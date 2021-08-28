Saga Rolling Stones du 28/08/2021

Programmation des Nocturnes : Saga The Rolling Stones du 28 août 2021 :
Paint it black Doom and gloom No spare parts Come on I wanna be your man It's all over now The last time (I can't get no) Satisfaction Let's spend the night together We love you She's a rainbow Jumpin' Jack flash Street fighting man Honky tonk women Sympathy for the devil Midnight rambler Brown sugar Tumbling dice Angie It's only Rock'N'Roll Around and around Miss you Emotional rescue Confessin' the blues Start me up Dancing in te street Harlem shuffle Mixed emotion Lady jane Like a Rolling Stone Anybody seen my baby ? Don't stop Streets of love Champagne and reefer One more shot I got the blues Ecoutez Les Nocturnes avec Georges Lang du 28 août 2021