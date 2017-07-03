Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Queen, Procol Harum, The Doors...dans La Collection du 03 juillet 2017

REPLAY - Queen, Procol Harum et The Doors dans La Collection du 03 juillet 2017

LA COLLECTION DU 03/07/2017
Georges Lang

Crazy little thing called love - Queen
Lady writer - Dire Straits
Wel, Well (Live) - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa
The power of love - Huey Lewis & The News
Don't let the sun go down on me (Live) - George Michael & Elton John
Don't - Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
(Sittin' on) The Dock of the bay - Otis Redding
A whiter shade of pale - Procol Harum
Rain and tears - Aphrodite's Child
Kodachrome / Maybellene (Live) - Simon & Garfunkel
Hello I love you - The Doors
Mr. Blue sky - Electric Light Orchestra
