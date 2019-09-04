1 min de lecture Hippodromes
Quinté + : la dernière minute du Grand national du Trot à Meslay-du-Maine
Retrouvez les pronostics de Dominique Cordier pour le quinté du mercredi 4 septembre.
Quinté mercredi à Meslay-du-Maine - Trot. 9e Etape du Grand National du Trot - Trot Attelé - 2.850 mètres - 5 à 10 ans. 15 partants. Départ à 13h50.
5. CALOU RENARDIERE
8. ALINEA
6. BELLE LOUISE MABON
11. BARAKA DE BOUGY
10.ELVIS MADRIK
12. BACHAR
7. BRELAN DU VIVIER
13. CE BELLO ROMAIN
La dernière minute du jour
11. BARAKA DE BOUGY