1 min de lecture Musique
La playlist RTL au 6 novembre 2020
Retrouvez ici les nouveaux titres diffusés à l'antenne de RTL.
- Asaf Avidan - Lost horse
- Benjamin Biolay - Comment est ta peine
- Patrick Bruel - Le fil
- Francis Cabrel - Te ressembler
- Calogero - Celui d'en bas
- Claudio Capéo - Via con me
- Ray Dalton - In my bones
- Julien Doré - Nous
- Patrick Fiori & Florent Pagny - J'y vais
- Melody Gardot & Sting - Little something
- Johnny Hallyday - Le pénitencier
- Indochine - Nos célébrations
- Camelia Jordana - Silence
- Kimberose - Back on my feet
- Louane - Donne-moi ton coeur
- Christophe Mae & Youssou N'Dour - L'ours
- Ava Max - Who's laughing now
- Alain Souchon - Jaloux du soleil
- Trois Cafés Gourmands - On t'emmène
- Vianney - Beau-papa
- Laurent Voulzy - Loreley Loreley
- The Weeknd - In your eyes
- Zoe Wees - Control
Lire la suite