4 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Ille-et-Vilaine

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de l'Ille-et-Vilaine.

8 - Rennes : la Place de la République
8 - Rennes : la Place de la République Crédit : Wikimédia
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département de l'Ille-et-Vilaine (35), circonscription par circonscription :

1ère circonscription

Mostapha Laabid (REM) : 16.584 voix  34,70% ballotage
Luc Melot (ECO) : 550 voix   1,15% 
Patrick Bergogné (LFI) : 6.207 voix  12,99% 
Marie-Anne Chapdelaine (PS) : 6.854 voix  14,34% 
Michel Demolder (PCF) : 771 voix   1,61% 
Didier Chapellon (EELV) : 2.752 voix   5,76% 
Grégoire Le Blond (UDI) : 7.494 voix  15,68% ballotage
Charlotte Marchandise (DIV) : 1.059 voix   2,22% 
Valérie Hamon (EXG) : 312 voix   0,65% 
Erdogan Aktas (DIV) : 55 voix   0,12% 
Denis Vernier (DVD) : 616 voix   1,29% 
Delphine Ruaux (REG) : 352 voix   0,74% 
Adeline Chantoiseau (DIV) : 393 voix   0,82% 
Sébastien Girard (ECO) : 241 voix   0,50% 
Pierre-François Bazin (ECO) : 225 voix   0,47% 
Emeric Salmon (FN) : 2.892 voix   6,05% 
Philippe Salmon (DVG) : 435 voix   0,91% 


2ème circonscription

Julien Masson (FN) : 2.658 voix  5,00% 
Denis Lemercier (DIV) : 293 voix    0,55% 
Florence Defrance (EXG) : 301 voix   0,57% 
Laëtitia Claudic (DVD) : 11 voix   0,02% 
Jeanne Richomme (ECO) : 347 voix   0,65% 
Christophe Rouyer (DVD) : 816 voix   1,53% 
Bertrand Plouvier (LR) : 6.461 voix  12,14% ballotage
Guillaume Monrocq (DIV) : 421 voix   0,79% 
Daniel Cueff (REG) : 627 voix   1,18% 
Lucile Koch (EELV) : 2.882 voix   5,42% 
Louis Fricker (LFI) : 6.183 voix  11,62% 
Evelyne Forcioli (PCF) : 686 voix   1,29% 
Laurence Maillart-Méhaignerie (MoDem) : 24.727 voix  46,48% ballotage
Yann Reminiac (ECO) : 305 voix   0,57% 
Gaëlle Andro (PS) : 6.173 voix  11,60% 
Yves Picard (DIV) : 311 voix   0,58% 
Guillaume Hardy (DIV) : 0 voix  0,00% 


3ème circonscription

Justine Dieulafait (FN) : 4.605 voix  10,20% 
Sophie Planté (EXG) : 331 voix   0,73% 
Benoît Guillet (EXG) : 408 voix   0,90% 
Virginie Abautret (LFI) : 6.102 voix  13,51% 
Mathieu Guihard (ECO) : 467 voix   1,03% 
Gaëlle Rougier (EELV) : 2.823 voix   6,25% 
Aloyse Jamin (DVD) : 4 voix   0,01% 
Dylan Epinat (REG) : 534 voix   1,18% 
Yannick Nadesan (PCF) : 1.604 voix   3,55% 
François Andre (PS) : 21.128 voix  46,78% ballotage
Luc Toupense (DIV) : 325 voix   0,72% 
Mélina Parmentier (LR) : 6.832 voix  15,13% ballotage


4ème circonscription

Nelly Rosais (DLF) : 700 voix   1,51% 
Christian Lechevalier (FN) : 5.049 voix  10,92% 
Elisabeth Drouin (EXD) : 238 voix   0,51% 
Gaël Le Bohec (REM) : 19.421 voix  42,02% ballotage
Franck Pichot (PS) : 5.646 voix  12,22% 
Maud Callac (DIV) : 278 voix   0,60% 
Philippe Bonnin (DVG) : 932 voix   2,02% 
Jocelyne Devriendt (ECO) : 506 voix   1,09% 
Marc Martin (LFI) : 6.314 voix  13,66% ballotage
Sarah Trichet-Allaire (EELV) : 1.869 voix   4,04% 
Jean-Marc Carreau (LR) : 4.847 voix  10,49% 
Sandra Chirazi (EXG) : 420 voix   0,91% 


