Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Stevie Wonder, Simon & Garfunkel, Ricky Nelson, The Rolling Stones...

REPLAY - Stevie Wonder, Simon & Garfunkel, Ricky Nelson et The Rolling Stones dans votre Beach Party du 26 Juillet 2016
Uptight (everything's alright) - Stevie Wonder
Chain gang - Sam Cooke
(Till) i kissed you - The Everly Brothers
The little old lady from pasedana - Jan & Dean
Put your head on my shoulder - Paul Anka
Dedicated to the one i love - The Mamas & The Papas
Unchained melody - The Righteous Brothers
If i can dream - Elvis Presley
Soul finger - The Bar-Kays
Mess around - Ray Charles
Bernadette - The Four Tops
Think - Aretha Franklin
In-a-gadda-da-vida - Iron Butterfly
Get ready - Rare Earth
I need somebody - Question Mark
Call my name - James Royal
Jackson - Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors
Oh, boy ! - Buddy Holly
Jenny Jenny - Little Richard
Never be anyone else but you - Ricky Nelson
A hundred pounds of clay - Gene McDaniels
Pretty flamingo - Manfred Mann
I call your name - The Beatles
How do you do it ? - Gerry & The Pacemakers
Carrie Anne - The Hollies
Heart full of soul - The Yardbirds