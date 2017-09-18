publié le 18/09/2017 à 06:01

Une cérémonie sous le signe de la diversité... et qui n'oublie pas de tacler Donald Trump. Les Emmy Awards ont sacré les productions télévisées de l'année à Los Angeles aux États-Unis, dans la nuit du dimanche 17 au lundi 18 septembre 2017.



Ce sont les séries puissantes et critiques qui ont raflé la mise et l'académie a fait honneur à la diversité, souvent invisibilisée à Hollywood. This Is Us, The Night Of, Veep ou encore la grande gagnante de la soirée The Handmaid's Tale (La servante écarlate en français) ont triomphé. La série Big Little Lies qui rassemble à l'écran Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott ou encore Zoë Kravitz a aussi particulièrement brillé.

Nous vous proposons de revivre les temps forts de cette cérémonie des Emmy Awards ici et voici la liste complète des nommés et des vainqueurs de ces Emmy Awards de 2017.

Le palmarès complet

Meilleure série dramatique

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)



Meilleure série comique

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)



Meilleure mini-série

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Genius (National Geographic)



Meilleur téléfilm

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)

The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)







Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)



Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)



Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)



Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)



Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)



Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)



Meilleur second rôle masculin dramatique

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)



Meilleur second rôle féminin comique

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)



Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une mini-série ou téléfilm

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)



Meilleure réalisation d'une série comique

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Jamie Babbit (Silicon Valley)

Mike Judge (Silicon Valley)

Morgan Sackett (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)

Dale Stern (Veep)



Meilleure émission de sketches

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Billy On The Street (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Portlandia” (IFC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)



Meilleur scénario pour une série dramatique

Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (The Americans)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)



Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)



Meilleure réalisation pour une mini-série ou un téléfilm

Jean-Marc Vallee (Big Little Lies)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Ron Howard (Genius)

James Marsh (The Night Of)

Steve Zaillian (The Night Of)



Meilleur second rôle masculin pour une mini-série

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)



Meilleure écriture d'une émission de divertissement

- Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)

- Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)

- Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

- Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres (Saturday Night Live)



Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle dans une série dramatique

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)



Writing for a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (Master of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Stephen Glover (Atlanta)

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley)

Billy Kimball (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)



Meilleure télé-réalité

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (vh1)

Top Chef (Bravo)



Meilleure réalisation d'une série dramatique

Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul)

Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)

Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)



Meilleur scénario pour une mini-série

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror: San Junipero)

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (The Night Of)



Meilleure réalisation d'une émission de divertissement

Paul Pennolino (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (Drunk History)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)



Meilleure émission de divertissement

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)