Golden Globes 2021 : la liste complète des nominations, catégorie par catégorie

publié le 03/02/2021 à 16:36

La cérémonie des nominations aux Golden Globes s’est tenue à Los Angeles, inaugurant une bien tardive saison des récompenses cinématographiques à Hollywood, chamboulée par la pandémie de Covid-19. Les annonces, effectuées virtuellement entre autres par l'actrice de Sex and the City Sarah Jessica Parker, donnaient le ton pour les semaines à venir.

Cette année, c’est le film Mank qui est arrivé mercredi en tête des nominations. Cette production Netflix réalisée en noir et blanc par David Fincher explore l'âge d'or d'Hollywood en suivant le scénariste Herman J. Mankiewicz, joué par Gary Oldman, et la création du célèbre film Citizen Kane par Orson Welles. Un autre long-métrage Netflix, Les Sept de Chicago, est arrivé à la seconde place avec cinq nominations.

Les Golden Globes font partie des prix les plus convoités du cinéma américain. Ils sont un indicateur majeur des films et acteurs ayant de bonnes chances d'obtenir un Oscar. Mais le Covid-19 a brouillé cette fois les pronostics, provoquant le report de nombreux événements, y compris les Oscars qui se tiendront cette année fin avril. Les Golden Globes seront remis dès le 28 février, à l'occasion d'une cérémonie virtuelle depuis Beverly Hills, avec là encore près de deux mois de retard sur le calendrier habituel.

Séries

Meilleure série comique

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Meilleure série dramatique

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Meilleure mini-série

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle secondaire à la télévision

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle à la télévision

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Cinéma

Meilleur réalisation

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)

Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)



Meilleure comédie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Music (Vertical Entertainment)

The Prom (Netflix)



Meilleure actrice dans une comédie

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)



Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)



Meilleur film dramatique

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)



Meilleur acteur dans un drame

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)



Meilleure actrice dans un drame

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)



Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)



Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)



Meilleure chanson originale

Fight for You de Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

Io Si (Seen) de The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

Speak Now de One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Tigress & Tweed de The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq



Meilleure musique

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste



Meilleur film d’animation

The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)



Meilleur film étranger

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)



Meilleur scénario

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Mank (Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)