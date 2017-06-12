publié le 12/06/2017 à 06:11

À peine un mois après le second tour de l'élection présidentielle, 47 millions d'électeurs ont de nouveau été appelés aux urnes pour le premier tour des élections législatives, ce dimanche 11 juin, afin de désigner les 577 députés qui les représenteront à l'Assemblée nationale. Parmi les 7.877 candidats, 42% sont des femmes.



C'est dans le département du Pas-de-Calais que Marine Le Pen tente pour la troisième fois de décrocher un siège au Palais Bourbon, après deux échecs consécutifs en 2007 et 2012. La finaliste de l'élection présidentielle s'est présentée dans la 11ème circonscription du département, et arrive en tête avec 46,02% des voix. Le second tour la verra confrontée à Anne Roquet (REM), qualifiée pour le second tour avec 7.141 des voix, soit 16,43% des suffrages.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Pas-de-Calais (62), circonscription par circonscription :



1ère circonscription

Mickaël Decottignies (DVD) : 245 voix, 0,45%

Jean-Jacques Cottel (PS) : 8.415 voix, 15,48%

Arnaud Cugier (DLF) : 891 voix, 1,64%

Maryse Massart (PCF) : 429 voix, 0,79%

Sylvie Joniaux (EELV) : 1.179 voix, 2,17%

Michel Petit (LR) : 8.676 voix, 15,96%

Jérémy Lautour (EXG) : 193 voix, 0,36%

Bruno Duvergé (MoDem) : 15.037 voix, 27,66% (ballottage)

Jean-Marie Monka Octave (DVG) : 189 voix, 0,35%

Carine Brabant (DIV) : 313 voix, 0,58%

Agnes Caudron (FN) : 12.710 voix, 23,38% (ballottage)

Gabriel Bertein (LFI) : 5.415 voix, 9,96%

Jean-Marc Maurice (EXD) : 313 voix, 0,58%

Jean-Paul Wallard (EXG) : 358 voix, 0,66%



2ème circonscription :

Ameline Clinckemaillie (DIV) : 338 voix, 0,78%

Alban Heusèle (FN) : 7.718 voix, 17,77% (ballottage)

Véronique Loir (DLF) : 880 voix, 2,03%

Caroline Delplace (LFI) : 5.531 voix, 12,73%

Alexandre Malfait (UDI) : 6.937 voix, 15,97%

Michèle Dessenne (DVG) : 51 voix, 0,12%

Antoine Detourne (PS) : 2.880 voix, 6,63%

Abmajid Belhadj (EXG) : 307 voix, 0,71%

Leïla Dutailly (PCF) : 548 voix, 1,26%

Audric Alexandre (DVG) : 260 voix, 0,60%

Benjamin Charlier (DIV) : 44 voix, 0,10%

Jacqueline Maquet (REM) : 15.889 voix, 36,58% (ballottage)

Laure Olivier (EELV) : 2.051 voix, 4,72%



3ème circonscription :

Michel Darras (EXG) : 696 voix, 1,88%

José Evrard (FN) : 11.707 voix, 31,69% (ballottage)

Jamel Oufqir (EELV) : 1.275 voix, 3,45%

Brigitte Levat (ECO) : 259 voix, 0,70%

Sabine Banach-Finez (LR) : 1.752 voix, 4,74%

Caroline Marie (DIV) : 395 voix, 1,07%

Patrick Debruyne (MoDem) : 6.276 voix, 16,99% (ballottage)

Frédérique Masson (PS) : 3.310 voix, 8,96%

Jean-Marc Tellier (PCF) : 6.055 voix, 16,39%

Hugues Sion (EXD) : 903 voix, 2,44%

Jean-Luc Flahaut (DVG) : 140 voix, 0,38%

Djordje Kuzmanovic (LFI) : 4.172 voix, 11,29%



4ème circonscription :

Stéphane Sieczkowski-Samier (DVD) : 1.397 voix, 2,86%

Gwendoline Joos (DIV) : 223 voix, 0,46%

Patrick Macquet (EXG) : 340 voix, 0,70%

Anaïs Alliot (LFI) : 3.662 voix, 7,51%

Martine Minne (EELV) : 678 voix, 1,39%

Thibaut Guilluy (REM) : 17.158 voix, 35,18% (ballottage)

Estelle Gacquiere (EXG) : 132 voix, 0,27%

Blandine Drain (PS) : 2.954 voix, 6,06%

Benoît Dolle (FN) : 7.098 voix, 14,55%

Daniel Fasquelle (LR) : 15.125 voix, 31,01% (ballottage)



5ème circonscription :

Philippe Morbidelli (DVG) : 265 voix, 0,64%

Cindy Pacques (EELV) : 1.418 voix, 3,41%

Antoine Golliot (FN) : 8.789 voix, 21,13% (ballottage)

Mireille Hingrez-Cereda (PS) : 4.400 voix, 10,58%

Vincent Magniez (EXG) : 536 voix, 1,29%

Lilia Ounas (DIV) : 166 voix, 0,40%

Jacques Lannoy (DVD) : 881 voix, 2,12%

Alain Berthault (LFI) : 5.776 voix, 13,88%

Malika Hamiani (ECO) : 205 voix, 0,49%

Fabienne Chochois (LR) : 4.176 voix, 10,04%

Jean-Pierre Pont (REM) : 13.145 voix, 31,60% (ballottage)

David Gobe (PCF) : 1.446 voix, 3,48%

Hervé Krych (DIV) : 398 voix, 0,96%



6ème circonscription :

Claudine Blauwart (DLF) : 1.109 voix, 2,31%

Florence Denimal (DIV) : 281 voix, 0,58%

Brigitte Bourguignon (REM) : 20.173 voix, 41,95% (ballottage)

Jean-Michel Taccoen (LR) : 7.672 voix, 15,95%

Patricia Duvieubourg (PCF) : 1.016 voix, 2,11%

Nadine Demarey (LFI) : 5.311 voix, 11,04%

Marie-Christine Bourgeois (FN) : 10.904 voix, 22,67% (ballottage)

Charlotte Talpaert (EELV) : 1.095 voix, 2,28%

Valérie Legrand (EXG) : 530 voix, 1,10%



7ème cironscription :

Anne-Sophie Ligniert (LFI) : 4.742 voix, 11,53%

Marie-Jeanne Vincent (EXD) : 141 voix, 0,34%

Janick Charlet (DIV) : 150 voix, 0,36%

Isabelle Fatoux (EXG) : 116 voix, 0,28%

Sébastien Lecoustre (DLF) : 510 voix, 1,24%

Françoise Millot (EXG) : 282 voix, 0,69%

Philippe Olivier (FN) : 10.033 voix, 24,40% (ballottage)

Francis Gest (EELV) : 922 voix, 2,24%

Pierre-Henri Dumont (LR) : 8.907 voix, 21,67% (ballottage)

Jacky Hénin (PCF) : 1.744 voix, 4,24%

Dominique Piedfort (MoDem) : 8.354 voix, 20,32%

Yann Capet (PS) : 5.211 voix, 12,68%



8ème circonscription :

Casimir Letellier (LFI) : 5.333 voix, 11,43%

Marie Van Lierde (DIV) : 277 voix, 0,59%

Jason Lamiaux (DVD) : 586 voix, 1,26%

Laure Bourel (EXG) : 98 voix, 1,07%

Muriel Volle (UDI) : 3.657 voix, 7,83%

Karine Haverlant (FN) : 10.055 voix, 21,54% (ballottage)

Philippe Rigaud (ECO) : 405 voix, 0,87%

René Hocq (PCF) : 2.393 voix, 5,13%

Bertrand Petit (PS) : 10.022 voix, 21,47%

Benoit Potterie (REM) : 12.594 voix, 26,98% (ballottage)

