5 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Loire-Atlantique

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de la Loire-Atlantique.

Le château des Ducs de Bretagne, à Nantes.
Le château des Ducs de Bretagne, à Nantes. Crédit : JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Loire-Atlantique (44), circonscription par circonscription :

1ère circonscription

Guillaume Brunet (DVG) : 111 voix   0,27% 
Aymeric Seassau (PCF) : 2.980 voix   7,25% 
Guylène Friard (FN) : 1.822 voix  4,43% 
Philippe Renaud (REG) : 160 voix   0,39% 
Sylvie Clabecq (LFI) : 4.935 voix  12,00% 
François de Rugy (REM) : 18.645 voix  45,34% ballotage
Sarah Frison (DIV) : 196 voix   0,48% 
Jean-Michel Mézange (EELV) : 1.920 voix   4,67% 
Michel Beaupre (REG) : 345 voix   0,84% 
Margot Medkour (DVG) : 554 voix   1,35% 
Blandine Krysmann (DVD) : 828 voix   2,01% 
Sylvie Garcia (DIV) : 282 voix   0,69% 
Hippolyte Le Routier (DLF) : 449 voix   1,09% 
Hélène Defrance (EXG) : 152 voix   0,37% 
Nicole Girel (ECO)  : 450 voix   1,09% 
Julien Bainvel (LR) : 7.092 voix  17,24% ballotage
Antoine Nivard (DVD) : 206 voix   0,50% 


2ème circonscription

Jean De Mascureau (DLF) : 421 voix   0,87% 
Elhadi Azzi (PRG) : 464 voix   0,96% 
Alain Robert (PS) : 4.410 voix   9,16% 
Mary Haway (DVG) : 310 voix   0,64% 
Carole Malard (LFI) : 7.627 voix  15,83% ballotage
Nicolas Bazille (EXG) : 234 voix   0,49% 
François Chapron (DVG) : 85 voix   0,18% 
Agnès Chrissement (FN) : 1.888 voix   3,92% 
Laurent Cottereau (DVG) : 96 voix   0,20% 
Isabelle Dudouet-Bercegeay (DIV) : 377 voix   0,78% 
Sophie Clocher (DVG) : 531 voix   1,10% 
Valérie Oppelt (REM) : 19.160 voix  39,78% ballotage
Pascale Chiron (EELV) : 4.905 voix  10,18% 
Oriane Lévêque (DIV) : 274 voix   0,57% 
Sandra Cormier (EXG) : 242 voix   0,50% 
Aurelien Boulé (REG) : 247 voix   0,51% 
Béatrice Dumontet-Tarrius (DVD) : 0 voix   0,00% 
Donatienne Jossic (REG) : 178 voix   0,37% 
Sébastien Pilard (LR) : 6.717 voix  13,95%


3ème circonscription


Alain Parisot (DIV) : 328 voix   0,69% 
Martine Gourdon (LFI) : 7.921 voix   16,73% ballotage
Gwenvaël Duret (REG) : 463 voix   0,98% 
Olivier Terrien (EXG) : 103 voix   0,22% 
Sylvie Boulé (DIV) : 429 voix   0,91% 
Rozenn Hamel (LR) : 4.122 voix   8,71% 
Hélène Dolidon (EXG) : 305 voix   0,64% 
Éléonore Revel (FN) : 3.088 voix   6,52% 
Anne-France Brunet (REM) : 18.301 voix  38,65% ballotage
Dominique Norval (PRG) : 128 voix   0,27% 
Robin Salecroix (PCF) : 465 voix   0,98% 
Michaël Hervé (DVG) : 305 voix   0,64% 
Régis Tersiquel (DIV) : 253 voix   0,53% 
Pierre Sabattier (DVD) : 297 voix   0,63% 
Karine Daniel (PS) : 6.510 voix  13,75% 
Judith Leray (EELV) : 3.341 voix   7,06% 
Chantal Durand (DLF) : 639 voix   1,35% 
Michaël Protat (DIV) : 348 voix   0,74% 

4ème circonscription


Aude Amadou (REM) : 18.577 voix  39,20% ballotage
Elodie Calonne (DLF) : 646 voix    1,36% 
Samuel Magaud (EXG) : 66 voix   0,14% 
Bernard Rineau (DVD) : 292 voix   0,62% 
Mireille Pernot (PCF) : 539 voix   1,14% 
Dominique Raimbourg (PS) : 7.751 voix  16,35% 
Paul Raynaud (EXG) : 235 voix   0,50% 
François Nicolas (EELV) : 2.307 voix   4,87% 
Jean-Noël Rebora (DVG) : 185 voix   0,39% 
Lilian Scales (ECO) : 638 voix   1,35% 
Marie Cram (DIV) : 265 voix   0,56% 
André Koriat (DIV) : 219 voix  0,46% 
Isabelle Merand (UDI) : 4.085 voix   8,62% 
Vincent Egron (LFI) : 8.238 voix  17,38% ballotage 
Maud Legeay (DIV) : 174 voix   0,37% 
Amélie Barrely (REG) : 329 voix   0,69% 
Alain Avello (FN) : 2.657 voix   5,61% 
Nassira Semsar Behague (PRG) : 190 voix   0,40%

