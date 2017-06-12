publié le 12/06/2017 à 07:58

Ils étaient plus de 47 millions d'électeurs à être appelés aux urnes, dimanche 11 juin pour élire les 577 députés qui siégeront à l'Assemblée nationale pour les cinq prochaines années. Pour ce premier tour, 7.877 candidats se présentaient, un mois après l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron. Comme pour la présidentielle, 50.000 policiers et gendarmes étaient mobilisés pour sécuriser le scrutin.



Le Premier ministre Édouard Philippe a glissé très tôt son bulletin dans l'urne dans sa ville du Havre, via une machine électronique à voter. Emmanuel Macron l'a imité en fin de matinée au Touquet (Pas-de-Calais). L'ancien président François Hollande a, quant à lui, voté dans son fief corrézien de Tulle, tel un citoyen ordinaire.

Dans le département des Hauts-de-Seine, les candidats du mouvement présidentiel sont arrivés en tête dans les 13 circonscriptions, si on ajoute le LR Thierry Solère, considéré comme "Macron-compatible".



Découvrez les résultats dans le département des Hauts-de-Seine (92) circonscription par circonscription :



1ère circonscription



Emmanuelle Wicquart : (DLF) 332 voix 1,41%

Tommy Anou (FN) : 1.819 voix 7,70%

Jean-Baptiste Baron (DIV) : 292 voix 1,24%

Michel Breton (EXG) : 256 voix 1,08%

Nasser Lajili (LFI) : 3.195 voix 13,53%

Bertille Claux (UDI) : 12 voix 0,05%

Alexis Bachelay (PS) : 2.203 voix 9,33%

Corinne Jan (EXG) : 50 voix 0,21%

Elsa Faucillon (PCF) : 3.942 voix 16,69% ballotage

Jacques Arias (ECO) : 54 voix 0,23%

Olivier Bonnefond (DVD) : 328 voix 1,39%

Nora Djellab (DVD) : 360 voix 1,52%

Nadia Frontigny (LR) : 2.103 voix 8,90%

Emmanuel Pruvost (ECO) : 141 voix 0,60%

Anna Le Gal (ECO) : 207 voix 0,88%

Ahcen Meharga (ECO) : 43 voix 0,18%

Délia Toumi (EELV) : 502 voix 2,13%

Isia Khalfi (REM) : 6.986 voix 29,57% ballotage

Jean Grimal (EXG) : 45 voix 0,19%

Myriam Bordreuil (DVD) : 53 voix 0,22%

Hassan Ben M'Barek (DIV) : 138 voix 0,58%

David Pijoan (EXG) : 74 voix 0,31%

Abdelmajid Aodella (DIV) : 487 voix 2,06%



2ème circonscription



Liliane Pradier (FN) : 1.532 voix 4,20%

Nino Schillaci (LFI) : 3.181 voix 8,73%

Chantal Barthélémy-Ruiz (PS) : 2.101 voix 5,76%

Adrien Taquet (REM) : 17.136 voix 47,01% ballotage

Laurent Guillard (EELV) : 1.435 voix 3,94%

Marie-Do Aeschlimann (LR) : 8.598 23,59% ballotage

Hadrien Laurent (PRG) : 326 voix 0,89%

Arame M'baye (DVD) : 22 voix 0,06%

Ilhame Bekkouche (DIV) : 244 voix 0,67%

Fabrice Garoyan (DLF) : 406 voix 1,11%

Pierre Hébert (DVD) : 430 voix 1,18%

Amand Derrien (DIV) : 411 voix 1,13%

Philippe Ruel-Radigue (DVG) : 22 voix 0,06%

Julien Richard (ECO) : 420 voix 1,15%

Fabienne Paris (EXG) : 190 voix 0,52%



3ème circonscription



Arnaud Fournet (EXD) : 150 voix 0,34%

Eugénie Dumont (DIV) : 323 voix 0,73%

Chloé Courmont (PCF) : 361 voix 0,82%

Isabelle Dahan (PS) : 2.162 voix 4,90%

Jean Spiri (LR) : 11.316 voix 25,65% ballotage

Richard Mugerin (DLF) : 397 voix 0,90%

Emilia Denoo (DIV) : 589 voix 1,34%

Virginie Kenler (LFI) : 3.009 voix 6,82%

Patricia Dore (ECO) : 212 voix 0,48%

Julien Banchet (DIV) : 170 voix 0,39%

Christophe Bressy (DIV) : 189 voix 0,43%

Floriane Deniau (FN) : 1.748 voix 3,96%

Christine Hennion (REM) : 20.552 voix 46,59% ballotage

Jean-Marie Parry (EXG) : 120 voix 0,27%

Joëlle Paris (EELV) : 1.494 voix 3,39%

Stéphane Gaultier (EXG) : 69 voix 0,16%

Solène Allanic (DIV) : 54 voix 0,12%

Grégoire Francois-Dainville (DVD) : 1.194 voix 2,71%



4ème circonscription



Anne Le Baut (EXD) : 152 voix 0,42%

Zahra Boudjemaï (DVG) : 4.938 voix 13,66%

Habiba Bigdade (PS) : 1.696 voix 4,69%

Aristide Gauhy (DIV) : 7 voix 0,02%

Antoine Brunet (EXG) : 47 voix 0,13%

Patrick Boukhedimi (EXG) : 50 voix 0,14%

Isabelle Florennes (MoDem) : 15.727 voix 43,52% ballotage

Joey Robin (DIV) : 213 voix 0,59%

Camille Bedin (LR) : 5.106 voix 14,13% ballotage

Alexis Martin (EELV) : 1.241 voix 3,43%

Magalie Gigot (DIV) : 325 voix 0,90%

Shahnissar Mahmood (DLF) : 288 voix 0,80%

Mathilde Eisenberg (EXG) : 126 voix 0,35%

Laurent Fantino (DIV) : 137 voix 0,38%

Laurent Strumanne (EXG) : 163 voix 0,45%

François Lonc (DIV) : 261 voix 0,72%

Rossana Morain (LFI) : 3.399 voix 9,41%

Laurent Salles (FN) : 2.264 voix 6,26%



5ème circonscription



François-Xavier Bieuville (DVD) : 5.241 voix 13,94%

Jean-Jacques Monjou (DVD) : 297 voix 0,79%

Marie-Catherine Dutilloy (ECO) : 455 voix 1,21%

Derradji Zeghlache (ECO) : 61 voix 0,16%

Arnaud De Courson (LR) : 5.518 voix 14,68% ballotage

Aïssa Terchi (LFI) : 3.525 voix 9,38%

Déborah Loemba (DIV) : 44 voix 0,12%

Mireille Lambert (EXG) : 216 voix 0,57%

Franck Beaudoin (DIV) : 143 voix 0,38%

Michel Tobiano (ECO) : 88 voix 0,23%

Daniel Dutheil (EXG) : 72 voix 0,19%

Hicham Dad (PCF) : 475 voix 1,26%

Geoffroy Rondepierre (FN) : 1.606 voix 4,27%

Mimoun Ziani (DIV) : 328 voix 0,87%

Marie-Claude Fournier (EELV) : 1.156 voix 3,08%

Lies Messatfa (PS) : 2.552 voix 6,79%

Xavier Hervo (DIV) : 142 voix 0,38%

Céline Calvez (REM) : 15.672 41,69% ballotage



6ème circonscription



Samuel Florin (LFI) : 2.103 voix 4,96%

Emmanuelle Cuignet (FN) : 1.685 voix 3,98%

