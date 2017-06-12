Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Seine-et-Marne
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de Seine-et-Marne.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Ils sont pas moins de 7.877 candidats, dont un peu plus de 42% sont des femmes.
Le Premier ministre Édouard Philippe a tôt accompli son devoir électoral dans sa ville du Havre, via une machine électronique à voter. Emmanuel Macron a glissé en fin de matinée son bulletin dans une urne au Touquet (Pas-de-Calais). L'ancien président François Hollande a lui voté dans son fief corrézien de Tulle (Corrèze), tel un citoyen ordinaire.
Comme pour la présidentielle, 50.000 policiers et gendarmes sont mobilisés pour sécuriser le scrutin. Un dispositif renforcé, sur fond de menace terroriste.
En Seine-et-Marne, les candidats de La République En Marche sont en tête dans 8 des 11 circonscriptions que compte le département.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Seine-et-Marne (77), circonscription par circonscription :
1re circonscription
Aude Luquet (MoDem) : 11.128 voix 37,39% ballotage
Stéfanie Coniglio (FN) : 4.333 voix 14,56%
Flavien Atse (DIV) : 32 voix 0,11%
Bénédicte Monville (LFI) : 3.802 voix 12,77%
Jean-Louis Guerrier (EXG) : 249 voix 0,84%
Bénédicte Savatier (DVD) : 7 voix 0,02%
Yves Remy (PCF) : 485 voix 1,63%
Franck Vezilier (DVD) : 503 voix 1,69%
Nathalie Beaulnes-Sereni (DVD) : 542 voix 1,82%
Catherine Gallois (DIV) : 280 voix 0,94%
Henri Komivi Djolegbehou (DVD) : 59 voix 0,20%
Nicolas Alix (PS) : 1.774 voix 5,96%
Léa Huguet (DLF) : 714 voix 2,40%
Najib Azrgui (DIV) : 152 voix 0,51%
Patrick Delvert (EXG) : 110 voix 0,37%
Malika Hadbi (DVG) : 152 voix 0,51%
Denis Jullemier (LR) : 5.440 voix 18,28% ballotage
2e circonscription
Marie Garcia (FN) : 6.020 voix 15,26%
Rose De La Fuente (EELV) : 1.889 voix 4,79%
Renaud Hamard (LFI) : 3.727 voix 9,45%
Elodie Broch (EXG) : 250 voix 0,63%
Estelle Rousseau (REM) : 13.849 voix 35,11% ballotage
Patricia Grimeau (EXG) : 120 voix 0,30%
Sylvie Henry (REG) : 81 voix 0,21%
Juanito Durosset (ECO) : 537 voix 1,36%
Jean-Marc Champniers (DLF) : 807 voix 2,05%
Valérie Lacroute (LR) : 11.223 voix 28,45% ballotage
Fabien Champagne (DIV) : 302 voix 0,77%
David Allaert (PCF) : 643 voix 1,63%
3e circonscription
Virginie Masson (PCF) : 727 voix 2,22%
Alain Aucouturier (EXG) : 151 voix 0,46%
Marie-Laure Fages (PS) : 2.907 voix 8,86%
Brigitte Waguet (DIV) : 331 voix 1,01%
Rosa Lacerda (EELV) : 1.956 voix 5,96%
Aymeric Durox (FN) : 6.701 voix 20,42% ballotage
Stéfan Milosevic (DLF) : 1.075 voix 3,28%
Catherine Van Cauteren (EXG) : 267 voix 0,81%
François Bettencourt (DVD) : 412 voix 1,26%
Yves Jégo (UDI) : 13.176 voix 40,15% ballotage
Nadia Belaghlem Boukherouba (DIV) : 183 voix 0,56%
Agnès Erdemsel (LFI) : 4.927 voix 15,02%
4e circonscription
Christian Jacob (LR) : 13.743 voix 32,42% ballotage
Jean-Yves Gaudey (EXG) : 306 voix 0,72%
Pierre Cherrier (FN) : 8.636 voix 20,37%
Julie Garnier-Martinez (LFI) : 4.504 voix 10,62%
Olivier Husson (PS) : 1.390 voix 3,28%
Christian Nail (PCF) : 675 voix 1,59%
Emmanuel Marcadet (REM) : 11.045 voix 26,05% ballotage
Quentin Picquenot (EELV) : 1.147 voix 2,71%
Guy Francois (DLF) : 719 voix 1,70%
Nathalie Brillaut (DIV) : 228 voix 0,54%
5e circonscription
Sofia Flores (DVG) : 1.231 voix 3,43%
Franck Riester (LR) : 14.343 voix 39,92% ballotage
