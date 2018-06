.@Ibra_official: ¿¿ "If it's his decision he's not good enough then the coach should not be there, @Benzema should be."



Zlatan is bewildered by Deschamps' refusal to pick the #RealMadrid striker. What are your thoughts? ¿#beINRussia #beINFWC #FRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VVWRSWSZac