Marie Brannens (PS) : 1.322 voix 3,12%

Hugo De Choisy (DIV) : 146 voix 0,34%

Sophie Landowski (DIV) : 563 voix 1,33%

Philippe Karsenty (DVD) : 1.771 voix 4,18%

Jonathan Pauchet (DIV) : 220 voix 0,52%

Laurent Zameczkowski (REM) : 17.761 voix 41,92% ballotage

Michelle Line (ECO) : 266 voix 0,63%

Vincent Dubail (EELV) : 879 voix 2,07%

Nathalie Etzenbach (DVD) : 5.540 voix 13,07%

Martine Pincemin (EXD) : 193 voix 0,46%

Patrick Lagarde (DLF) : 427 voix 1,01%

Grégoire Chevignard (DIV) : 142 voix 0,34%

Zohra Bougherara (PCF) : 256 voix 0,60%

Constance Le Grip (LR) : 8.968 voix 21,16% ballotage

Francoise Marcel (EXG) : 130 voix 0,31%



7ème circonscription



Jérôme Lecart (DIV) : 405 voix 0,83%

Pierre Cazeneuve (DIV) : 1.207 voix 2,48%

Vincent Poizat (EELV) : 2.428 voix 4,98%

Cécile Abad (EXG) : 172 voix 0,35%

Maryline Nguyen (PCF) : 560 voix 1,15%

Noureddine Hannouf (DVD) : 245 voix 0,50%

Grégory Berthault (ECO) : 720 voix 1,48%

Sophie Souchère (DLF) : 613 voix 1,26%

Jérôme Guery (EXD) : 409 voix 0,84%

Lucia Laporte (FN) : 2.116 4,34%

Jacques Marilossian (REM) : 23.635 voix 48,48% ballotage

Eric Berdoati (LR) : 13.606 27,91% ballotage

Olfa Mzoughi (LFI) : 2.636 voix 5,41%



8ème circonscription



Romain Chetaille (DVD) : 641 voix 1,62%

Christophe Paillard (DVD) : 134 voix 0,34%

Françoise Roure (PRG) : 1.300 voix 3,28%

Stéphane De Saint Albin (DVD) : 787 voix 1,98%

Frédéric Schneider (DIV) : 170 voix 0,43%

Sandra Merouchi (DIV) : 273 voix 0,69%

Renaud Dubois (EELV) : 2.010 voix 5,07%

Jacques Maire (REM) : 19.055 voix 48,03% ballotage

Philippe Henique (EXG) : 230 voix 0,58%

Nelly Pasquelin (LFI) : 3.156 voix 7,95%

Robin Eppling (DIV) : 678 voix 1,71%

Gilles Boyer (LR) : 9.066 voix 22,85% ballotage

Marc Thomas (FN) : 1.818 voix 4,58%

Alexandre Machillot (DIV) : 356 voix 0,90%



9ème circonscription



Talia Delahaye (DIV) : 618 voix 1,84%

Eliott Nouaille (DVG) : 619 voix 1,84%

Olivier Fouqueray (DIV) : 231 voix 0,69%

Délissia Soustiel (EXG) : 185 voix 0,55%

Claire De Thézy (DVD) : 657 voix 1,95%

Aminata Niakate (EELV) : 1.687 voix 5,01%

Isabelle Goïtia (PCF) : 856 voix 2,54%

Marie-Laure Godin (DVD) : 10.568 voix 31,38% ballotage

Thierry Solere (LR) : 14.346 voix 42,60% ballotage

Bruno Ricard (ECO) : 479 voix 1,42%

Charles Ramaré (DIV) : 205 voix 0,61%

Fabienne Gambiez (PRG) : 2.144 voix 6,37%

Nina Smarandi (FN) : 1.081 3,21%



10ème circonscription



Laurence Viguié (EXG) : 179 voix 0,40%

Gérald Dahan (LFI) : 3.694 voix 8,31%

Pauline Couvent (EELV) : 2.278 voix 5,13%

Michel Fossaert (ECO) : 53 voix 0,12%

Stéphane Cros (DIV) : 279 voix 0,63%

