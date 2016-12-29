Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
James Brown, The Who, Chuck Berry, The Platters...

REPLAY - James Brown, The Who, Chuck Berry et The Platters dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 29 décembre 2016.

La Collection du 30 12 16
I got you (I feel good) - James Brown
New Orleans - Gary U.S Bonds
La bamba - Ritchie Valens
Ha! Ha! Said the clown - Manfred Mann
I'm a boy - The Who
Sugaree - Rusty York
Take good care of my baby - Bobby Vee
You're sixteen, you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
No particular place to go - Chuck Berry
A teenager in love - Dion & The Belmonts
Judy in disguise - John Fred & His Playboy Band
The great pretender - The Platters
Little sister - Elvis Presley
Barbara ann - The Beach Boys
Dead man's curve - Jan & Dean
Sealed with a kiss - Brian Hyland
The end of the world - Skeeter Davis
Crying in the rain - The Everly Borthers
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
He's so fine - The Chiffons
Pony time - Chubby Checker
Cool jerk - The Capitols

