grande diversité dans les nominations. Cette année, quatre réalisatrices ont été nommées, une première. Dans la catégorie meilleur acteur figurent le Britannique d'origine pakistanaise Riz Ahmed, le Français d'origine algérienne Tahar Rahim ou encore le défunt acteur noir américain Chadwick Boseman.
Le film français Les Misérables de Ladj Ly, qui raconte une bavure policière dans une cité sensible en Seine-Saint-Denis et avait eu le César du meilleur film l'an dernier, est sélectionné dans la catégorie Film en langue étrangère. Il devra affronter le favori de l'année : Minari. Les noms des gagnants seront annoncés le 11 avril dans une cérémonie organisée sans public, en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus.
La liste complète des nominations
Meilleur film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Meilleur film britannique
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Meilleure actrice
Bukky Bakray - Rocks
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku - His House
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Meileur acteur
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
Alan Kim - Minari
Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...
Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Meilleure réalisation
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks - Sarah Gavron
Meilleur espoir
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Bukky Bakray
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan
Meilleur début d'un scénariste, réalisateur ou producteur
His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Meilleur film en en langue étrangère
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Meilleur documentaire
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Meilleur fil d'animation
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Meilleur scénario original
Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Meilleur adaptation
The Dig - Moira Buffini
The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Meilleur musique
Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Meilleure photographie
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
Meilleurs costumes
Ammonite - Michael O'Connor
The Dig - Alice Babidge
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Mank - Trish Summerville
Meilleur montage
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Meilleur décor
The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
The Dig - Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier
Meilleur son
Greyhound
News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
Meilleurs effets visuels
Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Meilleur casting
Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
Minari - Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks - Lucy Pardee
Meilleur court-métrage britannique
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
Meilleur court-métrage d'animation britannique
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy
