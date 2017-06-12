publié le 12/06/2017 à 11:07

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Ils sont pas moins de 7.877 candidats, dont un peu plus de 42% sont des femmes.





Le Premier ministre Edouard Philippe a tôt accompli son devoir électoral dans sa ville du Havre, via une machine électronique à voter. Emmanuel Macron doit en fin de matinée glisser son bulletin dans une urne au Touquet (Pas-de-Calais). L'ancien président François Hollande a lui voté dans son fief corrézien de Tulle (Corrèze), tel un citoyen ordinaire.

Comme pour la présidentielle, 50.000 policiers et gendarmes sont mobilisés pour sécuriser le scrutin. Un dispositif renforcé, sur fond de menace terroriste.



Dans le département de la Seine-Maritime, le secrétaire général du Front national Nicolas Bay a échoué à se qualifier pour le second tour. Seules 20 voix le séparent du maire PCF de Dieppe, Sébastien Jumel, arrivé deuxième.



Découvrez les résultats dans le département en Seine-Maritime (76), circonscription par circonscription :





1re circonscription :

Déville-lès-Rouen, Mont-Saint-Aignan, Rouen





Christophe Levasseur (DLF) : 411 voix 1,24%

Valérie Foissey (EXG) : 287 voix 0,87%

Claire Pradel (FN) : 2.667 voix 8,05%

Véronique Bérégovoy (EELV) : 2.118 voix 6,39%

Damien Adam (REM) : 11.471 voix 34,63% ballotage

Christophe Coret (DIV) : 546 voix 1,65%

Vincent Brousseau (DIV) : 202 voix 0,61%

Jean-François Bures (LR) : 5.302 voix 16,01%

Lionel Descamps (LFI) : 4.416 voix 13,33%

Mathias Girard (DIV) : 0 voix 0,00%

Valérie Fourneyron (PS) : 5.702 voix 17,22% ballotage



2e circonscription :

Amfreville-la-Mi-Voie, Argueil, Les Authieux-sur-le-Port-Saint-Ouen, Auzouville-sur-Ry, Avesnes-en-Bray, Beauvoir-en-Lyons, Belbeuf, Bézancourt, Bierville, Bihorel, Blainville-Crevon, Bonsecours, Bois-d'Ennebourg, Bois-Guilbert, Bois-Guillaume, Bois-Héroult, Bois-l'Evêque. Plus de villes ici.





Yves Soret (DVG) : 1.254 voix 2,50%

Christelle Torre (EXG) : 381 voix 0,76%

Jacques-Antoine Philippe (PS) : 3.564 voix 7,11%

Gilles Patitucci (FN) : 6.781 voix 13,53%

Françoise Guégot (LR) : 9.470 voix 18,89% ballotage

Florence Demiselle (PCF) : 707 voix 1,41%

Éric Lambert (DLF) : 896 voix 1,79%

Renaud Theron (ECO) : 385 voix 0,77%

Stéphane Lagnel (DIV) : 367 voix 0,73%

Annie Vidal (REM) : 20.058 40,01% ballotage

Alain Ninauve (LFI) : 5.546 voix 11,06%

Hélène Le Jeune (EXD) : 413 voix 0,82%

Matthieu Carpentier (DIV) : 309 voix 0,62%





3e circonscription :

Oissel, Le Petit-Quevilly, Rouen, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Sotteville-lès-Rouen.





Luce Pane (PS) : 4.573 voix 14,30%

Jemâa Saad-Bakouche (ECO) : 695 voix 2,17%

Pascal Le Manach (EXG) : 507 voix 1,59%

Rémi Candelier (EXG) : 112 voix 0,35%

Nicolas Huet De Barros (DVG) : 0 voix 0,00%

Nadine Jazé (DLF) : 397 voix 1,24%

Abdelkrim Marchani (DVG) : 1.225 voix 3,83%

Guillaume Pennelle (FN) : 4.901 voix 15,33%

Laurent Montaron (DIV) : 254 voix 0,79%

Hubert Wulfranc (PCF) : 8.656 voix 27,08% ballotage

Cyrille Grenot (REM) : 8.681 voix 27,16% ballotage

Evelyne Delbos (DIV) : 207 voix 0,65%

Jonas Haddad (LR) : 1.760 5,51%



4e circonscription :

La Bouille, Canteleu, Caudebec-lès-Elbeuf, Cléon, Elbeuf, Freneuse, Grand-Couronne, Le Grand-Quevilly, Hautot-sur-Seine, La Londe, Maromme, Moulineaux, Orival, Petit-Couronne, Sahurs, Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf, Saint-Pierre-de-Manneville, Saint-Pierre-lès-Elbeuf, Sotteville-sous-le-Val, Tourville-la-Rivière, Val-de-la-Haye.





Karim Errahmane (DIV) : 323 voix 0,79%

Guillaume Bachelay (PS) : 7.738 voix 18,95%

Léa Dufay (ECO) : 399 voix 0,98%

David Cormand (EELV) : 928 voix 2,27%

Sira Sylla (REM) : 10.587 voix 25,92% ballotage

Noël Dedji (ECO) : 0 voix 0,00%

Marie-Hélène Roux (LR) : 3.004 voix 7,36%

Frédéric Podguszer (EXG) : 548 voix 1,34%

Laura Thieblemont (LFI) : 5.576 voix 13,65%

Armelle Bouillé (DLF) : 328 voix 0,80%

Nicolas Goury (FN) : 7.860 voix 19,25% ballotage

Patrick Bellenger (EXD) : 328 voix 0,80%

Patrice Dupray (PCF) : 3.219 voix 7,88%





5e circonscription :

Anneville-Ambourville, Anquetierville, Bardouville, Barentin, Beautot, Berville-sur-Seine, Blacqueville, Bouville, Butot, Carville-la-Folletière, Rives-en-Seine, Croix-Mare, Duclair, Ecalles-Alix, Emanville, Epinay-sur-Duclair, La Frénaye, Fresquiennes, Saint-Martin-de-l'If, Goupillières, Grand-Camp, Gueutteville, Hénouville, Heurteauville, Le Houlme, Houppeville. Plus de villes ici.



Simon Sulkowski (EXG) : 559 voix 1,22%

Jean-Christophe Loutre (DIV) : 505 voix 1,10%

Bénédicte Le Moël (FN) : 8.647 voix 18,82%

Benoit Martin (DVG) : 119 voix 0,26%

Jean Delalandre (LR) : 9.702 voix 21,12% ballotage

Christophe Bouillon (PS) : 19.230 voix 41,86% ballotage

Christophe Manchon (EELV) : 1.774 voix 3,86%

Myriam Mulot (LFI) : 5.403 voix 11,76%



6e circonscription :

Ambrumesnil, Ancourt, Arques-la-Bataille, Aubéguimont, Aubermesnil-aux-Erables, Aubermesnil-Beaumais, Aumale, Auvilliers, Avesnes-en-Val, Bailleul-Neuville, Baillolet, Bailly-en-Rivière, Baromesnil, Bazinval, Beaubec-la-Rosière, Beaussault, Bellengreville, La Bellière, Blangy-sur-Bresle, Callengeville, Bouelles, Le Bourg-Dun, Bully, Bures-en-Bray, Campneuseville, Canehan, Le Caule-Sainte-Beuve, Clais, Colmesnil-Manneville, Compainville, Conteville, Criel-sur-Mer. Plus de villes ici.





Eric Moisan (EXG) : 676 voix 1,20%

David Grout (DIV) : 509 voix 0,90%

Michel Cordin (DVG) : 418 voix 0,74%

Marie Le Vern (PS) : 5.407 voix 9,56%

Philippe Dufour (REM) : 15.197 voix 26,87% ballotage

Nicolas Bay (FN) : 12.886 voix 22,78%

Sébastien Jumel (PCF) : 12.906 voix 22,82% ballotage

Blandine Lefebvre (UDI) : 8.558 voix 15,13%



7e circonscription :

Cauville-sur-Mer, Epouville, Fontaine-la-Mallet, Fontenay, Le Havre, Manéglise, Mannevillette, Montivilliers, Notre-Dame-du-Bec, Octeville-sur-Mer, Rolleville, Sainte-Adresse, Saint-Martin-du-Manoir.





