Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Loire-Atlantique
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de la Loire-Atlantique.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Loire-Atlantique (44), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Guillaume Brunet (DVG) : 111 voix 0,27%
Aymeric Seassau (PCF) : 2.980 voix 7,25%
Guylène Friard (FN) : 1.822 voix 4,43%
Philippe Renaud (REG) : 160 voix 0,39%
Sylvie Clabecq (LFI) : 4.935 voix 12,00%
François de Rugy (REM) : 18.645 voix 45,34% ballotage
Sarah Frison (DIV) : 196 voix 0,48%
Jean-Michel Mézange (EELV) : 1.920 voix 4,67%
Michel Beaupre (REG) : 345 voix 0,84%
Margot Medkour (DVG) : 554 voix 1,35%
Blandine Krysmann (DVD) : 828 voix 2,01%
Sylvie Garcia (DIV) : 282 voix 0,69%
Hippolyte Le Routier (DLF) : 449 voix 1,09%
Hélène Defrance (EXG) : 152 voix 0,37%
Nicole Girel (ECO) : 450 voix 1,09%
Julien Bainvel (LR) : 7.092 voix 17,24% ballotage
Antoine Nivard (DVD) : 206 voix 0,50%
2ème circonscription
Jean De Mascureau (DLF) : 421 voix 0,87%
Elhadi Azzi (PRG) : 464 voix 0,96%
Alain Robert (PS) : 4.410 voix 9,16%
Mary Haway (DVG) : 310 voix 0,64%
Carole Malard (LFI) : 7.627 voix 15,83% ballotage
Nicolas Bazille (EXG) : 234 voix 0,49%
François Chapron (DVG) : 85 voix 0,18%
Agnès Chrissement (FN) : 1.888 voix 3,92%
Laurent Cottereau (DVG) : 96 voix 0,20%
Isabelle Dudouet-Bercegeay (DIV) : 377 voix 0,78%
Sophie Clocher (DVG) : 531 voix 1,10%
Valérie Oppelt (REM) : 19.160 voix 39,78% ballotage
Pascale Chiron (EELV) : 4.905 voix 10,18%
Oriane Lévêque (DIV) : 274 voix 0,57%
Sandra Cormier (EXG) : 242 voix 0,50%
Aurelien Boulé (REG) : 247 voix 0,51%
Béatrice Dumontet-Tarrius (DVD) : 0 voix 0,00%
Donatienne Jossic (REG) : 178 voix 0,37%
Sébastien Pilard (LR) : 6.717 voix 13,95%
3ème circonscription
Alain Parisot (DIV) : 328 voix 0,69%
Martine Gourdon (LFI) : 7.921 voix 16,73% ballotage
Gwenvaël Duret (REG) : 463 voix 0,98%
Olivier Terrien (EXG) : 103 voix 0,22%
Sylvie Boulé (DIV) : 429 voix 0,91%
Rozenn Hamel (LR) : 4.122 voix 8,71%
Hélène Dolidon (EXG) : 305 voix 0,64%
Éléonore Revel (FN) : 3.088 voix 6,52%
Anne-France Brunet (REM) : 18.301 voix 38,65% ballotage
Dominique Norval (PRG) : 128 voix 0,27%
Robin Salecroix (PCF) : 465 voix 0,98%
Michaël Hervé (DVG) : 305 voix 0,64%
Régis Tersiquel (DIV) : 253 voix 0,53%
Pierre Sabattier (DVD) : 297 voix 0,63%
Karine Daniel (PS) : 6.510 voix 13,75%
Judith Leray (EELV) : 3.341 voix 7,06%
Chantal Durand (DLF) : 639 voix 1,35%
Michaël Protat (DIV) : 348 voix 0,74%
4ème circonscription
Aude Amadou (REM) : 18.577 voix 39,20% ballotage
Elodie Calonne (DLF) : 646 voix 1,36%
Samuel Magaud (EXG) : 66 voix 0,14%
Bernard Rineau (DVD) : 292 voix 0,62%
Mireille Pernot (PCF) : 539 voix 1,14%
Dominique Raimbourg (PS) : 7.751 voix 16,35%
Paul Raynaud (EXG) : 235 voix 0,50%
François Nicolas (EELV) : 2.307 voix 4,87%
Jean-Noël Rebora (DVG) : 185 voix 0,39%
Lilian Scales (ECO) : 638 voix 1,35%
Marie Cram (DIV) : 265 voix 0,56%
André Koriat (DIV) : 219 voix 0,46%
Isabelle Merand (UDI) : 4.085 voix 8,62%
Vincent Egron (LFI) : 8.238 voix 17,38% ballotage
Maud Legeay (DIV) : 174 voix 0,37%
Amélie Barrely (REG) : 329 voix 0,69%
Alain Avello (FN) : 2.657 voix 5,61%
Nassira Semsar Behague (PRG) : 190 voix 0,40%
5ème circonscription
Didier Lefebvre (REG) : 434 voix 0,68%
Solange Dalifard (DLF) : 862 voix 1,35%
Hugo Sonnier (DIV) : 392 voix 0,62%
Arnaud De Rigné (FN) : 4.052 voix 6,36%
