Golden Globes 2021 : la liste complète des nominations, catégorie par catégorie

Le monde du divertissement attendait avec impatience d'être dans la prestigieuse liste. Qui sont les heureux élus ?

Quelles sont les séries et les films les plus remarquables de 2020 ?
Quelles sont les séries et les films les plus remarquables de 2020 ? Crédit : Netflix
Aymeric Parthonnaud
La cérémonie des nominations aux Golden Globes s’est tenue à Los Angeles, inaugurant une bien tardive saison des récompenses cinématographiques à Hollywood, chamboulée par la pandémie de Covid-19. Les annonces, effectuées virtuellement entre autres par l'actrice de Sex and the City Sarah Jessica Parker, donnaient le ton pour les semaines à venir. 

Cette année, c’est le film Mank qui est arrivé mercredi en tête des nominations. Cette production Netflix réalisée en noir et blanc par David Fincher explore l'âge d'or d'Hollywood en suivant le scénariste Herman J. Mankiewicz, joué par Gary Oldman, et la création du célèbre film Citizen Kane par Orson Welles. Un autre long-métrage Netflix, Les Sept de Chicago, est arrivé à la seconde place avec cinq nominations.

Les Golden Globes font partie des prix les plus convoités du cinéma américain. Ils sont un indicateur majeur des films et acteurs ayant de bonnes chances d'obtenir un Oscar. Mais le Covid-19 a brouillé cette fois les pronostics, provoquant le report de nombreux événements, y compris les Oscars qui se tiendront cette année fin avril. Les Golden Globes seront remis dès le 28 février, à l'occasion d'une cérémonie virtuelle depuis Beverly Hills, avec là encore près de deux mois de retard sur le calendrier habituel.

Séries

Meilleure série comique
Emily in Paris (Netflix) 
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Great (Hulu) 
Schitt’s Creek (CBC) 
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) 

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique 
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning (The Great
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great) 
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef (Ramy

Meilleure série dramatique 
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO Max) 
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) 
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique 
Olivia Colman (The Crown
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emma Corrin (The Crown
Laura Linney (Ozark
Sarah Paulson (Ratched

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Jason Bateman (Ozark
Josh O’Connor (The Crown
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason

Meilleure mini-série
Normal People (Hulu/BBC) 
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) 
Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC) 
The Undoing (HBO) 
Unorthodox (Netflix) 

Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant (The Undoing
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle secondaire à la télévision
John Boyega (Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle à la télévision
Gillian Anderson (The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown
Julia Garner (Ozark
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Cinéma

Meilleur réalisation
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
David Fincher, Mank (Netflix) 
Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) 
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) 
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) 

Meilleure comédie
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) 
Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures) 
Palm Springs (Neon) 
Music (Vertical Entertainment)
The Prom (Netflix) 

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) 
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton
Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Meilleur film dramatique
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) 
Mank (Netflix) 
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) 
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) 
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) 

Meilleur acteur dans un drame
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins (The Father
Gary Oldman (Mank
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Meilleure actrice dans un drame
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand (Nomadland
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman (The Father
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank
Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Meilleure chanson originale
Fight for You de Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas 
Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
Io Si (Seen) de The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi 
Speak Now de One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth 
Tigress & Tweed de The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Meilleure musique 
The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat 
Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson 
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard 
Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross 
Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste 

Meilleur film d’animation
The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures) 
Onward (Walt Disney Pictures) 
Over the Moon (Netflix) 
Soul (Walt Disney Pictures) 
Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)

Meilleur film étranger
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films) 
La Llorona (Shudder) 
The Life Ahead (Netflix) 
Minari (A24) 
Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

Meilleur scénario
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) 
Mank (Netflix) 
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) 
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) 
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) 

Séries Cinéma Golden Globes
