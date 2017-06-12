Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
3 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de la Meurthe-et-Moselle.

Le dépouillement d'une urne (illustration)
Le dépouillement d'une urne (illustration) Crédit : AFP / Pascal Pavani
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 47 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Meurthe-et-Moselle (54), circonscription par circonscription :

1ère circonscription

Christiane Nimsgern (EXG) : 217 voix 0,55% 
Carole Grandjean (REM) : 13.593 voix 34,50% ballotage 
Nordine Jouira (LFI) : 4.162 voix  10,56% 
Dominique Michel (DIV) : 404 voix   1,03% 
François-Marie L'huillier (DLF) : 571 voix   1,45% 
Eric Dammame (ECO) : 856 voix   2,17% 
Chaynesse Khirouni (PS) : 5.704 voix  14,48% ballotage
Maxime Logerot (DIV) : 205 voix   0,52% 
Mostafa Fourar (UDI) : 3.065 voix  7,78% 
Barbara Hoffmann (FN) : 3.602 voix   9,14% 
Marie-Christine Bastien (PCF) : 586 voix   1,49% 
Pierre-Nicolas Nups (EXD) : 304 voix   0,77% 
Eric Pensalfini (DVD) : 5.610 voix  14,24% 
Eric Tollenaere (DVG) : 128 voix   0,32% 
Virginie Wawrzyniak (ECO) : 397 voix  1,01% 


2ème circonscription

Lionel Chambrot (ECO) : 416 voix   1,19% 
Monique Etchevest (DIV) : 195 voix   0,56% 
Grégoire Eury (FN) : 3.268 voix   9,37% 
Danièle Vatrey (ECO) : 677 voix   1,94% 
Nassima Faïq (LFI) : 3.508 voix  10,06% 
Laurent Garcia (MoDem) : 14.871 voix  42,66% ballotage
Hervé Feron (PS) : 4.881 voix  14,00% 
Patricia Schlater (DLF) : 398 voix   1,14% 
Jacques Lacreuse (EXG) : 184 voix   0,53% 
Julien Gniadek (DIV) : 0 voix  0,00% 
Valérie Debord (LR) : 5.839 voix  16,75% ballotage
Bora Yilmaz (PCF) : 624 voix   1,79% 


3ème circonscription

Pierre Lux (EXG) : 138 voix   0,44% 
Didier Suardi (DVD) : 127 voix   0,40% 
Arnaud Le Nenan (DVD) : 699 voix   2,23% 
Annick Jolivet (EXG) : 260 voix   0,83% 
Celine Dolcemascolo (FN) : 4.541 voix  14,46% 
Christian Eckert (PS) : 2.981 voix   9,49% 
Christiane Vautrin (DLF) : 411 voix   1,31% 
Cécile Girardet (DIV) : 242 voix   0,77% 
Mathieu Servagi (LR) : 2.917 voix   9,29% 
Sonia Sadoune (DVD) : 474 voix  1,51% 
Mikael Agopiantz (EELV) : 740 voix   2,36% 
Patrice Zolfo (LFI) : 4.997 voix  15,91% ballotage
Jean-Marc Leon (PCF) : 2.569 voix   8,18% 
Walter Di Luigi (DIV) : 187 voix   0,60% 
Xavier Paluszkiewicz (REM) : 10.123 voix 32,23% ballotage


4ème circonscription

Dominique Bilde (FN) : 9.514 voix  20,31% 
Eric Parthuisot (DIV) : 247 voix   0,53% 
Philippe Buzzi (REM) : 14.645 voix   31,27% ballotage
Michel Claire (DIV) : 346 voix    0,74% 
Thibault Bazin (LR) : 11.532 voix   24,62% ballotage
Vincent Guenaire-Doazan (LFI) : 5.189 voix   11,08% 
Geneviève Heilliette (EXG) : 468 voix    1,00% 
Bernard Buzelin (PRG) : 396 voix    0,85% 
Vincent Jouanneau-Courville (EXD) : 467 voix    1,00% 
Fabien Niezgoda (ECO) : 663 voix    1,42% 
Marie-Neige Houchard (EELV) : 2.458 voix    5,25% 
Michel Noisette (DLF) : 913 voix    1,95% 


5ème circonscription

Marion Buchet (REM) : 10.548 voix  27,01% ballotage
Gérard Neis (EXG)  : 239 voix   0,61% 
Philippe Morenvillier (LR) : 4.105 voix  10,51% 
Kévin Husson (DIV) : 74 voix   0,19% 
Billy Winkens (FN) : 7.224 voix  18,50% 
Gilbert Canteri (DLF) : 741 voix   1,90% 
Lauranne Witt (PCF) : 411 voix   1,05% 
Christiane Gelly (DIV) : 207 voix   0,53% 
Patrick Baranger (EELV) : 812 voix   2,08% 
Jean-Philippe Roy-Moreau (EXD) : 424 voix   1,09% 
Dominique Potier (PS) : 11.135 voix  28,52% ballotage
Rodolphe Bauer (LFI) : 3.127 voix   8,01% 


6ème circonscription

Laurence Quéré (DVD) : 6 voix   0,02% 
Dominique Barbin (EXG) : 352 voix   0,96% 
Lise Roseleur (LR) : 4.553 voix   12,47% 
Hélène Rossinot (DIV) : 5.474 voix  14,99% 
Cedric Marsolle (FN) : 7.261 voix 19,89% ballotage
Julien Vaillant (PS) : 3.864 voix  10,58% 
Rachel Thomas (DVG) : 4.648 voix  12,73% 
Stéphane Leonardi (EELV) : 877 voix   2,40% 
Joé Labat (ECO) : 191 voix   0,52% 
Eric Monnini (PCF)  : 1.510 voix   4,14% 
Caroline Fiat (LFI) : 5.806 voix  15,90% ballotage
Christian Seckinger (DIV) : 246 voix   0,67% 
Frédéric Thomas (ECO) : 212 voix   0,58% 
Jean Dubessy (EXG) : 135 voix   0,37% 
Dorian Manzoli (DLF) : 698 voix   1,91% 
Séverine Fontan (ECO) : 680 voix   1,86% 

Législatives 2017
