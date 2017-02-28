The Byrds, Bob Dylan, UB 40, John Legend...
REPLAY - The Byrds, Bob Dylan, UB 40 et John Legend dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 28 février 2017.
Love is all - Butterfly Ball
Just a song before I go - Crosby, Stills & Nash
Mr. Tambourine man - The Byrds
Like a rolling stone - Bob Dylan
I'm a lover - Melissa Etheridge
Tramp - Otis Redding & Carla Thomas
Uptight ( everything's alright ) - Stevie Wonder
I got you babe - UB 40 & Chrissie Hynde
Door number two - Walter Becker
Lost and found - Al Jarreau & Joe Cocker
Show me - John Legend
Baby, come to me - Patti Austin & James Ingram
Golden Slumbers / Carry that weight / The end - The Beatles
Something's got a hold on me - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa