Une nouvelle espèce d'escargot porte le nom de Novak Djokovic

Zoologists have discovered a new species of snail in #Montenegro and have named it after Serbian tennis player #NovakDjokovic ⁦@DjokerNole⁩. Travunijana djokovici was named by Jozef Grego & Vladimir Pesic in honour of “his inspiring enthusiasm & energy”. (Pic: J Grego) pic.twitter.com/gAdFPmwVY5