Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans les Alpes-Maritimes
Le premier tour des élections législatives s'est déroulé dimanche 11 juin. La République En Marche est arrivée en tête dans le département.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français ont été à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Plus de 47 millions d'électeurs inscrits sur les listes électorales étaient censés voter pour désigner les 577 députés qui vont constituer l'Assemblée nationale. Ce scrutin a été marqué par une abstention historique, plus d'un Français sur deux ne s'étant pas déplacé.
La République En Marche, ou son allié le MoDem, est arrivée en tête dans la plupart des circonscriptions du département. Dans la 5e circonscription, c'est la candidate Les Républicains Marine Bregnier qui est arrivée en tête.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de les Alpes-Maritimes (06), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Moussa Ba (ECO) 388 voix, 1,00%
Christian Razeau (ECO) 912 voix, 2,34%
Eric Boizet (DIV) 216 voix, 0,55%
Jean-Pierre Daugreilh (FN) 4.865 voix, 12,49%
Caroline Reverso-Meinietti (REM) 12.599 voix, 32,35% ballottage
Thomas Calvifiori (DLF) 300 voix, 0,77%
Sophie Taam (DIV) 217 voix, 0,56%
Eric Ciotti (LR) 13.630 voix, 35,00% ballottage
Michel Cotta (DVD) 197 voix, 0,51%
Diane Médus (DVG) 75 voix, 0,19%
Yann Librati (PS) 1.229 voix, 3,16%
Agnès Benkemoun (EXG) 200 voix, 0,51%
Robert Injey (LFI) 4.116 voix, 10,57%
2ème circonscription
Jérôme Cochet (FN) 9.166 voix, 22,55% ballottage
Axel Thomas (DIV) 338 voix, 0,83%
Sonia Naffati (LFI) 3.942 voix, 9,70%
Stéphane Cassarini (DVD) 8 voix, 0,02%
Pierre Valet (DVD) 183 voix, 0,45%
Loic Dombreval (REM) 14.364 voix, 35,34% ballottage
Jean-Louis Fiori (PCF) 1.545 voix, 3,80%
Brigitte Reynard (ECO) 1.511 voix, 3,72%
Anne Sattonnet (UDI) 8.546 voix, 21,03%
Eliette Trouche (DLF) 771 voix, 1,90%
Alain Bouilleaux (EXG) 270 voix, 0,66%
3ème circonscription
Cédric Roussel (REM) 12.727 voix, 31,91% ballottage
Muriel Loubet (DLF) 739 voix, 1,85%
Geneviève Blache (DIV) 235 voix, 0,59%
Juliette Chesnel-Le Roux (EELV) 1.061 voix, 2,66%
Stanislas Andre (DVD) 838 voix, 2,10%
Karim Akasbi (DIV) 116 voix, 0,29%
Chantal Fontanesi (DVD) 707 voix, 1,77%
Didier Asin (DVD) 0 voix, 0,00%
Rudy Salles (UDI) 8 176 voix, 20,50%
Isabelle Di Mascio (DIV) 395 voix, 0,99%
Eric Gilli (DIV) 452 voix, 1,13%
Philippe Vardon (FN) 8.476 voix, 21,25% ballottage
Renaud Deconde (DIV) 28 voix, 0,07%
Bruno Coulet (LFI) 4.459 voix, 11,18%
Marie-José Pereira (EXG) 197 voix, 0,49%
Raphaël Galmiche (PS) 1.284 voix, 3,22%
4ème circonscription
Anthony Malvault (DIV) 1.991 voix, 5,09%
Jean-Marc Chipot (DLF) 616 voix, 1,57%
Xavier Beck (LR) 8.075 voix, 20,64%
Laurent Lanquar-Castiel (EELV) 933 voix, 2,38%
Michaël Albin (PCF) 2.310 voix, 5,90%
Jennifer Varin (DIV) 407 voix, 1,04%
Alexandra Valetta Ardisson (REM) 11.045 voix, 28,23% ballottage
René Maiolino (DIV) 258 voix, 0,66%
Nicolas Zahar (EXD) 703 voix, 1,80%
Géraldine Hochet (DIV) 157 voix, 0,40%
Jean-Philippe Secordel-Martin (ECO) 684 voix, 1,75%