5ème circonscription


Didier Lefebvre (REG) : 434 voix   0,68% 
Solange Dalifard (DLF) : 862 voix   1,35% 
Hugo Sonnier (DIV) : 392 voix   0,62% 
Arnaud De Rigné (FN) : 4.052 voix   6,36% 
Michel Ménard (PS) : 8.886 voix  13,95% ballotage 
Pierre-Emmanuel Marais (REG) : 654 voix   1,03% 
Stéphane Pellegrini (EXG) : 337 voix   0,53% 
Franco Fedele (EELV) : 2.965 voix   4,65% 
Michel Laboureur (PCF) : 465 voix   0,73% 
Katell Andromaque (LFI) : 8.723 voix  13,69% 
Dominique Anée (DVD) : 479 voix   0,75% 
Josette Bioret (DVG) : 352 voix   0,55% 
Frederic Maindron (UDI) : 8.774 voix  13,77% 
Sarah El Haïry (MoDem) : 26.346  41,35% ballotage

6ème circonscription


Bruno Chevalier (DVG) : 655 voix   1,14% 
Brigitte Nédélec (FN) : 5.743 voix  10,00% 
Brigitte Maillet (LFI) : 8.156 voix   14,21% 
Jacky Flippot (REG) : 748 voix  1,30% 
Sandra Bureau (DVD) : 1.445 voix   2,52% 
Marie Louise Dupas (EXG) : 551 voix   0,96% 
Yves Daniel (REM) : 22.921 voix  39,93% ballotage
Alain Hunault (LR) : 12.400 voix  21,60% ballotage
Gérard Poisson (PS) : 3.308 voix   5,76% 
Florence Thomas (DIV) : 309 voix   0,54% 
Antoine Lépine (DVD) : 593 voix   1,03% 
Anne Cadorel-Quétier (REG) : 578 voix   1,01%

7ème circonscription


Valérie Houguet (REG) : 824 voix   1,44% 
Doris Noël (FN) : 4.932 voix    8,60% 
Catherine Legal (LFI) : 6.631 voix  11,56% 
Remy Fancelli (DIV) : 442 voix   0,77% 
Yves Coquard (EELV) : 2.045 voix   3,57% 
Anne Boyé (PS) : 2.695 voix   4,70% 
Véronique Mahe (PCF) : 832 voix   1,45% 
Franck Louvrier (LR) : 11.852 voix  20,67% ballotage
Sandrine Josso (REM) : 24 615 voix  42,92% ballotage
Marie-France Belin (EXG) : 387 voix   0,67% 
Gaël Bourdeau (DLF) : 984 voix   1,72% 
Paul Lachal (DVG) : 452 voix   0,79% 
Arnaud Courjal (REG) : 655 voix   1,14% 

8ème circonscription


Florence Beuvelet (LR) : 3.394 voix   8,01% 
Eddy Le Beller (EXG) : 436 voix   1,03% 
Armelle Guénolé (DLF) : 581 voix   1,37% 
Gauthier Bouchet (FN) : 3.816 voix   9,01% 
Tony Moulis (DIV) : 252 voix   0,59% 
Fabrice Bazin (EELV) : 1.692 voix   3,99% 
Hervé Carro (REG) : 520 voix   1,23% 
Audrey Dufeu Schubert (REM) : 16.285 voix 38,44% ballotage
Laurianne Deniaud (PS) : 5.978 voix  14,11% 
Stéphanie Chagnon (DIV) : 500 voix   1,18% 
Dennis Octor (PRG) : 481 voix   1,14% 
Pierre-Christophe Rousseau (DIV) : 314 voix   0,74% 
Yvon Renévot (PCF) : 1.043 voix   2,46% 
Catherine Tarrius (DVD) : 0 voix   0,00% 
Lionel Debraye (LFI) : 6.768 voix  15,98% ballotage
Philippe Moreau (REG) : 305 voix   0,72% 

9ème circonscription

Jean-Luc Javel (FN) : 6.478 voix  10,35% 
Christophe Grandet (DVG) : 1.578 voix   2,52% 
Karol Dolu (REG) : 368 voix   0,59% 
Delphine Boulois (DVG) : 162 voix   0,26% 
Monique Rabin (DVG) : 8.291 voix  13,25% 
Isabelle Marzin (REG) : 352 voix   0,56% 
Christian Boisteau (DLF) : 932 voix   1,49% 
Jean Marie Cosson (LFI) : 8.227 voix  13,14% 
Lionel Garcia (DIV) : 279 voix   0,45% 
Annie Hervo (EXG) : 429 voix   0,69% 
Françoise Godard (PCF) : 461 voix   0,74% 
Claire Hugues (LR) : 9.560 voix  15,27% ballotage
Yannick Haury (MoDem) : 23.096 voix  36,90% ballotage
Corine Guignard (EELV) : 2.379 voix   3,80% 

10ème circonscription

Christine Trimoreau (DVD) : 585 voix   0,94% 
Jean-Marc Beauvais (FN) : 4.270 voix   6,86% 
Jérôme Debuire (ECO) : 811 voix   1,30% 
Sophie Errante (REM) : 27.946 voix  44,92% ballotage
Marie-Claude Robin (PCF) : 633 voix   1,02% 
Daniel Tarlevé (EXD) : 378 voix   0,61% 
Brigitte Heridel (EELV) : 4.455 voix   7,16% 
Yann Béliard (EXG) : 353 voix   0,57% 
René Brevet (UDI) : 432 voix   0,69% 
Gaëlle Chaillot (LFI) : 8.400 voix  13,50% 
Jérôme Guiho (LR) : 12.069 voix  19,40% ballotage
François Fautrad (DVD) : 12 voix 0,02% 
Christophe Audren (DLF) : 788 voix   1,27% 
Emilie Leguen (DIV) : 308 voix   0,50% 
Maxime Chéneau (REG) : 769 voix   1,24% 

Législatives 2017 Loire-Atlantique
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Loire-Atlantique
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Loire-Atlantique
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de la Loire-Atlantique.
