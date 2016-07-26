Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Stevie Wonder, Simon & Garfunkel, Ricky Nelson, The Rolling Stones...

publié le 26/07/2016 à 23:59

Uptight (everything's alright) - Stevie Wonder

Chain gang - Sam Cooke

(Till) i kissed you - The Everly Brothers

The little old lady from pasedana - Jan & Dean

Put your head on my shoulder - Paul Anka

Dedicated to the one i love - The Mamas & The Papas

Unchained melody - The Righteous Brothers

If i can dream - Elvis Presley

Soul finger - The Bar-Kays



Mess around - Ray Charles

Bernadette - The Four Tops

Think - Aretha Franklin

In-a-gadda-da-vida - Iron Butterfly

Get ready - Rare Earth

I need somebody - Question Mark

Call my name - James Royal

Jackson - Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors

Oh, boy ! - Buddy Holly

Jenny Jenny - Little Richard

Never be anyone else but you - Ricky Nelson

A hundred pounds of clay - Gene McDaniels

Pretty flamingo - Manfred Mann

I call your name - The Beatles

How do you do it ? - Gerry & The Pacemakers

Carrie Anne - The Hollies

Heart full of soul - The Yardbirds