Michel Ménard (PS) : 8.886 voix 13,95% ballotage
Pierre-Emmanuel Marais (REG) : 654 voix 1,03%
Stéphane Pellegrini (EXG) : 337 voix 0,53%
Franco Fedele (EELV) : 2.965 voix 4,65%
Michel Laboureur (PCF) : 465 voix 0,73%
Katell Andromaque (LFI) : 8.723 voix 13,69%
Dominique Anée (DVD) : 479 voix 0,75%
Josette Bioret (DVG) : 352 voix 0,55%
Frederic Maindron (UDI) : 8.774 voix 13,77%
Sarah El Haïry (MoDem) : 26.346 41,35% ballotage
6ème circonscription
Bruno Chevalier (DVG) : 655 voix 1,14%
Brigitte Nédélec (FN) : 5.743 voix 10,00%
Brigitte Maillet (LFI) : 8.156 voix 14,21%
Jacky Flippot (REG) : 748 voix 1,30%
Sandra Bureau (DVD) : 1.445 voix 2,52%
Marie Louise Dupas (EXG) : 551 voix 0,96%
Yves Daniel (REM) : 22.921 voix 39,93% ballotage
Alain Hunault (LR) : 12.400 voix 21,60% ballotage
Gérard Poisson (PS) : 3.308 voix 5,76%
Florence Thomas (DIV) : 309 voix 0,54%
Antoine Lépine (DVD) : 593 voix 1,03%
Anne Cadorel-Quétier (REG) : 578 voix 1,01%
7ème circonscription
Valérie Houguet (REG) : 824 voix 1,44%
Doris Noël (FN) : 4.932 voix 8,60%
Catherine Legal (LFI) : 6.631 voix 11,56%
Remy Fancelli (DIV) : 442 voix 0,77%
Yves Coquard (EELV) : 2.045 voix 3,57%
Anne Boyé (PS) : 2.695 voix 4,70%
Véronique Mahe (PCF) : 832 voix 1,45%
Franck Louvrier (LR) : 11.852 voix 20,67% ballotage
Sandrine Josso (REM) : 24 615 voix 42,92% ballotage
Marie-France Belin (EXG) : 387 voix 0,67%
Gaël Bourdeau (DLF) : 984 voix 1,72%
Paul Lachal (DVG) : 452 voix 0,79%
Arnaud Courjal (REG) : 655 voix 1,14%
8ème circonscription
Florence Beuvelet (LR) : 3.394 voix 8,01%
Eddy Le Beller (EXG) : 436 voix 1,03%
Armelle Guénolé (DLF) : 581 voix 1,37%
Gauthier Bouchet (FN) : 3.816 voix 9,01%
Tony Moulis (DIV) : 252 voix 0,59%
Fabrice Bazin (EELV) : 1.692 voix 3,99%
Hervé Carro (REG) : 520 voix 1,23%
Audrey Dufeu Schubert (REM) : 16.285 voix 38,44% ballotage
Laurianne Deniaud (PS) : 5.978 voix 14,11%
Stéphanie Chagnon (DIV) : 500 voix 1,18%
Dennis Octor (PRG) : 481 voix 1,14%
Pierre-Christophe Rousseau (DIV) : 314 voix 0,74%
Yvon Renévot (PCF) : 1.043 voix 2,46%
Catherine Tarrius (DVD) : 0 voix 0,00%
Lionel Debraye (LFI) : 6.768 voix 15,98% ballotage
Philippe Moreau (REG) : 305 voix 0,72%
9ème circonscription
Jean-Luc Javel (FN) : 6.478 voix 10,35%
Christophe Grandet (DVG) : 1.578 voix 2,52%
Karol Dolu (REG) : 368 voix 0,59%
Delphine Boulois (DVG) : 162 voix 0,26%
Monique Rabin (DVG) : 8.291 voix 13,25%
Isabelle Marzin (REG) : 352 voix 0,56%
Christian Boisteau (DLF) : 932 voix 1,49%
Jean Marie Cosson (LFI) : 8.227 voix 13,14%
Lionel Garcia (DIV) : 279 voix 0,45%
Annie Hervo (EXG) : 429 voix 0,69%
Françoise Godard (PCF) : 461 voix 0,74%
Claire Hugues (LR) : 9.560 voix 15,27% ballotage
Yannick Haury (MoDem) : 23.096 voix 36,90% ballotage
Corine Guignard (EELV) : 2.379 voix 3,80%
10ème circonscription
Christine Trimoreau (DVD) : 585 voix 0,94%
Jean-Marc Beauvais (FN) : 4.270 voix 6,86%
Jérôme Debuire (ECO) : 811 voix 1,30%
Sophie Errante (REM) : 27.946 voix 44,92% ballotage
Marie-Claude Robin (PCF) : 633 voix 1,02%
Daniel Tarlevé (EXD) : 378 voix 0,61%
Brigitte Heridel (EELV) : 4.455 voix 7,16%
Yann Béliard (EXG) : 353 voix 0,57%
René Brevet (UDI) : 432 voix 0,69%
Gaëlle Chaillot (LFI) : 8.400 voix 13,50%
Jérôme Guiho (LR) : 12.069 voix 19,40% ballotage
François Fautrad (DVD) : 12 voix 0,02%
Christophe Audren (DLF) : 788 voix 1,27%
Emilie Leguen (DIV) : 308 voix 0,50%
Maxime Chéneau (REG) : 769 voix 1,24%