Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans l'Indre-et-Loire
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de l'Indre-et-Loire.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Le parti d'Emmanuel Macron, La République en Marche, semble en bonne voie pour obtenir la majorité absolue.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de l'Indre-et-Loire (37), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Philippe Conte (DIV) : 227 voix - 0,68%
Emmanuel Lakiere (DLF) : 476 voix - 1,42%
Jean-Patrick Gille (PS) : 5 069 voix 15,14% BALL
Léonard Lema (PCF) : 486 voix - 1,45%
Céline Ballesteros (LR) : 4 387 voix - 13,10%
Maria Loire (ECO) : 328 voix - 0,98%
Lionel Béjeau (DVD) : 837 voix - 2,50%
Laurence Lecardonnel (FN) : 1 762 voix - 5,26%
Bruno De Jorna (DVD) : 731 voix - 2,18%
Claude Bourdin (LFI) : 4 795 voix - 14,32%
Christophe Dupin (EELV) : 1 675 voix - 5,00%
Mathilde Zicca (DIV) : 357 - 1,07%
Anne Brunet (EXG) : 200 voix - 0,60%
Philippe Chalumeau (REM) : 12 148 voix - 36,29% BALL
2ème circonscription
Fabien Coste (PCF) : 785 voix - 1,72%
Alexis Lamoureux (PRG) : 204 voix - 0,45%
Stanislas de La Ruffie (FN) : 4 187 voix - 9,17%
Catherine Rudeaut (EXG) : 337 voix - 0,74%
Frédéric Nobileau (LFI) : 5 726 - 12,54%
Arthur Dufourg (DVD) : 82 voix - 0,18%
Daniel Labaronne (REM) : 17 087 voix - 37,42% BALL
Virginie Bergerard (DLF) : 1 248 voix - 2,73%
Pierre Morin (DVG) : 665 voix - 1,46%
Marc Lelandais (DVD) : 974 voix - 2,13%
Claude Greff (LR) : 9 663 voix - 21,16% BALL
Isabelle Gaudron (PS) : 2 621 voix - 5,74%
Valérie Lonjon (DIV) : 266 voix - 0,58%
Éric Beaugendre (EELV) : 1 815 voix - 3,98%
3ème circonscription
Thomas Jouhannaud (EXG) : 455 voix - 0,94%
Marc Angenault (DVD) : 5 224 voix - 10,81%
Philippe Rubel (DIV) : 449 voix - 0,93%
Eva Kukulski (FN) : 3 680 voix - 7,62%
Sylvie Adolphe (LFI) : 6 621 voix - 13,70%
François-Xavier Decrop (DLF) : 1 933 voix - 4,00%
Robert de Prévoisin (DVD) : 212 voix - 0,44%
Ronan Lebert (PCF) : 1 595 voix - 3,30%
Marie-Agnès Peltier (EELV) : 3 191 voix - 6,60%
Sophie Auconie (UDI) : 9 675 voix - 20,02% BALL
Claire Delore (EXG) : 610 voix - 1,26%
Marisol Touraine (PS) : 13 792 voix - 28,54% BALL
Marie-Pierre Hage (ECO) : 884 voix - 1,83%
4ème circonscription
Geoffroy de Vries (DVD) : 741 voix - 1,63%
Véronique Valin (DLF) : 1 147 voix - 2,53%
Sophie Hervé (PCF) : 645 voix - 1,42%
Véronique Péan (FN) : 4 260 voix - 9,38%
Michel Gendron (EELV) :1 616 voix - 3,56%
Fabienne Colboc (REM) : 15 618 voix - 34,39% BALL
Nadia Vezin (LFI) : 5 209 voix - 11,47%
Laurent Baumel (PS) : 7 404 voix - 16,30%
Pierre Polier (DVD) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Jean-Jacques Prodhomme (EXG) : 425 voix - 0,94%
Kemais Marzouk (DIV) : 251 voix - 0,55%
Hervé Novelli (LR) : 8 100 voix - 17,84% BALL
5ème circonscription
Augustin Chazal (DVD) : 1 355 voix - 3,21%
Erwan Deliz (EELV) : 1 699 voix - 4,03%
Mélanie Fortier (PRG) : 2 180 voix - 5,17%
Sylvie Thiébaut (EXG) : 363 voix - 0,86%
Françoise Roux (PCF) : 493 voix - 1,17%
Aurélien Durand (DIV) : 367 voix - 0,87%
Robert Bryche (ECO) : 891 voix - 2,11%
Sabine Thillaye (REM) : 16 281 voix - 38,57% BALL
Daniel Fraczak (FN) : 3 976 voix - 9,42%
Fabrice Boigard (LR) : 7 935 voix - 18,80% BALL
Constance Ascar (LFI) : 5 370 - 12,72%
Jean de Fouquières (DLF) : 1 297 voix - 3,07%
Patrice Vallée (DVD) : 0 voix - 0,00%