Florian Quèze (EELV) : 856 voix, 1,83%



9ème circonscription :

Marguerite Deprez-Audebert (MoDem) : 10.903 voix, 28,08% (ballottage)

Bruno Westrelin (PCF) : 1.217 voix, 3,13%

Stéphane Saint-André (PRG) : 4.623 voix, 11,90%

Alain Delannoy (DVG) : 1.552 voix, 4,00%

Abdellah Baïk (ECO) : 200 voix, 0,52%

Pierre-Emmanuel Gibson (LR) : 4.912 voix, 12,65%

Sebastien Hochart (DLF) : 759 voix, 1,95%

Marie-Andrée Queste (EELV) : 1.042 voix, 2,68%

Matthieu Beaufrome (DIV) : 177 voix, 0,46%

Anne-Marie Deflandre (EXG) : 350 voix, 0,90%

Jacques Delaire (FN) : 8.325 voix, 21,44% (ballottage)

Julien Guaquier (DIV) : 213 voix, voix, 0,55%

Bruno Dubout (LFI) : 4.561 voix, 11,74%



10ème circonscription :

Davy Carincotte (DVD) : 659 voix, 1,63%

Lisette Sudic (EELV) : 936 voix, 2,31%

Marie-Danièle Duquenne (EXG) : 591 voix, 1,46%

Laurence Deschanel (REM) : 8.309 voix, 20,52% (ballottage)

Gauthier Jankowski (LFI) : 5.192 voix, 12,82%

Nesredine Ramdani (LR) : 2.133 voix, 5,27%

Cédric Courtecuisse (DVG) : 49 voix, 0,12%

Bernard Cailliau (PS) : 7.260 17,93%

Ludovic Pajot (FN) : 12.676 voix, 31,30% (ballottage)

Ludovic Guyot (PCF) : 1.998 voix, 4,93%

Richard Markiewicz (DVG) : 436 voix, 1,08%

Alizée Dopierala (DIV) : 257 voix, 0,63%



11ème circonscription :

Alexandrine Pintus (LR) : 1.818 voix, 4,18%

Aude Lesage (DIV) : 215 voix, 0,49%

Anne Roquet (REM) : 7.141 voix, 16,43% (ballottage)

Marine Le Pen (FN) : 19.997 voix, 46,02% (ballottage)

Marine Tondelier (EELV) : 1.542 voix, 3,55%

Flore Lataste (EXG) : 475 voix, 1,09%

Betty Leclercq (DLF) : 346 voix, 0,80%

Vincent Caflers (EXD) : 166 voix, 0,38%

Rachid Ferahtia (ECO) : 456 voix, 1,05%

Philippe Kemel (PS) : 4.705 voix, 10,83%

Hervé Poly (PCF) : 2.172 voix, 5,00%

Jacques Nikonoff (DVG) : 85 voix, 0,20%

Jean-Pierre Carpentier (LFI) : 4.334 voix, 9,97%



12ème circonscription :

Frédéric Lamand (DVD) : 443 voix, 1,04%

Daniel Ludwikowski (EELV) : 992 voix, 2,33%

Coralie Rembert (REM) : 8.863 voix, 20,84% (ballottage)

Christian Champire (PCF) : 1.774 voix, 4,17%

Régis Scheenaerts (EXG) : 616 voix, 1,45%

Henri Condette (DIV) : 197 voix, 0,46%

Christiane Bouriez (ECO) : 215 voix, 0,51%

Caroline Meloni (LR) : 1.781 voix, 4,19%

Laurent Duporge (PS) : 6.829 voix,16,05%

Grégory Frackowiak (LFI) : 5.120 voix, 12,04%

Alexandre Ruiz (DVG) : 68 voix, 0,16%

Jean-Michel Andreau (DLF) : 525 voix, 1,23%

Bruno Bilde (FN) : 15.115 voix, 35,53% (ballottage)