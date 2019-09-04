Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture Hippodromes

Quinté + : la dernière minute du Grand national du Trot à Meslay-du-Maine

Retrouvez les pronostics de Dominique Cordier pour le quinté du mercredi 4 septembre.

Quinté + : la dernière minute du Grand national du Trot à Meslay-du-Maine
Dominique Cordier
Dominique Cordier et La rédaction numérique de RTL

Quinté mercredi à Meslay-du-Maine - Trot. 9e Etape du Grand National du Trot - Trot Attelé - 2.850 mètres - 5 à 10 ans. 15 partants. Départ à 13h50.


5. CALOU RENARDIERE
8. ALINEA
6. BELLE LOUISE MABON
11. BARAKA DE BOUGY
10.ELVIS MADRIK  
12. BACHAR
7. BRELAN DU VIVIER
13. CE BELLO ROMAIN

La dernière minute du jour

11. BARAKA DE BOUGY

Hippodromes Chevaux Bruits ecuries
