Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Ille-et-Vilaine
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de l'Ille-et-Vilaine.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de l'Ille-et-Vilaine (35), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Mostapha Laabid (REM) : 16.584 voix 34,70% ballotage
Luc Melot (ECO) : 550 voix 1,15%
Patrick Bergogné (LFI) : 6.207 voix 12,99%
Marie-Anne Chapdelaine (PS) : 6.854 voix 14,34%
Michel Demolder (PCF) : 771 voix 1,61%
Didier Chapellon (EELV) : 2.752 voix 5,76%
Grégoire Le Blond (UDI) : 7.494 voix 15,68% ballotage
Charlotte Marchandise (DIV) : 1.059 voix 2,22%
Valérie Hamon (EXG) : 312 voix 0,65%
Erdogan Aktas (DIV) : 55 voix 0,12%
Denis Vernier (DVD) : 616 voix 1,29%
Delphine Ruaux (REG) : 352 voix 0,74%
Adeline Chantoiseau (DIV) : 393 voix 0,82%
Sébastien Girard (ECO) : 241 voix 0,50%
Pierre-François Bazin (ECO) : 225 voix 0,47%
Emeric Salmon (FN) : 2.892 voix 6,05%
Philippe Salmon (DVG) : 435 voix 0,91%
2ème circonscription
Julien Masson (FN) : 2.658 voix 5,00%
Denis Lemercier (DIV) : 293 voix 0,55%
Florence Defrance (EXG) : 301 voix 0,57%
Laëtitia Claudic (DVD) : 11 voix 0,02%
Jeanne Richomme (ECO) : 347 voix 0,65%
Christophe Rouyer (DVD) : 816 voix 1,53%
Bertrand Plouvier (LR) : 6.461 voix 12,14% ballotage
Guillaume Monrocq (DIV) : 421 voix 0,79%
Daniel Cueff (REG) : 627 voix 1,18%
Lucile Koch (EELV) : 2.882 voix 5,42%
Louis Fricker (LFI) : 6.183 voix 11,62%
Evelyne Forcioli (PCF) : 686 voix 1,29%
Laurence Maillart-Méhaignerie (MoDem) : 24.727 voix 46,48% ballotage
Yann Reminiac (ECO) : 305 voix 0,57%
Gaëlle Andro (PS) : 6.173 voix 11,60%
Yves Picard (DIV) : 311 voix 0,58%
Guillaume Hardy (DIV) : 0 voix 0,00%
3ème circonscription
Justine Dieulafait (FN) : 4.605 voix 10,20%
Sophie Planté (EXG) : 331 voix 0,73%
Benoît Guillet (EXG) : 408 voix 0,90%
Virginie Abautret (LFI) : 6.102 voix 13,51%
Mathieu Guihard (ECO) : 467 voix 1,03%
Gaëlle Rougier (EELV) : 2.823 voix 6,25%
Aloyse Jamin (DVD) : 4 voix 0,01%
Dylan Epinat (REG) : 534 voix 1,18%
Yannick Nadesan (PCF) : 1.604 voix 3,55%
François Andre (PS) : 21.128 voix 46,78% ballotage
Luc Toupense (DIV) : 325 voix 0,72%
Mélina Parmentier (LR) : 6.832 voix 15,13% ballotage
4ème circonscription
Nelly Rosais (DLF) : 700 voix 1,51%
Christian Lechevalier (FN) : 5.049 voix 10,92%
Elisabeth Drouin (EXD) : 238 voix 0,51%
Gaël Le Bohec (REM) : 19.421 voix 42,02% ballotage
Franck Pichot (PS) : 5.646 voix 12,22%
Maud Callac (DIV) : 278 voix 0,60%
Philippe Bonnin (DVG) : 932 voix 2,02%
Jocelyne Devriendt (ECO) : 506 voix 1,09%
Marc Martin (LFI) : 6.314 voix 13,66% ballotage
Sarah Trichet-Allaire (EELV) : 1.869 voix 4,04%
Jean-Marc Carreau (LR) : 4.847 voix 10,49%
Sandra Chirazi (EXG) : 420 voix 0,91%
5ème circonscription
Jean-Pierre Charrier (DLF) : 624 voix 1,11%
Marie De Blic (DVD) : 310 voix 0,55%
Isabelle Le Callennec (LR) : 16.667 voix 29,68% ballotage
Laurence Prin (FN) : 3.637 voix 6,48%
Gilles Marzin (ECO) : 362 voix 0,64%
Bernard Martin (EELV) : 2.008 voix 3,58%
Mickaël Hugonnet (LFI) : 5.676 voix 10,11%
Stéphane Lenfant (PS) : 3.063 voix 5,45%
Alice Mole (DIV) : 202 voix 0,36%
Christine Cloarec (REM) : 22.799 voix 40,59% ballotage
Sabine Comes (REG) : 320 voix 0,57%
Françoise Hamard (EXG) : 497 voix 0,88%
6ème circonscription
Nolwenn Vahé (REM) : 15.305 voix 32,70% ballotage
Sylvie Galode (ECO) : 587 voix 1,25%
Elisabeth De Brye (DVD) : 317 voix 0,68%
Marie-Elyse Dugué (REG) : 392 voix 0,84%
Hélène Mocquard (LFI) : 4.701 voix 10,04%
Janek Decoopman (DIV) : 243 voix 0,52%
Benoit Montabone (PCF) : 3.525 voix 7,53%
Régis Douard (EXG) : 388 voix 0,83%
Gilles Pennelle (FN) : 5.303 voix 11,33%
Thierry Benoit (UDI) : 16.048 34,28% ballotage
Marie-Pierre Vedrenne (DIV) : 0 voix 0,00%
7ème circonscription
Gwénola Bouriel (ECO) : 447 voix 0,83%
Gilles Lurton (LR) : 18 641 voix 34,81% ballotage
Raoul Kuczyk (DIV) : 93 voix 0,17%
Eliane Leclercq (REG) : 394 voix 0,74%
Geneviève Drouard (ECO) : 311 voix 0,58%
Jean-Michel Groisier (EXG) : 212 voix 0,40%
Adel Malik-Monrocq (DIV) : 715 voix 1,34%
Solenn Hallou (PCF) : 4.044 voix 7,55%
Guillaume Bétend (DIV) : 243 voix 0,45%
Edouard Descottes (EXG) : 398 voix 0,74%
Brieuc Quil (DVD) : 491 voix 0,92%
Nicolas Chevallier (LFI) : 3.672 voix 6,86%
Philippe Miailhes (FN) : 4.286 voix 8,00%
Valérie Fribolle (REM) : 19.605 voix 36,61% ballotage
8ème circonscription
Fabrice Lucas (EXG) : 239 voix 0,52%
Iris Bisson (DIV) : 342 voix 0,74%
Matthieu Theurier (EELV) : 3.364 voix 7,25%
Françoise Guillerme (FN) : 1.770 voix 3,82%
Thomas Vetel (ECO) : 424 voix 0,91%
Sébastien Pirou (DLF) : 385 voix 0,83%
Tugdual Radiguet (ECO) : 167 voix 0,36%
Florian Bachelier (REM) : 18.990 voix 40,94% ballotage
Pierre Priet (EXG) : 74 voix 0,16%
Amélie Dhalluin (LR) : 5.258 voix 11,33%
Mistral Oz (DIV) : 447 voix 0,96%
Manon Boucand (ECO) : 197 voix 0,42%
Emmanuel Couet (PS) : 6.150 voix 13,26%
Claire Payen (PCF) : 627 voix 1,35%
Xavier Debroise (DVG) : 348 voix 0,75%
Enora Le Pape (LFI) : 6.561 voix 14,14% ballotage
Anne Nadler (DVD) : 304 voix 0,66%
Gwenvael Jequel (REG) : 324 voix 0,70%
Solenn Cochet (DIV) : 245 voix 0,53%
Hervé Lejoux (DIV) : 172 voix 0,37%