Gwénaëlle Jourdren (EXG) : 296 voix 0,82%
Sébastien Chimot (DVD) : 7 voix 0,02%
Jean-Paul Cadeddu (PCF) : 667 voix 1,86%
Mounia Charaf (LFI) : 4.530 voix 12,61%
Martial Morelle (DLF) : 931 voix 2,59%
Yvon Tregoat (DVG) : 190 voix 0,53%
Franck Bracquemart (ECO) : 733 voix 2,04%
Joffrey Bollée (FN) : 7.397 voix 20,59% ballotage
Eric Noirez (DIV) : 304 voix 0,85%
Clémentine-Audrey Simonnet (PRG) : 5.303 voix 14,76%
6e circonscription
Séverine Leclercq (EELV) : 1.170 voix 3,45%
Thierry Gasniere (DIV) : 271 voix 0,80%
Annie Rieupet (EXG) : 256 voix 0,75%
Jean-François Parigi (LR) : 8.116 voix 23,90% ballotage
Martial Souverain (PS) : 1.064 voix 3,13%
Béatrice Roullaud (FN) : 6.437 voix 18,96%
Vincent Morelle (DLF) : 754 voix 2,22%
Laëtitia Martig-Deces (REM) : 10.298 voix 30,32% ballotage
Valérie Delage (LFI) : 4.898 voix 14,42%
Coralie Jobelin (PCF) : 475 voix 1,40%
Jonathan Legentil (EXD) : 220 voix 0,65%
7e circonscription
Yves Albarello (LR) : 6.057 voix 16,13%
Julien Proffit (DVD) : 1.185 voix 3,16%
Rodrigue Kokouendo (REM) : 11.951 voix 31,82% ballotage
Jean-Thierry Guilleré-Delangre (DVD) : 169 voix 0,45%
Farid Djabali (EELV) : 1.043 voix 2,78%
Catherine Weiss (EXG) : 237 voix 0,63%
Vincent Poiret (DIV) : 237 voix 0,63%
Marianne Margate (PCF) : 2.491 voix 6,63%
Rose-Marie Huguet (DLF) : 657 voix 1,75%
Brice Masseix (DIV) : 22 voix 0,06%
Jérôme Bocquet (DIV) : 689 voix 1,83%
Stéphane Jabut (PS) : 1.617 voix 4,31%
Grégory Jurado (LFI) : 4.556 voix 12,13%
Béatrice Troussard (FN) : 6.645 voix 17,69% ballotage
8e circonscription
Sabrina Seghiri (EELV) : 1.591 voix 3,97%
Flora Domingues (PCF) : 873 voix 2,18%
Chantal Brunel (LR) : 5.806 voix 14,50% ballotage
Eduardo Rihan Cypel (PS) : 4.104 voix 10,25%
Xavier Arnaud (DIV) : 393 voix 0,98%
Jacqueline Levy (DLF) : 812 voix 2,03%
Julia Killian (LFI) : 5.193 voix 12,97%
Frédéric Romet (DIV) : 0 voix 0,00%
Jean-Michel Fauvergue (REM) : 16.858 voix 42,12% ballotage
Frédéric Renault (EXG) : 192 voix 0,48%
Josette Blesson (FN) : 4.206 10,51%
9e circonscription
François Verret (REG) : 275 voix 0,74%
Melina Da Rocha (DIV) : 305 voix 0,82%
Elsa Martin (PCF) : 628 voix 1,69%
Nathalie Maurize (ECO) : 379 voix 1,02%
Fernande Trezentos Oliveira (EELV) : 1.147 voix 3,09%
Pascal Fiandrin (FN) : 5.295 voix 14,25%
Florence Woods (EXG) : 178 voix 0,48%
Pascal Robert (DLF) : 1.004 voix 2,70%
Daniel Martin (EXG) : 82 voix 0,22%
Delphine Heuclin (LFI) : 4.709 voix 12,68%
Michèle Peyron (REM) : 13.370 voix 35,99% ballotage
Guy Geoffroy (LR) : 7.268 voix 19,57% ballotage
Monique Delessard (PS) : 2.507 voix 6,75%
10e circonscription
Olivier De Sousa (LR) : 830 voix 2,47%
Céline Netthavongs (UDI) : 4.288 voix 12,77%
Aurélie Doerflinger (DIV) : 305 voix 0,91%
Stéphanie Do (REM) : 12.796 38,12% ballotage
Frank Mouly (PCF) : 1.598 voix 4,76%
Raphaël Gilard (DLF) : 525 voix 1,56%
Pascal Vesvre (EELV) : 1.422 voix 4,24%
Véronique Fornilli-Rata (FN) : 3.729 voix 11,11%
Maxime Laisney (LFI) : 5.043 voix 15,02% ballotage
Gabrielle Frija (EXG) : 241 voix 0,72%
Juliette Meadel (PS) : 2.791 voix 8,31%
11e circonscription
Evelyne Marque Gras (DLF) : 626 voix 2,36%
Olivier Faure (PS) : 7.274 voix 27,37% ballotage
Anne de la Torre (EXG) : 255 voix 0,96%
Daniel Allioux (LFI) : 3.818 voix 14,36%
Francoise Schmitt (DIV) : 285 voix 1,07%
Natacha Bedhiaf (LR) : 2.216 voix 8,34%
Jean Marc Governatori (ECO) : 478 voix 1,80%
Amandine Rubinelli (REM) : 8.089 voix 30,43% ballotage
Jean-Marie Launay (FN) : 3.540 13,32%