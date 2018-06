"Captain Marvel" devient le premier film Marvel à engager une compositrice

I’m so thrilled to finally announce that I will be scoring the upcoming CAPTAIN MARVEL! It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one and Dave Jordan and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. #captainmarvel

A post shared by Pinar Toprak (@pinartoprakcomposer) on Jun 14, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT