RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Nocturnes
1 min de lecture Musique

Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia, Electric Light Ochestra...

REPLAY - Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia et Electric Light Ochestra dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 6 février 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

I heard it throught the grapevine - Marvin Gaye
No place like home - Beth Hart
Never even thought - Murray Head
Dream a little dream of me - The Mamas & The Papas
Rider in tthe rain - Randy Newman
Everyy time Im' with you - Seal
Angel by the wings - Sia
Nothing compares 2 u - Sinead O'Connor
Angie - The Rolling Stones
Here comes the sun - Rumer
The jean genie - David Bowie
Last train to London - Electric Light Orchestra
I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge

Lire la suite
Musique Collection Fêtes
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787104004
Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia, Electric Light Ochestra...
Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia, Electric Light Ochestra...
REPLAY - Marvin Gaye, Seal, Sia et Electric Light Ochestra dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 6 février 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/marvin-gaye-seal-sia-electric-light-ochestra-7787104004
2017-02-06 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/I9Phd7-vVa-pINmF4z4pVg/330v220-2/online/image/2015/0921/7779799019_georges-lang.jpg