5ème circonscription

Jean-Pierre Charrier (DLF) : 624 voix   1,11% 
Marie De Blic (DVD) : 310 voix   0,55% 
Isabelle Le Callennec (LR) : 16.667 voix  29,68% ballotage
Laurence Prin (FN) : 3.637 voix   6,48% 
Gilles Marzin (ECO) : 362 voix   0,64% 
Bernard Martin (EELV) : 2.008 voix   3,58% 
Mickaël Hugonnet (LFI) : 5.676 voix  10,11% 
Stéphane Lenfant (PS) : 3.063 voix   5,45% 
Alice Mole (DIV) : 202 voix   0,36% 
Christine Cloarec (REM) : 22.799 voix  40,59% ballotage
Sabine Comes (REG) : 320 voix   0,57% 
Françoise Hamard (EXG) : 497 voix   0,88%


6ème circonscription

Nolwenn Vahé (REM) : 15.305 voix  32,70% ballotage
Sylvie Galode (ECO) : 587 voix   1,25% 
Elisabeth De Brye (DVD) : 317 voix   0,68% 
Marie-Elyse Dugué (REG) : 392 voix   0,84% 
Hélène Mocquard (LFI) : 4.701 voix 10,04% 
Janek Decoopman (DIV) : 243 voix   0,52% 
Benoit Montabone (PCF) : 3.525 voix   7,53% 
Régis Douard (EXG) : 388 voix  0,83% 
Gilles Pennelle (FN) : 5.303 voix  11,33% 
Thierry Benoit (UDI) : 16.048  34,28% ballotage
Marie-Pierre Vedrenne (DIV) : 0 voix   0,00% 


7ème circonscription

Gwénola Bouriel (ECO) : 447 voix   0,83% 
Gilles Lurton (LR) : 18 641 voix  34,81% ballotage
Raoul Kuczyk (DIV) : 93 voix    0,17% 
Eliane Leclercq (REG) : 394 voix   0,74% 
Geneviève Drouard (ECO) : 311 voix   0,58% 
Jean-Michel Groisier (EXG) : 212 voix   0,40% 
Adel Malik-Monrocq (DIV) : 715 voix   1,34% 
Solenn Hallou (PCF) : 4.044 voix   7,55% 
Guillaume Bétend (DIV) : 243 voix   0,45% 
Edouard Descottes (EXG) : 398 voix   0,74% 
Brieuc Quil (DVD) : 491 voix   0,92% 
Nicolas Chevallier (LFI) : 3.672 voix   6,86% 
Philippe Miailhes (FN) : 4.286 voix   8,00% 
Valérie Fribolle (REM) : 19.605 voix  36,61% ballotage


8ème circonscription


Fabrice Lucas (EXG) : 239 voix   0,52% 
Iris Bisson (DIV) : 342 voix   0,74% 
Matthieu Theurier (EELV) : 3.364 voix   7,25% 
Françoise Guillerme (FN) : 1.770 voix  3,82% 
Thomas Vetel (ECO) : 424 voix   0,91% 
Sébastien Pirou (DLF) : 385 voix   0,83% 
Tugdual Radiguet (ECO) : 167 voix   0,36% 
Florian Bachelier (REM) : 18.990 voix  40,94% ballotage
Pierre Priet (EXG) : 74 voix   0,16% 
Amélie Dhalluin (LR) : 5.258 voix  11,33% 
Mistral Oz (DIV) : 447 voix   0,96% 
Manon Boucand (ECO) : 197 voix   0,42% 
Emmanuel Couet (PS) : 6.150 voix  13,26% 
Claire Payen (PCF) : 627 voix   1,35% 
Xavier Debroise (DVG) : 348 voix   0,75% 
Enora Le Pape (LFI) : 6.561 voix  14,14% ballotage
Anne Nadler (DVD) : 304 voix   0,66% 
Gwenvael Jequel (REG) : 324 voix   0,70% 
Solenn Cochet (DIV) : 245 voix   0,53% 
Hervé Lejoux (DIV) : 172 voix   0,37% 

Législatives 2017 Ille-et-Vilaine
