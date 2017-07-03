Queen, Procol Harum, The Doors...dans La Collection du 03 juillet 2017

publié le 03/07/2017 à 23:59

Crazy little thing called love - Queen

Lady writer - Dire Straits

Wel, Well (Live) - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa

The power of love - Huey Lewis & The News

Don't let the sun go down on me (Live) - George Michael & Elton John

Don't - Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

(Sittin' on) The Dock of the bay - Otis Redding

A whiter shade of pale - Procol Harum

Rain and tears - Aphrodite's Child

Kodachrome / Maybellene (Live) - Simon & Garfunkel

Hello I love you - The Doors

Mr. Blue sky - Electric Light Orchestra

Sara - Fleetwood Mac






