Baptiste Clugéry (DIV) : 180 voix 0,45%

Abed Tlemcani (DIV) : 139 voix 0,35%

Antoine Siffert (PRG) : 6.971 voix 17,41% ballotage

Gérald Maniable (LFI) : 5.537 voix 13,83%

Christophe Duval (DIV) : 298 voix 0,74%

Nelly Courtois (EXD) : 198 voix 0,49%

Allain Guillemet (EXG) : 164 voix 0,41%

Agnès Firmin Le Bodo (LR) : 13.270 voix 33,14% ballotage

Catherine Beyl (DVG) : 201 voix 0,50%

Alexis Deck (EELV) : 1.600 voix 4,00%

Pascaline Wittkowski (DIV) : 449 voix 1,12%

Stéphanie Ferrand (FN) : 4.749 voix 11,86%

Matthieu Brasse (PS) : 2.861 voix 7,14%

Corinne Levillain (DLF) : 584 voix 1,46%

Baptiste Bauza (PCF) : 1.548 voix 3,87%

Hervé Drieu (DVD) : 802 voix 2,00%

Camille Denis (EXG) : 339 voix 0,85%

Jamela Akrour (DIV) : 158 voix 0,39%



8e circonscription :

Gonfreville-l'Orcher, Le Havre-II, Le Havre-III, Le Havre-IV, Le Havre-VIII, Le-Havre-IX.





Jean-Paul Lecoq (PCF) : 7.011 voix 25,83% ballotage

Olivier Lemercier (DIV) : 237 voix 0,87%

Joséphine Landormi (EELV) : 775 voix 2,86%

Catherine Troallic (PS) : 1.652 voix 6,09%

François Panchout (LFI) : 3.328 voix 12,26%

Marie-Claude Joly (EXD) : 190 voix 0,70%

Béatrice Delamotte (REM) : 6.107 voix 22,50% ballotage

Magali Cauchois (EXG) : 253 voix 0,93%

Damien Lenoir (FN) : 3.931 voix 14,48%

Sébastien Tasserie (LR) : 3.658 voix 13,48%



9e circonscription :

Alvimare, Ancretteville-sur-Mer, Angerville-Bailleul, Angerville-la-Martel, Angerville-l'Orcher, Anglesqueville-l'Esneval, Annouville-Vilmesnil, Auberville-la-Renault, Beaurepaire, Bec-de-Mortagne, Bénarville, Bénouville, Bernières, Beuzeville-la-Grenier, Beuzevillette, Bolbec, Bolleville, Bordeaux-Saint-Clair, Bornambusc. Plus de villes ici.





Didier Peralta (UDI) : 7.115 voix 14,76%

Geneviève Salvisberg (FN) : 8.336 voix 17,30% ballotage

Maeva Charbonnier (DIV) : 300 voix 0,62%

Thierry Lecerf (EELV) : 1.052 voix 2,18%

Estelle Grelier (PS) : 8.187 voix 16,99%

Odile Morvan (DVG) : 261 voix 0,54%

Rachid Chebli (LFI) : 5.454 voix 11,32%

Céline Brulin (PCF) : 2.019 voix 4,19%

Patrick Bucourt (DLF) : 1.076 voix 2,23%

Stéphanie Kerbarh (REM) : 13.855 voix 28,75% ballotage

Jean-Claude Garault (EXG) : 536 voix 1,11%



10e circonscription :

Allouville-Bellefosse, Amfreville-les-Champs, Anceaumeville, Ancourteville-sur-Héricourt, Ancretiéville-Saint-Victor, Angiens, Anglesqueville-la-Bras-Long, Val-de-Saâne, Anneville-sur-Scie, Anvéville, Ardouval, Auberville-la-Manuel, Auffay, Auppegard, Authieux-Ratiéville, Autigny, Autretot, Auzebosc, Auzouville-l'Esneval, Auzouville-sur-Saâne, Avremesnil, Bacqueville-en-Caux, Baons-le-Comte, Beaumont-le-Hareng, Beauval-en-Caux, Bellencombre, Belleville-en-Caux, Belmesnil, Bénesville, Bertheauville. Plus de villes ici.





Jean-Pierre Thevenot (PS) : 4.343 voix 7,73%

Anne Lecoq-Cherblanc (LFI) : 5.987 voix 10,66%

Xavier Batut (REM) : 19.219 voix 34,22% ballotage

Faraj Chemsi (DIV) : 515 voix 0,92%

Stacy Blondel (FN) : 11.028 19,64% ballotage

Claire Lapert (EXG) : 558 voix 0,99%

Charles D'anjou (LR) : 9.299 voix 16,56%

Brice Letacq (DIV) : 364 voix 0,65%

Isabelle Dujardin (PCF) : 1 393 voix 2,48%

Réjane Guirous (EXD) : 448 voix 0,80%

Annette Roussel (EELV) : 1.745 voix 3,11%

Frédéric Mazier (DLF) : 1.265 2,25%