We'll supply 20 additional metros to @IDFmobilites and the @GroupeRATP for line 11 of Paris #metro ¿¿ The 1st MP14 metros, ordered in 2015 in their automatic versions for lines 4 and 14, are currently taking shape in our French site of Valenciennes ¿ https://t.co/krgF54TO6R pic.twitter.com/Dn4s0mFssN