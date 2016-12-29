James Brown, The Who, Chuck Berry, The Platters...

publié le 29/12/2016 à 23:59

I got you (I feel good) - James Brown

New Orleans - Gary U.S Bonds

La bamba - Ritchie Valens

Ha! Ha! Said the clown - Manfred Mann

I'm a boy - The Who

Sugaree - Rusty York

Take good care of my baby - Bobby Vee

You're sixteen, you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette

No particular place to go - Chuck Berry

A teenager in love - Dion & The Belmonts

Judy in disguise - John Fred & His Playboy Band

The great pretender - The Platters

Little sister - Elvis Presley

Barbara ann - The Beach Boys

Dead man's curve - Jan & Dean

Sealed with a kiss - Brian Hyland

The end of the world - Skeeter Davis

Crying in the rain - The Everly Borthers

I want to hold your hand - The Beatles

He's so fine - The Chiffons

Pony time - Chubby Checker

Cool jerk - The Capitols

