Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Meurthe-et-Moselle
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de la Meurthe-et-Moselle.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 47 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Meurthe-et-Moselle (54), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Christiane Nimsgern (EXG) : 217 voix 0,55%
Carole Grandjean (REM) : 13.593 voix 34,50% ballotage
Nordine Jouira (LFI) : 4.162 voix 10,56%
Dominique Michel (DIV) : 404 voix 1,03%
François-Marie L'huillier (DLF) : 571 voix 1,45%
Eric Dammame (ECO) : 856 voix 2,17%
Chaynesse Khirouni (PS) : 5.704 voix 14,48% ballotage
Maxime Logerot (DIV) : 205 voix 0,52%
Mostafa Fourar (UDI) : 3.065 voix 7,78%
Barbara Hoffmann (FN) : 3.602 voix 9,14%
Marie-Christine Bastien (PCF) : 586 voix 1,49%
Pierre-Nicolas Nups (EXD) : 304 voix 0,77%
Eric Pensalfini (DVD) : 5.610 voix 14,24%
Eric Tollenaere (DVG) : 128 voix 0,32%
Virginie Wawrzyniak (ECO) : 397 voix 1,01%
2ème circonscription
Lionel Chambrot (ECO) : 416 voix 1,19%
Monique Etchevest (DIV) : 195 voix 0,56%
Grégoire Eury (FN) : 3.268 voix 9,37%
Danièle Vatrey (ECO) : 677 voix 1,94%
Nassima Faïq (LFI) : 3.508 voix 10,06%
Laurent Garcia (MoDem) : 14.871 voix 42,66% ballotage
Hervé Feron (PS) : 4.881 voix 14,00%
Patricia Schlater (DLF) : 398 voix 1,14%
Jacques Lacreuse (EXG) : 184 voix 0,53%
Julien Gniadek (DIV) : 0 voix 0,00%
Valérie Debord (LR) : 5.839 voix 16,75% ballotage
Bora Yilmaz (PCF) : 624 voix 1,79%
3ème circonscription
Pierre Lux (EXG) : 138 voix 0,44%
Didier Suardi (DVD) : 127 voix 0,40%
Arnaud Le Nenan (DVD) : 699 voix 2,23%
Annick Jolivet (EXG) : 260 voix 0,83%
Celine Dolcemascolo (FN) : 4.541 voix 14,46%
Christian Eckert (PS) : 2.981 voix 9,49%
Christiane Vautrin (DLF) : 411 voix 1,31%
Cécile Girardet (DIV) : 242 voix 0,77%
Mathieu Servagi (LR) : 2.917 voix 9,29%
Sonia Sadoune (DVD) : 474 voix 1,51%
Mikael Agopiantz (EELV) : 740 voix 2,36%
Patrice Zolfo (LFI) : 4.997 voix 15,91% ballotage
Jean-Marc Leon (PCF) : 2.569 voix 8,18%
Walter Di Luigi (DIV) : 187 voix 0,60%
Xavier Paluszkiewicz (REM) : 10.123 voix 32,23% ballotage
4ème circonscription
Dominique Bilde (FN) : 9.514 voix 20,31%
Eric Parthuisot (DIV) : 247 voix 0,53%
Philippe Buzzi (REM) : 14.645 voix 31,27% ballotage
Michel Claire (DIV) : 346 voix 0,74%
Thibault Bazin (LR) : 11.532 voix 24,62% ballotage
Vincent Guenaire-Doazan (LFI) : 5.189 voix 11,08%
Geneviève Heilliette (EXG) : 468 voix 1,00%
Bernard Buzelin (PRG) : 396 voix 0,85%
Vincent Jouanneau-Courville (EXD) : 467 voix 1,00%
Fabien Niezgoda (ECO) : 663 voix 1,42%
Marie-Neige Houchard (EELV) : 2.458 voix 5,25%
Michel Noisette (DLF) : 913 voix 1,95%
5ème circonscription
Marion Buchet (REM) : 10.548 voix 27,01% ballotage
Gérard Neis (EXG) : 239 voix 0,61%
Philippe Morenvillier (LR) : 4.105 voix 10,51%
Kévin Husson (DIV) : 74 voix 0,19%
Billy Winkens (FN) : 7.224 voix 18,50%
Gilbert Canteri (DLF) : 741 voix 1,90%
Lauranne Witt (PCF) : 411 voix 1,05%
Christiane Gelly (DIV) : 207 voix 0,53%
Patrick Baranger (EELV) : 812 voix 2,08%
Jean-Philippe Roy-Moreau (EXD) : 424 voix 1,09%
Dominique Potier (PS) : 11.135 voix 28,52% ballotage
Rodolphe Bauer (LFI) : 3.127 voix 8,01%
6ème circonscription
Laurence Quéré (DVD) : 6 voix 0,02%
Dominique Barbin (EXG) : 352 voix 0,96%
Lise Roseleur (LR) : 4.553 voix 12,47%
Hélène Rossinot (DIV) : 5.474 voix 14,99%
Cedric Marsolle (FN) : 7.261 voix 19,89% ballotage
Julien Vaillant (PS) : 3.864 voix 10,58%
Rachel Thomas (DVG) : 4.648 voix 12,73%
Stéphane Leonardi (EELV) : 877 voix 2,40%
Joé Labat (ECO) : 191 voix 0,52%
Eric Monnini (PCF) : 1.510 voix 4,14%
Caroline Fiat (LFI) : 5.806 voix 15,90% ballotage
Christian Seckinger (DIV) : 246 voix 0,67%
Frédéric Thomas (ECO) : 212 voix 0,58%
Jean Dubessy (EXG) : 135 voix 0,37%
Dorian Manzoli (DLF) : 698 voix 1,91%
Séverine Fontan (ECO) : 680 voix 1,86%
- Législatives 2017 : les 3 enseignements à tirer du vote des Français de l'étranger
- Législatives 2017 : Tony Parker a-t-il soutenu Najat Vallaud-Belkacem ?
- Législatives 2017 : retrouvez la liste des candidats dans votre circonscription
- VIDÉOS - Résultats législatives 2017 : 4 questions pour décrypter le scrutin