Joseph Markiel (EXG) 169 voix, 0,43%
Zohra Briand (LFI) 2.637 voix, 6,74%
Olivier Bettati (FN) 9.139 voix, 23,36% ballottage
5ème circonscription
Romain Icart (DVD) 286 voix, 0,75%
Daniel Brun (DIV) 7.192 voix, 18,79%
Chantal Agnely (FN) 8.948 voix, 23,37% ballottage
Christine Beyl (ECO) 611 voix, 1,60%
Richard Zanca (DIV) 350 voix, 0,91%
Marine Brenier (LR) 11.090 voix, 28,97% ballottage
Philippe Pellegrini (LFI) 3.978 voix, 10,39%
Thibault Delhez (DLF) 868 voix, 2,27%
Jean-Philippe Lefevre (DVD) 72 voix, 0,19%
Feïza Ben Mohamed (DIV) 397 voix, 1,04%
Patricia Ney (DIV) 259 voix, 0,68%
Jean-Marie Alexandre (EXG) 182 voix, 0,48%
Maryse Ullmann (ECO) 807 voix, 2,11%
Benoît Kandel (DVD) 1.773 voix, 4,63%
Jacqueline Devier (PS) 1.472 voix, 3,84%
6ème circonscription
Nathalie Audin (MoDem) 12.047 voix, 33,04% ballottage
Lionel Dolciani (DLF) 920 voix, 2,52%
Antoine Marchese (EELV) 686 voix, 1,88%
Gilles Marceau (DIV) 243 voix, 0,67%
Yoann Saliba (FN) 7.526 voix, 20,64%
Jean-François Téaldi (PCF) 590 voix, 1,62%
Frédérique Sajan (DIV) 464 voix, 1,27%
Valérie Saché Grouès (DIV) 120 voix, 0,33%
Michel Gaillard (PS) 568 voix, 1,56%
Laurence Trastour-Isnart (LR) 10.010 voix, 27,45% ballottage
Cyril Cousinié (DIV) 175 voix, 0,48%
Danièle Bartoli (EXG) 114 voix, 0,31%
Patrick Robbe (DIV) 25 voix, 0,07%
Prune Helfter-Noah (LFI) 2.416 voix, 6,63%
Jérôme Parise (ECO) 561 voix, 1,54%
7ème circonscription
Elisabeth Deborde (EELV) 1.535 voix, 3,46%
Eric Pauget (LR) 14.279 voix, 32,20% ballottage
Cécile Dumas (PCF) 1.138 voix, 2,57%
Thierry Bitouzé (DVG) 227 voix, 0,51%
Philippe Carenzo (LFI) 3.182 voix, 7,18%
Virginie Pacorel (DIV) 294 voix, 0,66%
Sophie Mori (DLF) 964 voix, 2,17%
Maurice Gillard (ECO) 335 voix, 0,76%
Lionel Tivoli (FN) 6.718 voix, 15,15%
Christian Pétard (EXG) 136 voix, 0,31%
Stéphane Nedonsel (DVD) 529 voix, 1,19%
Marie-José Vallade (ECO) 780 voix, 1,76%
Khaled Ben Abderrahmane (REM) 14.225 voix, 32,08% ballottage
8ème circonscription
Anne Kessler (FN) 7.363 voix, 20,52%
David Bayle (DVD) 414 voix, 1,15%
Pamela Biatour (DLF) 530 voix, 1,48%
Jean-Pierre Villon (ECO) 228 voix, 0,64%
Liliane Pecout (EXG) 119 voix, 0,33%
Maddy Vard (LFI) 2.264 voix, 6,31%
Denise Grison (DIV) 163 voix, 0,45%
Antoine Babu (PS) 664 voix, 1,85%
Philippe Buerch (REM) 11.199 voix, 31,21% ballottage
Bernard Brochand (LR) 10.919 voix, 30,43% ballottage
Fabien Torres (EELV) 675 voix, 1,88%
Daniel Kahn (ECO) 539 voix, 1,50%
Anne Lempereur (DIV) 47 voix, 0,13%
Virginie Despeghel (ECO) 374 voix, 1,04%
Christine Schouver (PCF) 388 voix, 1,08%
9ème circonscription
Nathalie Pavard (FN) 6.815 voix, 18,27%
Odile Clemente (PCF) 489 voix, 1,31%
Véronique Fressignaud (EXG) 117 voix, 0,31%
Jean-Luc Burgaud (DLF) 623 voix, 1,67%
David Pauchet (DIV) 227 voix, 0,61%
Didier Cherel (EELV) 1.060 voix, 2,84%
Dominique Fillebeen (REM) 12.869 voix, 34,50% ballottage
Denis Leblanc (LFI) 2.580 voix, 6,92%
Ludovic Brossy (DIV) 144 voix, 0,39%
Michèle Tabarot (LR) 10.912 voix, 29,25% ballottage
Pascal Ducreux (ECO) 703 voix, 1,88%
Louis Acacio (PS) 761 voix, 2,04%