Gabriel Attal (REM) : 19.572 voix 44,04% ballotage

Bertrand Soubelet (DIV) : 2.743 voix 6,17%

Jeremy Coste (UDI) : 9.144 voix 20,58% ballotage

Boris Amoroz (PCF) : 568 voix 1,28%

Anne-Laure Maleyre (FN) : 1.556 voix 3,50%

Thomas Puijalon (PS) : 2.399 voix 5,40%

Nicolas Moreau (DVG) : 365 voix 0,82%

Messaoud Zazoun (DIV) : 154 voix 0,35%

Philippine Cour (DLF) : 336 voix 0,76%

Laurence Lecocq (DIV) : 148 voix 0,33%

Marie-Thérèse Drelon (DIV) : 529 voix 1,19%

Anne-Violaine Vignon (DVD) : voix 440 0,99%



11ème circonscription



Aze-Dine El-Bouzaïdi Cheikhi (ECO) : 73 voix 0,20%

Sandra Guyomard (DIV) : 566 voix 1,57%

Laurianne Rossi (REM) : 13.895 voix 38,43% ballotage

Julie Sommaruga (PS) : 5.237 voix 14,48%

François Lemétais (DIV) : 344 voix 0,95%

Philippe Parain (UDI) : 3.736 voix 10,33%

Wilfried Serre (DVD) : 133 voix 0,37%

Dominique Teixeira (EXG) : 114 voix 0,32%

Yasmine Boudjenah (LFI) : 7.957 voix 22,01% ballotage

Julia Carrasco (FN) : 2.051 voix 5,67%

Agathe Martin (EXG) : 259 voix 0,72%

Pascal Ramonet (DIV) : 4 voix 0,01%

Stéphane Tauthui (DVD) : 97 voix 0,27%

Saïd Oujibou (DVD) : 220 voix 0,61%

Lionel Cudennec (DIV) : 185 voix 0,51%

Carmelina De Pablo (EELV) : 1.284 voix 3,55%



12ème circonscription



Florence Ascouet (DIV) : 385 voix 0,75%

Yann Bernard (EXG) : 198 voix 0,38%

Guillaume Prevel (DIV) : 716 voix 1,39%

Théo Garcia-Badin (EELV) : 1.834 voix 3,56%

Emmanuelle Séjourné (DLF) : 632 voix 1,23%

Clarisse Buchot (DIV) : 97 voix 0,19%

Jean-Marc Germain (PS) : 4.758 voix 9,24%

Christophe Leroy (PCF) : 746 voix 1,45%

Jean-Louis Bourlanges (MoDem) : 20.978 40,75% ballotage

Alexandre Reja-Bret (DIV) : 57 voix 0,11%

Damien Texier (ECO) : 408 voix 0,79%

Julien Cantat (DIV) : 292 voix 0,57%

Madeleine Bahloul (LFI) : 4.893 voix 9,51%

Makhtar Camara (DVD) : 82 voix 0,16%

Damien Yvenat (FN) : 2.295 voix 4,46%

Mathieu Perdriault (DIV) : 55 voix 0,11%

Philippe Pemezec (LR) : 13.050 voix 25,35% ballotage



13ème circonscription



Maurice Cukierman (EXG) : 115 voix 0,22%

Franck Rollot (EXG) : 218 voix 0,43%

Agnès Laffite (FN) : 2.152 voix 4,21%

Nicolas Lasgi (LFI) : 4.448 voix 8,70%

Monique Pinçon-Charlot (DVG) : 2.051 voix 4,01%

Cédric Nicolas (DVD) : 647 voix 1,27%

Frédérique Dumas (REM) : 23.201 voix 45,39% ballotage

Laurent Farcy-Briant (DIV) : 171 voix 0,33%

Tristan Achache (DIV) : 63 voix 0,12%

Georges Siffredi (LR) : 12.664 voix 24,77% ballotage

Denis Delrieu (EELV) : 2.437 voix 4,77%

Jérôme Yanez (DIV) : 361 voix 0,71%

Benjamin Lanier (PS) : 2.591 voix 5,07%



Résultats législatives 2017 : tous les scores, circonscription par circonscription