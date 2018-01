ABBA, Scorpions, et James Ingram dans La Collection du 1 janvier 2018

publié le 01/01/2018 à 23:59

HAPPY NEW YEAR - ABBA

HOW CAN I BE SURE - MARC ALMOND

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES - SAM SMITH

AULD LANG SYNE - ROD STEWART

I SAY A LITTLE PRAYER - ARETHA FRANKLIN & ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

TAKE ME AS I AM - CHRISTOPHER CROSS

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE - JAMES TAYLOR w/ NATALIE COLE

GO TELL IT ON THE MOUNTAIN / AIN'T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH - GREGORY PORTER / ANITA WILSON



YOU ARE EVERYTHING - MARVIN GAYE & DIANA ROSS

CRAZY LOVE - MICHAEL BUBLE

I'VE GOT YOU UNDER MY SKIN - SEAL

SCENES FROM AN ITALIAN RESTAURANT - BILLY JOEL

SWEET HOME CHICAGO - THE BLUES BROTHERS

YAH MO B THERE - JAMES INGRAM w/ Michael McDONALD

SUPERSTITION - STEVIE WONDER

NETHER LANDS - DONNA SUMMER

I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS - FOREIGNER

BORN TO TOUCH YOUR FEELINGS - SCORPIONS

DON'T DREAM IT'S OVER - CROWDED HOUSE

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN - LED ZEPPELIN

I WILL BE THERE ( SYMPHONIC ) - KATIE MELUA

CONQUISTADOR ( LIVE ) - PROCOL HARUM w/ THE EDMONTON SYMPHONIY ORCHESTRA

HEART OF GOLD - NEIL YOUNG w/ JAMES TAYLOR

STILL THE SAME - BOB SEGER w/ THE SILVER BULLETT BAND