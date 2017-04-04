John Lennon, Randy Newman, Fleetwood Mac, Genesis...
Stand by me - John Lennon
Rider in the rain - Randy Newman w/ Henley - Frey
Roxanne - The Police
What a fool believes - The Doobie Brothers
Spinning wheel - Blood, Sweat & Tears
Abacab - Genesis
Baby, come to me - Patti Austin & James Ingram
Something to talk about - Bonnie Raitt
Angel by the wings - Sia
Total eclipse of the heart - Bonnie Tyler
Do you know - Fleetwood Mac
God only knows - Various Artists
Nights in white satin - The Moody Blues w/ London Festival Orchestra