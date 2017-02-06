Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia, Electric Light Ochestra...
REPLAY - Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia et Electric Light Ochestra dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 6 février 2017.
I heard it throught the grapevine - Marvin Gaye
No place like home - Beth Hart
Never even thought - Murray Head
Dream a little dream of me - The Mamas & The Papas
Rider in tthe rain - Randy Newman
Everyy time Im' with you - Seal
Angel by the wings - Sia
Nothing compares 2 u - Sinead O'Connor
Angie - The Rolling Stones
Here comes the sun - Rumer
The jean genie - David Bowie
Last train to London - Electric Light Orchestra
I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge