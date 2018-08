¿¿¿

PRIDE IS A PROTEST - NOT PERFUME PRODUCT PLACEMENT.

Lil reminder that there's still around 74 countries where it's illegal to be LGBTQ (to just EXIST), and about 10 countries with the death penalty for LGBTQ people.

Brit, sack your PR team, this is a SEVERE misstep. BYE. https://t.co/jxLksd6a7f