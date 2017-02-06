Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia, Electric Light Ochestra...

publié le 06/02/2017 à 23:59

I heard it throught the grapevine - Marvin Gaye

No place like home - Beth Hart

Never even thought - Murray Head

Dream a little dream of me - The Mamas & The Papas

Rider in tthe rain - Randy Newman

Everyy time Im' with you - Seal

Angel by the wings - Sia

Nothing compares 2 u - Sinead O'Connor

Angie - The Rolling Stones

Here comes the sun - Rumer

The jean genie - David Bowie

Last train to London - Electric Light Orchestra

I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge