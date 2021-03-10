Bafta 2021 : "Nomadland", "Rocks"... Découvrez la liste complète des nominations

publié le 10/03/2021 à 12:35

Les films Nomadland et Rocks sont désormais les grands favoris des Bafta, les Oscars britanniques avec sept nominations chacun, a annoncé mardi 9 mars 2021 l'organisation dont la sélection est beaucoup plus diverse que celle de l'an dernier. Après son triomphe aux Golden Globes, Nomadland, hymne à la gloire de hippies modernes sillonnant les Etats-Unis dans leurs camionnettes, a été nommé dans la catégorie meilleur film. Il y côtoie The Father, avec Anthony Hopkins en vieillard sombrant dans la démence, Désigné coupable, sur une avocate acharnée prenant la défense d'un Mauritanien accusé à tort de terrorisme par les Etats-Unis, le thriller féministe Promising Young Woman et le drame Les Sept de Chicago.

Cumulant lui aussi sept nominations, le film Rocks de la Britannique Sarah Gavron (Brick Lane, Suffragette) suit une adolescente londonienne de 15 ans abandonnée comme son jeune frère par sa mère mais soutenue par sa bande d'amies. Bukky Bakray est retenue dans la catégorie meilleure actrice ainsi que Kosar Ali dans la catégorie meilleur second rôle féminin dans ce film loué pour son casting rafraichissant.

Mank, film en noir et blanc sur l'âge d'or d'Hollywood, Minari, qui évoque l'histoire d'une famille américaine d'origine sud-coréenne à la recherche d'une nouvelle vie à la campagne, The Father et Promising Young Woman ont obtenu chacun six nominations.

L'an dernier, la sélection avait été critiquée pour son manque de diversité. Les nominations pour les prix du film 2020 ne comportaient aucun acteur non blanc dans les quatre principales catégories, et aucune réalisatrice n'avait été retenue. Depuis, l'organisation a introduit un nouveau tour de scrutin dans toutes les catégories afin de viser une plus grande diversité dans les nominations. Cette année, quatre réalisatrices ont été nommées, une première. Dans la catégorie meilleur acteur figurent le Britannique d'origine pakistanaise Riz Ahmed, le Français d'origine algérienne Tahar Rahim ou encore le défunt acteur noir américain Chadwick Boseman.

Le film français Les Misérables de Ladj Ly, qui raconte une bavure policière dans une cité sensible en Seine-Saint-Denis et avait eu le César du meilleur film l'an dernier, est sélectionné dans la catégorie Film en langue étrangère. Il devra affronter le favori de l'année : Minari. Les noms des gagnants seront annoncés le 11 avril dans une cérémonie organisée sans public, en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus.

La liste complète des nominations

Meilleur film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Meilleur film britannique

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud



Meilleure actrice

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku - His House

Alfre Woodard - Clemency



Meileur acteur

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian



Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali - Rocks

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe - County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari



Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

Alan Kim - Minari

Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...

Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal



Meilleure réalisation

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks - Sarah Gavron



Meilleur espoir

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Bukky Bakray

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan



Meilleur début d'un scénariste, réalisateur ou producteur

His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Meilleur film en en langue étrangère

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Meilleur documentaire

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Meilleur fil d'animation

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Meilleur scénario original

Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank - Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Meilleur adaptation

The Dig - Moira Buffini

The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Meilleur musique

Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis

Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Meilleure photographie

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

Meilleurs costumes

Ammonite - Michael O'Connor

The Dig - Alice Babidge

Emma - Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Mank - Trish Summerville

Meilleur montage

The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Meilleur décor

The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Meilleur maquillage et coiffure

The Dig - Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

Meilleur son

Greyhound

News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Meilleurs effets visuels

Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Meilleur casting

Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel

Minari - Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks - Lucy Pardee

Meilleur court-métrage britannique

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

Meilleur court-métrage d'animation britannique

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy